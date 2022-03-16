Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Struggling With Motivation

Struggling With Motivation

Tips to get you out the door.

by

 

Many people struggle getting and staying motivated to do tasks and activities, and find themselves making commitments and goals that they aren’t able to carry out. Though it may be challenging to get out of bed, eat breakfast, get ready, and go – there are ways that you can give yourself a leg up.

Motivation is an important aspect of human behavior. It gives us goals, adds healthy competition to our lives and can foster social connections. It can also positively impact a person’s self-esteem when they find the motivation to do something they care about or are interested in. Though you don’t have to feel totally motivated all the time, not having any motivation can lead to some serious mental health difficulties.

Make Technology Your Friend

If you have a cellphone, there are plenty of different apps and alarms that you can use to help you stay motivated. This can take the form of affirmation apps, to-do lists, and calendars. By making technology your friend, rather than your enemy, you can take charge of your phone once and for all. Try setting alarms for yourself, keeping your social media usage limited and positive, and using it as a tool to get you where you want to be.

Though it’s easy to spend all day scrolling through TikTok or trying not to be jealous of your friends on Instagram, being too locked in on your phone can get in the way of your plans for the day. Many of us can think of times when 20 minutes on social media turned into 2 hours, so it’s important to keep yourself in check. Many phones allow you to put daily usage limits on apps that you find difficult to avoid. Remind yourself of how you will feel in the future if you do carry out what you need to, and that your phone will still be there when you’re finished.

Rule Out Underlying Causes

There are many mental health disorders that can lead to a person feeling unmotivated. These include depression, ADHD, anxiety disorders, and many more. If you find that you regularly aren’t motivated to do anything, even if you know that you will benefit from it, it may be time to reach out to a professional. With proper treatment, you can discover new coping skills and tools to help you find motivation on days when everything feels difficult.

To learn more about disorders that can affect motivation and the ability to carry out tasks, check out BetterHelp. There are tons of resources out there for people whose mental health affects their motivation, and speaking to a licensed therapist can help.

Do What You Truly Enjoy

In life, there are many things we have to do, even if we don’t want to. This can include taxes, submitting paperwork, and even going to see family members that we’re not the biggest fans of. Since finding the motivation to do these things can be hard enough, it’s important to try and fill your other free time with activities and projects that you truly enjoy doing.

Many people don’t find it difficult to find the motivation to spend time with their romantic partner or go get a milkshake if they want one. If you love what you’re doing, it’s easier to feel motivated to do so. This is something to keep in mind when it comes to your career, and choosing the people you spend time with. If your work or relationships make you feel drained, it’s going to be harder to get yourself excited to interact with them.

It’s also important to give yourself enough time during the day to balance important life tasks and activities with the ones that you choose. Make sure to prioritize the “must-dos” while continuing to create space for the “want tos.” Being too focused on being motivated all the time also isn’t great for a person’s overall well-being. There is beauty in moderation.

Whether you have a mental health disorder that’s affecting your ability to motivate yourself, or you just need a little extra encouragement, there are many ways that you can get yourself moving. It may take a combination of small changes, good old-fashioned discipline, and some solid foresight.

Photo Credit: iStock

