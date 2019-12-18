Sports Detox: Episode 118

—

Michael Kasdan and Wai Sallas talk sports. This week, they touch on the cheating scandals in baseball and football, the Yankees signing Gerrit Cole, and the greatness of Raven’s QB, Lamar Jackson.

—

“Sports Detox” is an at times serious and at times humorous weekly podcast that looks at the latest stories from the world of sports—both positive and negative—that are tied into cultural and societal issues. Hosts Wai Sallas and Mike Kasdan are equal parts rabid sports fan and serious social commentator. The Detox is a back-and-forth pop-culture-infused peeling of the onion of sports that gets at its many layers and reverberations.

Photo Credit: Jomboy/Twitter (Image Capture), NFL Memes/Instagram