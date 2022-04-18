Get Daily Email
Spiritual Intimacy

I think you named it for yourself; It was the spiritual connection.

Essay 15 of 18

I got to pivot, but before I go, I wanted to say to you I had this insight when you were sharing about the spiritual connection you both expressed you shared that transcended generations and culture. It’s just something for you to work with; as I was thinking, spiritual intimacy is so rare.

Actually, I don’t want to frame it that way. I’ll say that the particular kind of intimacy that you both had sounded like so many dimensions were happening at one time.

You said something that really struck me. When you said, “How do you grieve something you know you’re missing, but you don’t know how to name?”

I think you named it for yourself; it was the spiritual connection.

Yeah, and I wonder if you’re in this place where you think about the importance of the spiritual connection. If that is something that you want to entertain, given she expressed a desire to stay in each other’s lives. I wonder if the spiritual element of the relationship may be essential to you, maybe more than you realize. So, yeah. I just wondered about that.

 

 

About M von Nkosi

von is a mission-driven solutions-focused licensed professional focused on the implementation of innovative solutions to difficult challenges facing communities.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@von.studio

