Speaking Your Partner’s Love Language — The Secret to Deeper Intimacy

Psychologists have identified five ways in which people express and experience love, which we called the “five love languages”. The concept of love languages originated with Gary Chapman’s 1992 book ‘The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate’. Chapman suggests that there are five fundamental ways of expressing and interpreting love: words of affirmation, quality time, receiving gifts, acts of service, and physical touch.

According to Chapman, each person has a primary love language that they prefer as a way of both giving and receiving love. When you express love in a way that resonates with your partner’s primary love language, they will feel more loved and fulfilled. Likewise, when your partner speaks your primary love language, you will feel more fulfilled in the relationship.

Understanding and speaking each other’s love languages requires ongoing effort and communication. It is common for people to assume that their own way of expressing love is universal or that their partner’s preferences are the same as their own. However, love languages are personal and unique to each individual. To build a strong, long-lasting relationship, it is worthwhile for partners to identify each other’s primary love language and make a practice of speaking it regularly.

Everyone has a primary love language that they prefer, and understanding someone else’s love language is key to making them feel loved and appreciated. The five love languages are:

1.Words of Affirmation

Using words to affirm the other person. For example, saying ‘I love you’, giving compliments, or expressing appreciation. For those whose primary love language is words of affirmation, spoken expressions of affection are most impactful. Saying “I love you” frequently, writing heartfelt love notes, and giving sincere compliments are all meaningful ways to speak this love language.

How he/she felt loved:

Complimenting their personality and character, not just their looks

Thanking them for things they do, both big and small

Cheering them on and being their biggest fan

Recalling special moments you’ve shared together

2.Quality Time

Giving your undivided attention. This could be engaging in an activity together, having meaningful conversations, or actively listening while maintaining eye contact. If quality time is your partner’s primary love language, nothing is more important than having your focused attention. Put aside distractions and make spending one-on-one time together a priority. Having thoughtful conversations or sharing new experiences together are impactful ways to express love for someone who values quality time.

How he/she felt loved:

Putting aside distractions like phones when together.

Giving your partner your full attention when they are speaking.

Doing activities together that you both enjoy.

Traveling together and creating shared experiences.

3.Receiving Gifts

For some people, physical tokens of affection are important to feel loved. Thoughtful gifts or gestures show care and affection. If receiving gifts is your partner’s primary love language, put thought into the gifts you give, no matter big or small. Give them unexpectedly at times to show you care. Knowing their interests or favorite things and giving gifts tailored to them shows you put effort into finding something they would enjoy and appreciate.

How he/she felt loved:

Giving small, unexpected gifts to show you’re thinking of them.

Giving gifts that reflect something they care about or are interested in.

Writing a heartfelt note or love letter along with a gift.

4.Acts of Service

Showing love through actions rather than words. This could be doing chores, running errands, or other practical tasks to make the other person’s life easier. If acts of service are your partner’s primary love language, doing things to help, assist, or benefit them will make them feel most cared for. Ask them what you can do to help and be willing to make regular sacrifices of your own time to show you care through your actions.

How he/she felt loved:

Doing household chores or tasks without being asked.

Surprising them by cooking a special meal or running an errand for them.

Offering specific and practical help when they have a lot going on.

5.Physical Touch

Using physical gestures to show love and affection. This could be through hugging, holding hands, kissing, or other touches. For those whose primary love language is physical touch, affectionate gestures and closeness are key expressions of love. Incorporate more opportunities for physical closeness and intimacy. Holding hands, kissing, massaging, and cuddling are meaningful ways to express love for someone who values physical touch.

How he/she felt loved:

Holding hands, hugging, and kissing daily.

Giving massages or gentle touches when together.

Being generous with casual affectionate gestures and intimate moments.

To experience a fulfilling relationship, it is important to identify both your own primary love language and your partner’s, then make an effort to speak the other person’s love language as well as your own.

Communicating love in the way that is most meaningful to your partner will help them feel loved and appreciated. With work from both sides, this can lead to a healthier, long-lasting relationship built on mutual understanding and effort to meet each other’s needs.

While there may be challenges in learning to speak a different love language, making the intention to understand and connect in meaningful ways can strengthen the foundation of a relationship!

