Home / Featured Content / Sonya Renee Taylor – ‘Evolve’

Sonya Renee Taylor – ‘Evolve’

A woman well-acquainted with the topography of a hostile world.

By Button Poetry

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
your grandmother sips gin slow and a
00:05
speakeasy your great-grandmother slips
00:08
sips gin slow and a speakeasy in Chicago
00:12
or Detroit Stokes the flames of a
00:14
pot-bellied stove in Alabama or Arkansas
00:17
she is cigarette fix the precipice of
00:20
red lips tells a suitor maybe your
00:23
great-grandfather maybe not what she
00:28
expects of his courting there will be no
00:30
hoarding pleasure in her house your
00:33
great-grandma was fast and ain’t that
00:39
what we call a woman well-acquainted
00:41
with the topography of a hostile world
00:43
yet unbowed to its back and a juke joint
00:47
majesty
00:48
a siren of her own fire a thing this
00:50
world has endlessly tried to expire but
00:53
could not which is why you are here
00:56
today
00:57
your grandmother cursed there never
01:01
cursed a drank our never drank new men
01:03
the way job new trials are never new sin
01:06
at all she was a country girl are
01:08
familiar with the infinite heat of a New
01:10
York City Street she was sweet on a
01:12
woman once they kissed and never told
01:14
she was Irish or Dominican or golden
01:17
brown as a Mississippi dirt road
01:19
glinting in the Sun she has labored
01:21
weather was hand or with heart she has
01:24
known part and parcel of struggle knew
01:27
she was done birthing after birthing the
01:29
child that birthed Jew or knew others
01:31
would follow
01:32
she has swallowed decades of broken
01:34
promises made to look like men or money
01:37
she wished choice made flesh long before
01:40
we flung appro around its neck and
01:42
called those words movement movement is
01:44
what she has always known prone to
01:47
survival which is why you are here today
01:54
your mother was never only your mother
01:57
never only lover or law clerk or
02:00
domestic worker your mother was defiant
02:03
in a bathrobe and slippers in a
02:05
boardroom in a bedroom when she said no
02:07
or yes or more with a body like the one
02:10
she taught you to own like your own good
02:13
name she has failed and flawed and
02:15
fortune forged in flame the best of what
02:18
could be made of this star shine and
02:20
play an inheritance of blood and grace
02:23
which is why you are here today and we
02:27
call this evolution the way one person
02:31
becomes seven billion by splitting an
02:33
idea like an atom how the single notion
02:36
that every woman ought to be the
02:38
absolute mistress of her own body could
02:40
gather us like rain water deliver us
02:43
here queer and trans man woman none of
02:46
the above but out loud love and the
02:48
certainty that a true word spoken 100
02:51
years later is still true you deserve
02:54
every option available to you in service
02:57
towards your best life there is no light
03:00
brighter than the blaze of resistance
03:03
evolution is the insistence that we grow
03:06
or die which is why we are here today
03:11
redefining the way we see each other
03:14
with broader vision carrying a
03:16
great-grandmother’s mission forward like
03:19
a seed tucked in the pocket of humanity
03:21
we are not tasked with the awesome
03:23
calling of making a tree we are tasked
03:26
with the noble work of nurturing good
03:28
soil a place where we each might grow in
03:31
toil toward a self-determined truth with
03:34
trans women undocumented youth little
03:36
black boys playing alone in parks each
03:39
make it home at night where the light of
03:41
morning kisses us awake the work of
03:44
evolution is not to figure out what the
03:47
next 100 years will make the work of
03:50
evolution is to plant the seed that from
03:53
this precipice of history we simply
03:56
cannot see or know but nevertheless will
04:00
grow until you are the furthest point on
04:04
a map of the future that looks 100 years
04:07
back to a crowd that looks exactly and
04:11
nothing like you or us but nevertheless
04:14
I trust will say they are why I am here
04:20
today and we will call that evolution
04:26
[Applause]

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

