We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Stop Criticism From Killing Your Relationship

Stop Criticism From Killing Your Relationship

The Man Alive Podcast with Shana James

by Leave a Comment

Criticism is one of the biggest relationship killers. When one or both people in a couple are critical, intimacy is bound to fade. Today’s guest shows you how to turn criticism into connected communication and to revive intimacy when it has faded.

It’s no surprise that relationships are complicated. They take care and tending if we want them to last for the long-haul, especially these days. I often talk about things you can add to your repertoire in a relationship to create more intimacy — appreciation, curiosity and attunement to name a few. But there are also things we need to make sure are NOT happening, because they would undermine all your efforts to create connection.

One of the biggest relationship killers is criticism. When people feel criticized they don’t feel safe to open up, share their hearts, or be sensual or sexual. Today’s Man Alive podcast guest often works with couples who find themselves stuck in criticism loops. Dr. Jessica Higgins has two graduate degrees in psychology, two coaching certifications, and over 20 years of experience helping clients achieve results. She guides clients from confusion and heartache to clarity and authentic connection.

In our powerful conversation we discussed…

  • Where criticism comes from and the underlying layers that are hard to see
  • Why criticism is a major concern for the health of your relationship
  • What’s really happening when criticism is at play in a relationship
  • Tips and perspectives to get out of criticism loops
  • What’s possible for couples who create a foundation of connection and safety

Dr. Jessica shares powerful, loving and clear wisdom that will benefit anyone who is in, or wants to be in, a romantic relationship!

With two graduate degrees in psychology, two coaching certifications, and over 20 years of experience helping clients achieve successful results, Jessica offers you an integrative and comprehensive blend of psychology and coaching all in one.

Jessica is known for her deep understanding and keen perception; while being able to translate her observations and knowledge to help clients shift and transform their ways of relating. She guides clients on a path from confusion and heartache to clarity and authentic connection. Her ultimate goal is to help people acquire the insight, learning, and practice to navigate the terrain of intimacy more effectively. With Jessica’s assistance, couples and individuals transform pain and struggle into deep love, connection, and vitality.

Connect with Dr. Jessica

Dr. Jessica’s guide for shifting from criticism to connected communication

Shana on Dr. Jessica’s podcast — tips for difficult conversations 

Connect with Shana James

Website: shanajamescoaching.com/3ways

Curious what you’d need to become a better leader and lover? Take the quiz

 

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

