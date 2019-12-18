Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Sports Detox: Episode 118

Sports Detox: Episode 118

Kasdan and Sallas discuss the cheating scandals in baseball and football, the Yankees signing Gerrit Cole, and the greatness of Lamar Jackson.

by

Michael Kasdan and Wai Sallas talk sports. This week, they touch on the cheating scandals in baseball and football, the Yankees signing Gerrit Cole, and the greatness of Raven’s QB, Lamar Jackson.

“Sports Detox” is an at times serious and at times humorous weekly podcast that looks at the latest stories from the world of sports—both positive and negative—that are tied into cultural and societal issues. Hosts Wai Sallas and Mike Kasdan are equal parts rabid sports fan and serious social commentator. The Detox is a back-and-forth pop-culture-infused peeling of the onion of sports that gets at its many layers and reverberations.

Photo Credit: Jomboy/Twitter (Image Capture), NFL Memes/Instagram

About Mike Kasdan and Wai Sallas

The Sports and Other Stuff (SOS) Podcast is co-hosted by Wai Sallas and Mike Kasdan. You can click on their names to go to their individual GMP author pages.

Subscribe to the #SportsAndOtherStuff Podcase on iTunes or Soundcloud.

