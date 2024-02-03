Steve Taylor: One Military Discharge Away From Finding His Path

By Brian Wish

Steve is Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of HipTrain, a marketplace that leverages global talent pools to reduce the cost of live, 1-on-1 consumer health and wellness subscription services. Prior to co-founding HipTrain, Steve was COO at two early-stage startups; Big Health, a company providing automated and evidence-based digital therapeutics, and Fixt, the first on-demand mobile device repair platform for the enterprise. Prior to Fixt, Steve was Regional Director at Lyft for New York and the Mid-Atlantic, two of the company’s largest and most complex territories, where he was responsible for growth, retail operations, and community engagement.

Steve served in the U.S. Navy for nine years as a Naval Flight Officer during which he was forward deployed to Atsugi, Japan with deployments to the Western Pacific, South China Sea, and Iraq. His final assignment was at the White House. Steve earned a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the U.S. Naval Academy and a Masters of Policy Management from Georgetown University.

In this episode, Steve and Bryan discuss:

The 3 questions everyone should ask themselves before a career change

How being good at something doesn’t always mean you enjoy it

Finding the balance between strategic and tactical work as your company grows

This post was previously published on ARCBOUND.COM.

Photo credit: iStock.com