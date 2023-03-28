Get Daily Email
Steven Pressfield: A Man at Arms

Steven Pressfield: A Man at Arms

The Championship Leadership Podcast with Nate Bailey.

by

 

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast Steven Pressfield talks about his book: A Man At Arms, his writing career, finding and honing your gift, and the importance of investing in yourself.

Grab a copy of Steven’s Best Seller “A Man At Arms” here on Amazon. Click the image below!

In This Episode:

[5:15] His writing career.
[10:22] Leaders that have influenced him.
[13:28] The War of Art
[16:07] His vision, future plans and impact he wants to make.
[26:00] A Man At Arms.
[29:43] A turning point inside of his life.
[33:09] Episode takeaways.

. . .

Important Quotes:

“Fortune favors the bold.”

“Arrogance and ignorance are the entrepreneurs two bestfriends.”

. . .

The Guest:

Steven Pressfield is the author of The Legend of Bagger Vance, Gates of Fire, Tides of War, Last of the Amazons, Virtues of War, The Afghan Campaign, Killing Rommel, The Profession, The Lion’s Gate, The War of Art, Turning Pro, Do the Work, The Warrior Ethos, The Authentic Swing, An American Jew, Nobody Wants to Read Your Sh*t, The Knowledge, and The Artist’s Journey.

His debut novel, The Legend of Bagger Vance, was adapted for screen. A film of the same title was released in 2000, directed by Robert Redford and starring Matt Damon, Will Smith and Charlize Theron.

His father was in the Navy, and he was born in Port of Spain, Trinidad, in 1943. Since graduating from Duke University in 1965, he has been a U.S. Marine, an advertising copywriter, schoolteacher, tractor-trailer driver, bartender, oilfield roustabout, attendant in a mental hospital and screenwriter.

His struggles to earn a living as a writer (it took seventeen years to get the first paycheck) are detailed in The War of Art, Turning Pro, The Authentic Swing, Nobody Wants to Read Your Sh*t, and The Knowledge.

There’s a recurring character in his books, named Telamon, a mercenary of ancient days. Telamon doesn’t say much. He rarely gets hurt or wounded. And he never seems to age. His view of the profession of arms is a lot like Pressfield’s conception of art and the artist:

“It is one thing to study war, and another to live the warrior’s life.”

. . .

Resources:

A Man At Arms

The Virtues of War

Tides of War

Gates of Fire

Last of the Amazons

The Afghan Campaign

The Profession

Killing Rommel

The War of Art

stevenpressfield

Facebook

Twitter

Youtube

The Game of Numbers

***

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

NateBaileySpeaks.com

