The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Stone Although Gold

Stone Although Gold

POPS the Club cultivates an inclusive space for youth who have been stigmatized and silenced by their experiences with the carceral system.pop

by Nathalie Gonzalez

I am but a stone
A stone with not so much as a glance looking my way

Nothing compared to diamonds, nor gold
Simply dull

I fear that I will be judged for all eternity
without once being known and looking like coal

For once I would like to be seen as any other soul:
Beautiful, Becoming, and Bold

This 1-minute video lets you share and explain to your friends and family how POPS the Club cultivates an inclusive space for youth who have been stigmatized and silenced by their experiences with the carceral system. Our clubs build positive self-identity through peer and adult support and understanding fostered by shared experiences. We empower students to achieve their full potential by creating a loving community and encouraging self-expression. — Tracy Harper

Dear Friends, POPS’ upcoming anthology will officially be published on April 15, 2022, by www.outofthewoodspress.com.

Visit Popstheclub, or find them on Twitter @popstheclub and on Facebook

Discover what POPS the Club is all about.

About POPS The Club

POPS is a high school club that welcomes all those whose lives have been touched by prison. We offer a space where members are encouraged to write, talk and paint their truths. At POPS we thrive on seeing the world as it is while imagining it as it could be. We are creating hope by tackling shame and fear. We are building a community based on dignity and openness.

