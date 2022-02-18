Strengthening Our Communities Through Applied Research and Innovation

By Janet Morrison

Our economy’s ability to recover from the challenges of the pandemic, and our potential to rebuild with confidence, hinges on the well-being of local industry and community partners working together. In particular – they must innovate, problem-solve, and take bold risks to thrive in a new and volatile economic landscape.

Applied research is a powerful tool that keeps postsecondary institutions attuned to the ever-changing needs of industry and community. Polytechnic education combines academic and hands-on learning with the impact of that critical research on real-world problems.

Polytechnics provide expertise, cutting-edge equipment and research space to explore new ideas and new technology. Never has this value been more apparent than throughout the last two years.

Despite the pandemic, research activity boomed at Canadian polytechnic institutions in 2020-21. External funding increased, the number of overall projects went up, and more faculty and students were engaged.

Notably, the number of students hired for research and involved in curriculum-based research also rose significantly. When traditional work-integrated learning opportunities for students were in jeopardy, applied research provided new opportunities to engage students in meaningful projects that benefited the learner, our industry partners, and the community we serve.

What does applied research look like in practice?

For example, with COVID-19 continuing to dominate our day-to-day lives, Sheridan’s Centre for Advanced Manufacturing and Design Technologies responded with research expertise on the final prototype of AVA, a virtual avatar which provides a secure, touchless COVID-19 self-screening option.

Sheridan’s Centre for Elder Research supported older adults with Putting Food on the Table, a project that delivered food, masks and custom music videos to older, isolated adults in Halton Region. The project recognized that the needs of seniors during the pandemic went beyond their physical health.

Other research projects are helping combat the spread of online misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine hesitancy. Professors, Nathaniel Barr and Michael McNamara are designing, testing and disseminating creative interventions to combat this challenge. They are also creating an evidence-based resource hub to assist Canadians in shifting perceptions and behaviours around COVID-19 vaccination.

Applied research has also played a role in supporting local partners from under-represented communities, providing access to expertise and resources to help grow new businesses.

At Sheridan, we’ve pledged, for example, to create opportunities for underrepresented members of our community through the Black North Initiative. A collaborative research project with the Afro-Caribbean Business Network is identifying the needs of Black entrepreneurs and helping build business capacity. The findings of this initiative will inform the development of a best practices guide for business owners, the creation of a training curriculum and a mentorship program.

All of these research projects demonstrate how polytechnics are uniquely positioned to be agile and nimbly meet our community’s needs.

In the context of an increasingly complex world, we are nurturing graduates who approach uncertainty and change with confidence, and who will enter the workforce with invaluable hands-on experience and the drive to make a difference.

As our community and industry partners navigate the real-world challenges of pandemic recovery, they can continue to rely on the leadership, expertise and creativity available through applied research at polytechnic institutions to develop innovative, sustainable and inclusive solutions.

About Janet Morrison

Dr. Janet Morrison is the President and Vice Chancellor of Sheridan, a polytechnic based in the Greater Toronto Area.

This post was previously published on quoimedia.com and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: iStock