Stone Although Gold

by Nathalie Gonzalez
I am but a stone
A stone with not so much as a glance looking my way
Nothing compared to diamonds, nor gold
Simply dull
I fear that I will be judged for all eternity
without once being known and looking like coal
For once I would like to be seen as any other soul:
Beautiful, Becoming, and Bold
—
This 1-minute video lets you share and explain to your friends and family how POPS the Club cultivates an inclusive space for youth who have been stigmatized and silenced by their experiences with the carceral system. Our clubs build positive self-identity through peer and adult support and understanding fostered by shared experiences. We empower students to achieve their full potential by creating a loving community and encouraging self-expression. — Tracy Harper
Dear Friends, POPS’ upcoming anthology will officially be published on April 15, 2022, by www.outofthewoodspress.com.
***
Visit Popstheclub, or find them on Twitter @popstheclub and on Facebook
Discover what POPS the Club is all about.
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.
Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
stock photo ID: 2066113640