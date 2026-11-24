There’s something I’ve noticed about the way people discuss attachment styles that I think deserves more attention. What started as a framework for understanding relationship patterns has gradually become a way for some people to define their entire personalities.

You’ll hear someone explain that they’re dismissive avoidant, so naturally they need enormous amounts of independence. Someone else describes themselves as anxiously attached and insists that frequent reassurance is simply how they love. These explanations can become so familiar that people stop questioning whether those behaviors are actually helping them build healthy relationships.

Now, understanding your attachment style can be incredibly valuable. It can help you recognize your triggers, understand your protective behaviors, and develop greater compassion for yourself and others.

But I think we’ve become too focused on identifying our attachment styles and not nearly focused enough on what we’re supposed to do with that information.

Because identifying your attachment style isn’t the accomplishment. It’s the starting point.

I want to challenge you to stop organizing your identity around being anxious or avoidant and start developing the skills that make those labels less relevant to your everyday relationships.

Start the exam

One of the most useful things attachment theory can teach you is why certain situations create such powerful emotional reactions.

An anxiously attached person might experience significant distress when their partner becomes less available. A dismissive avoidant might feel overwhelmed when someone expresses emotional needs or expects greater consistency.

Understanding those reactions matters because it gives you an opportunity to recognize what’s happening before automatically responding.

But here’s where I think people get stuck.

They become exceptionally good at explaining why they feel something without becoming any better at deciding what to do about it.

An avoidant might explain that they withdraw because emotional closeness activates their defenses. An anxious partner might explain that they seek reassurance because uncertainty activates their fear of abandonment.

Both explanations might be accurate.

But neither explanation tells us whether the behavior that follows is healthy.

And that’s where your attention needs to shift.

The next time your attachment system becomes activated, I want you to separate three things: what happened, what you felt, and what you chose to do.

Imagine your partner asks for an evening alone. You feel rejected and immediately assume they’re losing interest. That emotional response might reflect your attachment history, but it doesn’t mean your interpretation is accurate or that you need to act on it.

Likewise, imagine your partner expresses disappointment about something you did. You feel criticized and overwhelmed, but that discomfort doesn’t automatically mean your partner is unreasonable or that withdrawing is the best response.

Your emotions provide information about your internal experience. They don’t always provide an accurate assessment of the situation.

Instead of asking why you’re so anxious or why you need so much space, begin asking what a reasonable response would look like.

Could you communicate your feelings without accusing your partner? Could you request space without disappearing? Could you tolerate discomfort long enough to understand what the other person is actually saying?

The goal isn’t to stop experiencing attachment triggers.

It’s to stop allowing those triggers to make every decision for you.

Make the trade

I think we’ve reached a point where some people know more about attachment theory than they do about maintaining a healthy relationship.

They can identify anxious and avoidant patterns, explain childhood conditioning, recognize deactivating strategies, and describe the emotional dynamics behind nearly every disagreement.

But ask them what they’re actively practicing to become a better partner, and the answer becomes less clear.

Here’s something I want you to consider.

Knowing that you’re dismissive avoidant doesn’t automatically make you better at communicating during conflict. Knowing that you’re anxiously attached doesn’t automatically make you better at managing uncertainty.

Those abilities require practice.

And sometimes the most productive thing you can do is stop researching your attachment style long enough to develop a skill you’ve been avoiding.

For dismissive avoidants, that might mean practicing emotional expression before resentment builds. Instead of waiting until you’re overwhelmed and withdrawing, learn to explain what you’re experiencing while you’re still capable of remaining engaged.

It might mean telling your partner that you need time to process something while also communicating when you’re willing to revisit the conversation.

For anxiously attached people, the work might involve learning to tolerate uncertainty without immediately seeking reassurance.

Instead of sending several messages because your partner hasn’t responded, practice identifying the assumptions driving your anxiety. Consider whether there’s actual evidence of a problem before deciding the situation requires intervention.

Neither exercise will necessarily feel comfortable.

But that’s precisely why the practice matters.

You don’t develop emotional security by waiting until situations stop activating your insecurities. You develop it by repeatedly choosing healthier responses while those insecurities are present.

I also want you to recognize that relationship skills aren’t exclusive to any attachment style.

An avoidant can become emotionally expressive without sacrificing independence. An anxious partner can develop self regulation without becoming less affectionate or caring.

And both can learn to communicate needs, respect boundaries, repair disagreements, and remain emotionally engaged during difficult moments.

So here’s a practical challenge.

Identify one recurring behavior that creates problems in your relationships. Not an entire attachment pattern, but one specific action you can recognize and measure.

Then commit to practicing a different response the next time that situation occurs.

Because becoming secure isn’t about collecting more information about yourself.

It’s about becoming capable of doing something different with the information you already have.

How to measure

There’s a particular kind of satisfaction that comes from understanding yourself.

You discover why certain situations trigger you, recognize patterns from previous relationships, and begin connecting behaviors that once seemed unrelated.

That awareness can feel like tremendous progress.

And in some ways, it is.

But I want to challenge how you measure that progress.

Because you can understand yourself exceptionally well while continuing to create the same relationship problems.

You might recognize that you withdraw when you’re overwhelmed, but your partner still experiences days of emotional distance. You might understand that your anxiety comes from previous abandonment experiences, but your partner still feels pressured to constantly prove their commitment.

Your explanation has improved.

Their experience hasn’t.

Now, I don’t believe your partner should become the sole authority on whether you’re growing. People can have unreasonable expectations, misunderstand your intentions, or fail to recognize genuine progress.

But if you’re developing healthier relationship skills, those changes should eventually become visible in your behavior.

Maybe you previously disappeared after disagreements, but now you communicate when you need space and consistently return to resolve the issue.

Maybe you used to interpret every delayed response as rejection, but now you’re capable of continuing your day without demanding immediate reassurance.

Those changes matter because they alter the relationship itself.

They create greater predictability, trust, and emotional safety.

I also think it’s important to recognize that growth doesn’t mean never repeating an old behavior. People make mistakes, especially when they’re learning to respond differently to situations that have triggered them for years.

The question is whether you’re becoming more capable of recognizing those mistakes, taking responsibility, and repairing the impact.

Are the same problems occurring less frequently? Are you noticing your reactions sooner? Are difficult conversations becoming easier to navigate?

These are far more meaningful indicators of progress than how accurately you can describe your attachment style.

Because the purpose of understanding yourself isn’t simply to become an expert on your emotional history.

It’s to become someone who can participate in relationships differently because of what you’ve learned.