Stop Being Interested in Being Better and Become Committed Instead

99% of people are flirting with a better version of themselves, but are too afraid to put a ring on it.

Flirting is easy, effortless. It requires lots of daydreaming and very little action.

That’s why the majority run towards it with open arms.

But I figure that you’re interested in being different from the masses. And if so, you don’t need to be interested in being better.

You need to be committed.

Interest vs. Commitment

Being committed means going all in.

Being interested means still wanting to consider other options.

Here’s the thing about looking elsewhere–you’ll always be looking for better. But sometimes, what’s right in front of you can get better if you work on it.

For example, if you want to make money and decide to start real estate, you’ll realize real estate is hard and you were just interested, not really wanting to do the work.

So then you’ll switch to day trading, realize that it’s tricky to time the market, and quit.

Then you’ll try dropshipping because everyone is doing it, realize you hate buying and selling stuff you don’t care about, and quit.

You jump from interest to interest, but if you stick with any one of those options, you could make more money.

Because commitment is the promise of improvement over time.

commit to the gym and you’ll lose weight

commit to your spouse and you’ll have a great marriage

commit to yourself and you’ll accomplish your goals

Your only job is to grind towards the person you want to be.

Here are a few ways to do that.

How to Show Commitment

In a relationship, showing commitment usually looks like:

showing up when you say you will

learning new skills (how to communicate with that person specifically)

being in it for the long haul

Ironically, all of these traits can be applied to yourself too.

Show Up

Lying to yourself just teaches you not to believe a word you say.

And if you can’t trust yourself, why should anyone else?

If you want to wake up at 5 am, set the alarm and do it. Go to bed instead of staying up late. Fall back asleep an hour or two after you grind.

But don’t break that commitment of doing what you say you’re going to do. Show up.

New Skills

Talking to my wife is not like talking to my ex.

There are some words that triggered my ex that I can freely use with my wife, and vice versa.

I had to learn how to communicate with her specifically.

Whatever your goal is, you’ll need to learn new skills in order to get there.

They could be content creation, editing skills, or even getting a certification.

But the difference between where you are and where you want to be involves bridging that gap of knowledge.

Stay in the Game

Alex Hormozi has this bell curve of how people go through with business ideas.

Most people give up before they get where they would like to be. In other words, they were just interested, not committed.

Success comes from sticking with your goal for a long time. The longer that you gain experience, the better that you’ll be, and the closer you’ll get to your ideal self.

If you get out of the game, you can’t score. So stay with it and don’t quit it.

Relationships with Yourself

All of these are true about relationships, but they’re also truths on how we should treat ourselves.

Hormozi also talks about the importance of making the inputs the goals.

Instead of saying that you want 10,000 followers on Medium next year, say that you’ll:

write 300 articles (5–6 a week)

leave 1000 comments (3 a day)

engage with 100 people (2 a week)

When your inputs are the goals, you control it. And having control is more powerful than floundering around like a fish out of water.

Don’t wait for the world to act on you–act first.

Do what you say you’re going to do, learn those skills, and keep showing up until you see the changes you’re seeking.

It’s You vs. You after all.

…

