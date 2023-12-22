Stop Telling People What Their Ex Is Doing

After the breakup

We hadn’t spoken in months, but somehow he knew what I had been up to since our break up.

Or more accurately, he thought he did.

And it wasn’t because he was interested in keeping up with my life.

He did not want to know anything. He was trying to close this chapter of his life and simply wanted to move on, perhaps forgetting I ever existed.

When he said that people have been telling him about all the fun things I’ve been doing — and who I’ve been doing these things with — even though he didn’t want to hear any of it, I cringed inside.

And here’s why.

…

It’s hurtful

A breakup is hard enough. Sometimes people need a hard break from each other to heal and move forward. It’s hard to let go and move on when you keep getting triggered by the very thing that caused so much angst.

After a breakup, everything can feel painful. Realizing that the person isn’t mourning the loss as deeply as you are. Hearing that they are doing fun things, having a great time, and seem to be living their best life ever. Seeing them out with someone else. Finding out they are dating someone new.

Whether the breakup was mutual, or a heart-breaking shock, it’s rarely easy to witness how the other person moves on.

And that includes hearing about it from other people.

…

It’s kind of mean

We’ve all been heartbroken. We all know it hurts. So when someone goes out of their way to tell you things they know will be hurtful for you to hear, you really gotta wonder why they are doing it.

Are they just stirring the pot? Creating drama?

Are they trying to be hurtful?

Think about it. What result are they after by telling you something you obviously would not want to hear?

People who tell you hurtful things you don’t need to know are not your friends.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It’s one thing to alert your friend that their ex is bringing a date to the church group BBQ — this prevents them from being broadsided and gives them to chance to reconsider going if that’s in their best interest.

It’s another thing to tell your buddy that you saw pictures of his ex at a huge yacht party with her arms wrapped around the same guy in every photo just three days after the big breakup.

People don’t need you to tell them that their person has moved on.

That is between the couple, and outside information is rarely useful and in some cases, can be far more damaging.

…

It’s probably inaccurate

When I heard that people had been keeping my ex updated on what I was doing in my life, I cringed partly because I immediately knew that whatever he was hearing was probably not accurate.

I know this because people were clearly reporting back what they saw, and not what they knew from me directly. They reported back what they saw on social media, what they saw when I was out, but the truth was that a lot of assumptions were being made.

I am oftentimes asked, “Are you dating X?” or “What is going on with Y?” and I find myself frequently setting the record straight.

What appears to be may not be what it actually is.

For months, anyone who knew me assumed a certain guy was my boyfriend, lover, or someone I was dating.

We’ve never dated. We were dear friends — best friends even — and we had a clear agreement between us that was the extent of what we would be.

Because I am such a priority to him as a dear friend, he treats me and interacts with me in a way that can easily make it look like we are a couple.

The truth was that I had been single since our breakup.

I wasn’t ready to date again, and conveniently, my close friendship with this guy left people assuming I was taken.

There were lots of clues that we were not a couple. I knew that a man who really desired me would vet out my true status by talking to me directly.

The reality is most people don’t ask, they assume.

And those assumptions are oftentimes what creates the drama, especially when they start circulating.

If you have not had a direct conversation with me about what’s going on in my life, I can guarantee you don’t have an accurate story.

Much less one that you should be discussing with anyone else.

If you want the real story, always talk to the person directly.

If they want to share it with you, they will. If they don’t think it’s any of your business, they will make it clear in how they respond.

Never assume. And never gossip about assumptions.

…

The silly games we play

After an ugly breakup, a friend of mine struggled with the fact that he would be crossing paths with his ex constantly, as they were in the same small industry and attended industry social events frequently.

He wanted her to regret leaving him, so he wanted to make her jealous.

At first, he brought different girls to events, then eventually settled on one particular girl who he knew would get his ex riled up. He wasn’t dating her as they had nothing in common (beyond her delight in attending all these social industry events which she used for her own networking).

By the sight of them together, and the photos of them with his arms securely wrapped around her, it was a clear signal that they were a couple.

The truth was that they barely talked outside of those events and were simply “using each other” for their own agendas.

She knew about the ex and played up her part the best she could. She also knew that appearing to be the girlfriend of the most prestigious man in the room would make people interested in talking to her.

On the surface, he looked super happy and relaxed, and it was only when you caught him watching his ex from across the room that you could catch a flash of his pain and longing for her.

But he always acted like he was fine. In fact, better than ever. He wanted to appear strong and unshakeable as a professional, and if he had to act his way through his heartbreak, he would. He would look like he was great.

Even though no part of him was.

…

A portion of the story

When you tell people what’s happening with their ex, they are only getting a portion of the story — one that is missing all the context.

And there’s a simple reason why.

Not every story is yours to tell.

If there is no purpose in sharing the information, and it doesn’t serve the person hearing it, keep it to yourself.

Telling only part of a story does nothing but create more drama.

Focus on telling your own stories, not other people’s.

…

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If they don’t need to know, don’t share it

People act out in all kinds of weird ways in the aftermath of a breakup.

They may be mourning, but hiding it well. They may be using other people and activities as distractions from their pain.

We see grinning pictures of them with friends, but not ones of the loneliness, anger, or depression they feel as they mourn the loss.

And if someone says, “I’m doing great” when asked how they are holding up after a breakup, that doesn’t mean they want to hear about their ex’s recent trip to Greece or the new house they bought.

These things may seem innocent enough, but sometimes they aren’t.

It may hurt to hear their ex went to Greece when they were going to do that trip together. Or finally bought a house when they were going to buy one jointly and move in together.

Sometimes these things simply open up old wounds that were finally starting to heal.

When in doubt, hold off on sharing things that someone doesn’t need to know. And when you do need to share something that may be hurtful, be considerate in how you share it.

You never know where someone is in their processing and healing.

You can either be helpful or hurtful.

If you want to be a real friend, choose wisely. ❤

🙋🏻‍♀️ I would love to hear your thoughts in the comments — chime in!

❤️ There is more to come. Follow me!

📪 Get great stories in your inbox! Subscribe here.

👏 If you enjoyed my story, please clap or share so more people can read it! 🙂

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Jarritos Mexican Soda on Unsplash