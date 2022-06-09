Sophia Emilie – The Proposal [Video]

By Button Poetry

Sophie Emilie, performing at WoWPS 2020 in Dallas, TX.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

i’m writing a story

a romantic comedy about a woman who’s

seconds away from getting deported

proposes to her employee and forces him

to marry her

but in true hollywood fashion the two

inadvertently fall in love so

all’s well that ends well or a man

who mistakenly gets deported to mexico

but is rescued by the love of his life

and it’s not long before the entire

experience is just another memory to

look back at and laugh at so all’s well

that ends well

or my cousin offers his best friend a

sports car

as payment for marrying me tells him she

will live in nashville with you and you

can do whatever you want with the car

just make sure she

gets her green card yes i’m the one

proposing

no it isn’t rom-com quirky down on one

knee it’s sitting in my friend’s car at

half past midnight

telling him rather you than a stranger

800 miles away

asking myself how 18 years of

assimilation has earned me nothing more

than the right to go back home anyway

back to a home i barely even remember

because the only home i’ve ever really

known never wanted me in the first place

and i tell my mother that worst case

scenario my sister and i are all grown

up now so we’ll be all right by

ourselves here but you

and dad will need each other should

either of you ever get sent back home

we are the plot twist that everyone’s

been waiting for but there’s no laughter

anymore

there’s no room for romance or comedy

but it is your family that faces

deportation

when it is your mother and father that

have to choose between their daughters

and each other when it is you that is

left wondering if this

body intact is worth a fractured family

if the loneliness is really worth your

pride and if your pride is worth

forsaking your mother sacrifices

if it means you get to hold on to your

dignity just a little

while longer if it means for once you

get to choose how this story

goes

[Applause]

Photo credit: Shutterstock