Stranger Things: Think Like a Kid | Video Essay

Stranger Things teaches us how to think like a kid. As Season 2 hits Netflix, we can all learn how to treat life like a game, be good friends and steer clear of “adults.

.

.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:05

Apart from its talent for recapturing the best of 80s pop culture, the exceptional appeal

00:10

of Stranger Things comes from its way of looking at what is dark and scary in our world and

00:15

beyond, and then processing this through the perspective of children.

00:21

Will’s disappearance and the fight against the Demogorgon is the story of children first

00:28

glimpsing the darkness of adulthood and facing this challenge head-on by filtering the big,

00:33

bad world through their own language, games, and values.

00:35

So, Stranger Things helps to teach its audiences how to think more like a kid again.

00:41

It reminds us to have open minds that can see what’s going on, even if it’s truly

00:46

strange and terrifying; to rise to the occasion by channeling the stories or games that inspire

00:51

us; to hold our friendships dear; and to be wary of those that might dismiss the reality

00:56

of your fears and your imagination.

01:09

From the first moments of the show, Stranger Things thrusts the audience

01:11

into the mindset of children.

01:13

The beginning scene in the laboratory is traditionally horrific, full of flashing lights and eerie

01:18

music that build our anxiety.

01:21

It’s immediately announced to the viewer that this is a horror show.

01:26

We then flash into safe suburbia, but the sprinkler on the boys’ house’s lawn mimics

01:30

the music and light rhythm of the laboratory scene.

01:32

So, while we transfer out of the horror feel into a safe-seeming location, the threat lingers,

01:38

“Something is coming, something hungry for blood.”

01:43

and the boys in the midst of their Dungeons and Dragons seem somehow to be aware of that

01:47

threat (while older characters aren’t).

01:52

“What if its the demagorgon.” “Oh God we are so screwed if it’s the demagorgon?” “It’s not the demagorgon.”

01:58

“An army of trageldytes charge into the corner!” “Trageldytes?” “Told ya!”

02:00

While many remember childhood as a carefree time, the early Dungeons and Dragons game

02:06

what feels like life-or-death scenarios.

02:12

“Oh my God Oh my god oh my god”

02:16

One large lamp above the table, while only a few scattered fainter lamps leave great

02:22

portions of the room in darkness.

02:25

When the perspective shifts into these shadows, viewing the table from a source of obscurity,

02:29

the audience gets the feeling that these four children are being stalked or watched.

02:35

After the game, when the boys ride home at night, they seem completely exposed and unprotected,

02:40

their small bike lights surrounded by an intimidating sea of darkness This visual foreshadows what’s

02:46

to come, but also dramatizes the way that the boys already constantly feel threats around

02:50

them.

02:51

It’s this open mindset in which they haven’t yet outgrown the ability to believe in supernatural

03:01

Later in the first episode, when Will is kidnapped by the Demogorgon,

03:04

the boys’ prediction of peril is realized, again through this visual motif of a small

03:06

“The demagorgon… It got me.”

03:10

Again through this visual motif, light in darkness while the precedent in the game doesn’t

03:16

totally save him, it prepares his mind for what’s about to happen.

03:20

“Do you hear that? That sound?” “Boom… Boom… BOOM!”

03:28

Rather than stare disbelievingly around him, he bravely brandishes a gun in an attempt

03:32

to save himself.

03:34

Will proves himself not a helpless child but rather a motivated person ready to defend

03:38

himself.

03:39

And in the season to follow, his group of friends prove the most capable and effective

03:43

in the fight to bring him back, thanks to their mental fortitude and willingness to

03:47

see the truth.

03:50

The children use games and toys to process severe problems in simpler, more inviting

03:55

terms.

03:56

And the show includes us in their thought process.

03:58

Right before the boys begin gathering forces

04:00

to look for Will, the camera literally illustrates the turning of the tables as its focus switches

04:05

from Will’s piece, the wizard, to the Demogorgon.

04:09

It viscerally demonstrates that it’s the Demogorgon’s move, and game, now.

04:13

However, despite the foreboding tone of this switch, seeing it on a board game renders

04:17

the reality more manageable.

04:19

Plus, in a board game, every player gets their turn.

04:22

If it’s the Demogorgon’s now, then that means it will be the boys’ again before

04:26

long. Eleven clears the board to explain the location of Will. The elimination of the previously known rules, resets the stakes.

04:34

Mike: What if this is Hawkins, and this is where Will is.

04:41

The Upside-Down.

04:42

“Like the veil of shadows.”

04:44

At the same time, the presence of the board and pieces gives them confidence by grounding

04:49

them in in what they know.

04:50

As bad as the situation may seem, the fact that Will is hiding from they’re facing

04:54

the monster instead of the bad men almost creates better odds.

04:57

They can mentally prepare to face this monster because they’ve faced this monster before

05:01

in their game.

05:02

This shows how it helps children to deal with scary concepts — and accept truly horrific

05:04

lost in some different version of the world, so their way of processing it is to relate

05:09

it back to something familiar.

05:12

This shows how it helps children to deal with scary concepts — and accept truly horrific

05:16

events — through fantasy and role-playing.

05:19

“Why would the chief set us up? Nancy, maybe… but the chief?”

05:23

“Lando Carithian.” “Shut up about Lando!”

05:25

As an audience, we could learn by this example; things that sometimes seem complex and over

05:31

our heads can be easier to deal with if we compare them to past experiences or successes.

05:36

Comparing reality to the game also sometimes extends to treating reality as a game.

05:42

To discuss the day’s happenings and come up with a plan of attack, the boys communicate

05:46

over walkie-talkies.

05:47

Therefore, the conversation becomes instantly less worrying; it’s just two boys playing

05:52

with toys.

05:52

The walkie-talkies resurface during first contact with Will since his disappearance.

05:57

“If I go there will be trouble. An’ if I don’t it will be double.” “Will is that you? It’s Mike do you copy?”

06:06

Despite the intensity of this moment – they’re listening to their very distressed friend

06:10

trapped in a different layer of the world – the fact that contact is made through

06:13

a toy feels like they’re just playing pretend.

06:17

Even the way that the boys prepare to challenge the monster — Lucas

06:20

brings his “wrist-rocket,” his fancy name for a slingshot, and Dustin brings snacks

06:25

“Seriously?” “We need energy for our travels, for stamina.”

06:28

— are just same matter-of-fact ways they’d get ready to play their board game.

06:31

By reducing reality to a game, the kids feel braver, more up to the challenge, and can

06:34

still have fun while facing terrible dangers.

06:39

“Mike!!! I found the chocolate pudding!”

06:43

The kids’ strong bonds with

06:45

each other are a constant reminder of what’s most important to kids — friendship.

06:49

“You can’t have more than one best friend.” “Says who?” ” Says logic.”

06:53

“Well I call bull on your logic, because you’re my best friend too.”

06:58

These kids know that human connection and treating each other decently should always

07:01

come first, whatever struggles we face.

07:04

This makes the audience think about whether we hold ourselves to the same standards in

07:08

our friendships.

07:09

After all, if these kids can hold on to what’s important while facing the Demogorgon, then

07:12

what’s our excuse not to do the same?

07:18

With such high value placed on friendships, the kids can resolve any argument.

07:22

“Everything I said about you being a trader and stuff… I was wrong.”

07:29

“I’m sorry.”

07:33

Mike and Lucas’s interactions after their fight suggest that they’ve had disagreements

07:37

before, but usually just a handshake and apology are enough to be friends again.

07:41

They’re stronger together than apart.

07:43

“Do you even remember what happened on the Bloodstone path?”

07:47

“We couldn’t agree on what path to take, so we split up the party.”

07:53

“And those trolls took us out one by one, and it all went to shit, and we were all disabled!”

07:58

“So we stick together, no matter what!”

08:00

Not only will they stick together in the face of crazy danger, the kids are

08:05

such devoted friends that they literally risk their lives to save one another, as they devote

08:09

themselves to finding Will.

08:11

“All I know is Will is alive…Will is alive! All we have to do is find him.”

08:16

Stranger Things also shows the easy development of a new bond: the boys’

08:20

friendship with Eleven.

08:21

Mike and Eleven’s first genuine interaction is shared laughter at silly comforts,

08:26

Making new friends is easy and natural for kids, but it’s far harder to slip immediately

08:32

into a true friendship the older we get.

08:34

Refreshingly, Eleven’s new friends accept the ways that she’s different and see her

08:38

“weird” qualities as cool.

08:39

“She’s our friend and she’s crazy!”

08:41

They’ve also been the “weird kids” at

08:43

school, so they are able to empathize with Eleven’s feeling like an outsider.

08:47

“What is friend?” “Is she serious?”

08:51

The boys can’t imagine life without each others’ friendship, and it horrifies them

08:55

to think Eleven’s never experienced that.

08:58

Mike emphasizes the idea of a promise to Eleven.

09:02

“Promise?” “It means something that you can’t break ever.”

09:05

It may seem to us fairly naïve to trust someone because they say you can, but it’s a notion

09:11

children swear by.

09:13

“Promise?” “Promise.”

09:18

And it denotes a valuable quality in children to trust and respect what others say without

09:23

the cynicism of adulthood.

09:25

This friendship is where the kids find their greatest power, reminding the audience that

09:29

the most important choice in life is trusting and valuing other people.

09:34

The kids’ world is separate from the adult world, and the show establishes an interplay

09:36

between the mundane adult world and imaginative kid world.

09:37

While their parents are theoretically there to protect them, the adults can’t truly

09:41

help because they are unable to understand the reality as kids see it.

09:44

“I think we should tell your mom”

09:46

“I second that.”

09:47

“Who’s crazy now?”

09:48

“How is that crazy?”

09:49

“‘Cause we weren’t supposed to be out tonight, remember?”

09:51

“So?”

09:52

“So, if I tell my mom, and she tells your mom, and your mom-”

09:56

“Oh, man.”

09:57

“Our houses become Alcatraz.”

09:58

“Exactly.”

09:59

To these kids, the possibility of all their moms knowing is scarier than any life-or-death

10:03

horror they could face.

10:05

This is echoed later on in the episode when the boys are at school.

10:06

The scariest part isn’t the lost girl who doesn’t really speak or actively respond

10:09

to them — it’s the idea of Mike’s mom finding out that a girl spent the night.

10:12

“If his mom finds out a girl slept over last night-” “He’s in deep shit right now”

10:17

But on another level, it shows that for kids, social and parental pressures often feel more

10:20

stressful even than the challenges that they perceive as the life-or-death.

10:24

While most parents are a lot more aware of their kids’ activities than the adults in

10:27

Stranger Things, “Is that Will I hear back there?” “No, no it’s just Mike.” “Wasn’t Will supposed to spend the night?”

10:32

it’s still true that parents can’t really intervene to help their kids

10:36

face the trials that feel to them most dramatic and difficult in their lives.

10:40

The uncrossable barrier between the adult and child worlds lies in acknowledging truth

10:45

— they know that their parents can’t understand and would try to reduce their interpretation

10:50

of the world to nonsense.

10:52

For the audience, the way the kids protect their truth from their parents reminds us

10:55

to be wary of those people that are too closed-minded, too “adult” in that sense, to understand

11:01

the rich layer of imagination and “stranger things” that our inner kids can still perceive.

11:06

We should steer clear of these small-minded people who would diminish our worlds to only

11:11

what they accept is factual and normal.

11:13

“And you shouldn’t like things because people tell you you’re supposed to.”

11:16

Stranger Things teaches us to be open-minded even when reality is beyond belief; to manage

11:21

the challenges we face by treating them like a game; to remember that friendship and human

11:27

bonds are more important than anything else; and to be wary of people who will dismiss your beliefs. In other words, think like a kid.

11:34

“I’m a monster.” “No El, you’re not the monster, you saved me. Don’t you understand?” “You saved me.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on Youtube.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video