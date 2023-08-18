Spicy Vegan Noodle Soup (Gluten-Free)

This is one of those dishes I threw together when I needed a super quick and easy meal and didn’t expect to be mind-blowing or anything, but my goodness, I was smitten at first bite and knew I needed to get it on the blog ASAP! I’ve since made this several times and it truly makes for one flavorful meal full of comfort.

📖 Why You Will Love This Recipe

Super quick and easy to make.

Made with only a handful of convenient ingredients.

Rich and flavorful with a touch of spice.

Versatile and can be topped however you prefer.

Vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, nut-free, and soy-free.

🥘 Ingredient Notes

Water or broth: This forms the base and the additional ingredients add the bulk of the flavor. Water works beautifully, or if you have a favorite veggie broth, that works well too!

This forms the base and the additional ingredients add the bulk of the flavor. Water works beautifully, or if you have a favorite veggie broth, that works well too! Sriracha sauce: Sriracha adds a nice touch of spicy heat, as well as a boost of sweetness in this noodle broth.

Sriracha adds a nice touch of spicy heat, as well as a boost of sweetness in this noodle broth. Coconut aminos: This not only adds a beautiful silkiness to the broth, but also a wonderful umami flavor that greatly complements the other ingredients in this recipe.

This not only adds a beautiful silkiness to the broth, but also a wonderful umami flavor that greatly complements the other ingredients in this recipe. Garlic powder: Garlic paired with sriracha is a match made in heaven and really just rounds all the flavors out beautifully.

Garlic paired with sriracha is a match made in heaven and really just rounds all the flavors out beautifully. Salt: Salt is what pulls all the beautiful flavors through into their full glory. You can control just how subtle or rich this dish is based upon how much salt you choose to add.

Salt is what pulls all the beautiful flavors through into their full glory. You can control just how subtle or rich this dish is based upon how much salt you choose to add. Ramen noodles: Ramen noodles simply taste amazing in this broth. But, you can use any noodles of your choosing in a pinch!

Ramen noodles simply taste amazing in this broth. But, you can use any noodles of your choosing in a pinch! Fresh cilantro: This adds the perfect sprinkle of freshness and vibrancy, as well as a nice nutritional punch. If you aren’t a cilantro fan, opt for another fresh herb like fresh parsley or Thai basil.

This adds the perfect sprinkle of freshness and vibrancy, as well as a nice nutritional punch. If you aren’t a cilantro fan, opt for another fresh herb like fresh parsley or Thai basil. Avocado: You might be asking “Avocado? Really?” but yes, avocado! It is a-m-a-z-i-n-g simply sliced straight into a bowl of piping hot noodle soup. Trust me!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

🔪 How-to Make — Step by Step

💭 Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use soy sauce instead of coconut aminos?

Yes! Soy sauce or even tamari will work well in this recipe.

Can I use a different kind of noodles?

I love using gluten-free ramen noodles in this particular dish, BUT any rice noodles or even spaghetti noodles will work!

How well does this soup store?

This is so quick and easy to make that meal prepping will not save a large amount of time. But if you need to, you can prepare the broth ahead of time and keep it stored in the fridge and simply bring to a boil to cook the noodles before serving. This tastes best served nice and warm straight away, but will keep at room temperature for a few hours, otherwise store all in airtight containers in the refrigerator for up to 3 days and simply reheat until warmed throughout before serving again.

What kind of toppings work well in this dish?

It might be a bit unconventional but trust me when I say that avocado is the perfect choice for this dish! It just works. We also enjoy this with a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds, a squeeze of lime and sometimes some diced tofu.

🍲 More Noodle Recipes You Might Like

📖 Recipe

—

Previously Published on moonandspoonandyum

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: Kristen Wood