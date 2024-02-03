Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Steve Taylor: One Military Discharge Away From Finding His Path

Steve Taylor: One Military Discharge Away From Finding His Path

Steve is Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of HipTrain, a marketplace that leverages global talent pools to reduce the cost of live, 1-on-1 consumer health and wellness subscription services.

by Leave a Comment

By Brian Wish

Steve is Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of HipTrain, a marketplace that leverages global talent pools to reduce the cost of live, 1-on-1 consumer health and wellness subscription services. Prior to co-founding HipTrain, Steve was COO at two early-stage startups; Big Health, a company providing automated and evidence-based digital therapeutics, and Fixt, the first on-demand mobile device repair platform for the enterprise. Prior to Fixt, Steve was Regional Director at Lyft for New York and the Mid-Atlantic, two of the company’s largest and most complex territories, where he was responsible for growth, retail operations, and community engagement.

Steve served in the U.S. Navy for nine years as a Naval Flight Officer during which he was forward deployed to Atsugi, Japan with deployments to the Western Pacific, South China Sea, and Iraq. His final assignment was at the White House. Steve earned a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the U.S. Naval Academy and a Masters of Policy Management from Georgetown University.

In this episode, Steve and Bryan discuss:

  • The 3 questions everyone should ask themselves before a career change
  • How being good at something doesn’t always mean you enjoy it
  • Finding the balance between strategic and tactical work as your company grows

 

This post was previously published on ARCBOUND.COM.

Photo credit: iStock.com

 

About BW Missions

Bryan Wish is the CEO of BW Missions, a public relations agency focused on transforming industry experts into thought leaders through digital strategy, brand development, and book and product launches. Bryan has worked with best-selling authors, TEDx speakers, CEOs, and entrepreneurs across a diverse sector to become a thought leader in today's market by building a platform that sustains itself for the long haul.

guest

0 Comments
