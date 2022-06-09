Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Sophia Emilie – The Proposal [Video]

Sophia Emilie – The Proposal [Video]

"I’m writing a story a romantic comedy about a woman who’s seconds away from getting deported proposes to her employee and forces him to marry her"

by

By Button Poetry

Sophie Emilie, performing at WoWPS 2020 in Dallas, TX.

About Button:

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:02
i’m writing a story
0:04
a romantic comedy about a woman who’s
0:06
seconds away from getting deported
0:08
proposes to her employee and forces him
0:11
to marry her
0:12
but in true hollywood fashion the two
0:14
inadvertently fall in love so
0:16
all’s well that ends well or a man
0:19
who mistakenly gets deported to mexico
0:22
but is rescued by the love of his life
0:24
and it’s not long before the entire
0:25
experience is just another memory to
0:28
look back at and laugh at so all’s well
0:30
that ends well
0:31
or my cousin offers his best friend a
0:34
sports car
0:35
as payment for marrying me tells him she
0:39
will live in nashville with you and you
0:41
can do whatever you want with the car
0:42
just make sure she
0:43
gets her green card yes i’m the one
0:46
proposing
0:46
no it isn’t rom-com quirky down on one
0:49
knee it’s sitting in my friend’s car at
0:51
half past midnight
0:52
telling him rather you than a stranger
0:54
800 miles away
0:55
asking myself how 18 years of
0:57
assimilation has earned me nothing more
0:59
than the right to go back home anyway
1:01
back to a home i barely even remember
1:04
because the only home i’ve ever really
1:05
known never wanted me in the first place
1:08
and i tell my mother that worst case
1:09
scenario my sister and i are all grown
1:12
up now so we’ll be all right by
1:13
ourselves here but you
1:15
and dad will need each other should
1:16
either of you ever get sent back home
1:19
we are the plot twist that everyone’s
1:20
been waiting for but there’s no laughter
1:22
anymore
1:23
there’s no room for romance or comedy
1:26
but it is your family that faces
1:27
deportation
1:28
when it is your mother and father that
1:30
have to choose between their daughters
1:32
and each other when it is you that is
1:34
left wondering if this
1:35
body intact is worth a fractured family
1:38
if the loneliness is really worth your
1:40
pride and if your pride is worth
1:42
forsaking your mother sacrifices
1:44
if it means you get to hold on to your
1:46
dignity just a little
1:48
while longer if it means for once you
1:51
get to choose how this story
1:53
goes
1:55
[Applause]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

 

 

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

