Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Spicy Vegan Noodle Soup (Gluten-Free)

Spicy Vegan Noodle Soup (Gluten-Free)

A SUPER quick, easy and tasty Spicy Vegan Noodle Soup recipe made with ramen noodles. This delight takes only about 10 minutes to throw together, but tastes like it took a few hours! Gluten-free.

by Leave a Comment

 

This is one of those dishes I threw together when I needed a super quick and easy meal and didn’t expect to be mind-blowing or anything, but my goodness, I was smitten at first bite and knew I needed to get it on the blog ASAP! I’ve since made this several times and it truly makes for one flavorful meal full of comfort.

📖 Why You Will Love This Recipe

  • Super quick and easy to make.
  • Made with only a handful of convenient ingredients.
  • Rich and flavorful with a touch of spice.
  • Versatile and can be topped however you prefer.
  • Vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, nut-free, and soy-free.

🥘 Ingredient Notes

  • Water or broth: This forms the base and the additional ingredients add the bulk of the flavor. Water works beautifully, or if you have a favorite veggie broth, that works well too!
  • Sriracha sauce: Sriracha adds a nice touch of spicy heat, as well as a boost of sweetness in this noodle broth.
  • Coconut aminos: This not only adds a beautiful silkiness to the broth, but also a wonderful umami flavor that greatly complements the other ingredients in this recipe.
  • Garlic powder: Garlic paired with sriracha is a match made in heaven and really just rounds all the flavors out beautifully.
  • Salt: Salt is what pulls all the beautiful flavors through into their full glory. You can control just how subtle or rich this dish is based upon how much salt you choose to add.
  • Ramen noodles: Ramen noodles simply taste amazing in this broth. But, you can use any noodles of your choosing in a pinch!
  • Fresh cilantro: This adds the perfect sprinkle of freshness and vibrancy, as well as a nice nutritional punch. If you aren’t a cilantro fan, opt for another fresh herb like fresh parsley or Thai basil.
  • Avocado: You might be asking “Avocado? Really?” but yes, avocado! It is a-m-a-z-i-n-g simply sliced straight into a bowl of piping hot noodle soup. Trust me!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

🔪 How-to Make — Step by Step

💭 Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use soy sauce instead of coconut aminos?

Yes! Soy sauce or even tamari will work well in this recipe.

Can I use a different kind of noodles?

I love using gluten-free ramen noodles in this particular dish, BUT any rice noodles or even spaghetti noodles will work!

How well does this soup store?

This is so quick and easy to make that meal prepping will not save a large amount of time. But if you need to, you can prepare the broth ahead of time and keep it stored in the fridge and simply bring to a boil to cook the noodles before serving. This tastes best served nice and warm straight away, but will keep at room temperature for a few hours, otherwise store all in airtight containers in the refrigerator for up to 3 days and simply reheat until warmed throughout before serving again.

What kind of toppings work well in this dish?

It might be a bit unconventional but trust me when I say that avocado is the perfect choice for this dish! It just works. We also enjoy this with a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds, a squeeze of lime and sometimes some diced tofu.

🍲 More Noodle Recipes You Might Like

📖 Recipe

Vegan Noodle Soup

Previously Published on moonandspoonandyum

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

    Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo credit: Kristen Wood

About Kristen Wood

Kristen Wood is the author of *Vegetarian Family Cookbook*, *Fermented Hot Sauce Cookbook,* and *Hot Sauce Cookbook for Beginners*. She is also a food writer, photographer, recipe developer, and creator of MOON and spoon and yum.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares4

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x