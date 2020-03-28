Who Is the Authentic You? Stop Following the Herd!

—

We live in a culture that values “followers’, rather than leaders. It seems like “selfies” have gotten out of control and are rampant everywhere! While there is nothing wrong with having fun, there is an issue of always trying to “fit in” with the expectations of other people. Why not celebrate your own uniqueness and talents? You pay a high price by trying to “fit in” with others. You lose your identity and authenticity when you always try to follow the herd.

For years, I had a blue metal sign, “Mavericks Don’t Follow the Herd.” I hung it on my office door while I served in the Air Force for twenty years. It reminded me that it’s ok to be a unique individual and not always try to “fit in” with others. Have you noticed that when you are authentic, you attract other like-minded people like yourself? It’s ok if people walk away from you or do not engage with you.

They are probably not your “tribe” or people. I know I have spent years trying to be liked and to fit in with people. It was frustrating and mind-boggling, to say the least when people did not “get me” or understand me. Today, I surround myself with positive, like-minded people who are my “tribe.” They are very different from me, but they like me for being authentic and unpretentious. It just feels good to be with people who support you and love you for who you are in this world.

You know what you are passionate about and what excites you in your life! You probably have ideas that you want to see come to fruition. Engage in activities, friends, and a career that supports your highest purpose on this earth. You must listen to your “gut feelings” or intuition that is pushing you to be authentic and happy! Oprah Winfrey, one of the greatest hosts in America, had mentioned in interviews that she did not “fit in” when she worked at a TV station in Baltimore, MD.

She was removed as the evening news co-anchor in April 1977 and ended up as the co-host of a morning talk show; People Are Talking. Oprah immediately knew that she was on the right path and where her own uniqueness would “shine.” The rest is history—many people well know Oprah. She is respected for her soulful interviews and philanthropy to make other people’s lives better.

There is a natural course of being authentic and fulfilling your life or soul’s purpose. When we allow ourselves to be unique, we can connect with other like-minded people and resources that align us in offering our “gifts” and talents with others through our work and our personal lives. Being authentic and being the real “you” creates honesty, self-esteem, joy, inner peace, creativity, and unconditional love for yourself.

Stop comparing yourself to others. They have their own “uniqueness,” and you have your own. Strive to recognize that others have different “gifts” than you do, and they may have skills that you wish you have but don’t have. Don’t compare yourself to others. Be “You” and shine your own light. Think of the “mighty oak tree that begins as an acorn. The acorn cannot be any other tree than an oak tree. With all the right conditions—sun, rain, and nutrients from the soil, the tree becomes stronger and stronger. We all have our own personal destiny—to be authentic and live the life our soul demands. If you want to empower yourself, now it the perfect time, check out my other articles at https://goodmenproject.com/author/consultwithdawngmail-com

