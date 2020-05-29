A video essay analyzing a particular filmmaking technique – the subjective camera. The dynamic, subjective camera in Black Swan keeps us close to Nina, seeing the world through her eyes.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:00

Xena pushes herself to let go she cracks

00:03

under pressure and the camera mirrors

00:05

and intensifies Nina’s unraveling attack

00:08

it attack a mom cinematographer Matthew

00:12

Lee batik uses different techniques such

00:14

as handheld follow shops and kinetic

00:17

spinning camera to situate the viewer in

00:19

Nina’s unstable perspective the camera

00:21

stays close to Nina’s we can see through

00:23

her eyes grasping the dynamic life of a

00:25

dancer who never stops moving we stay

00:29

within Nina’s head even when her mind’s

00:30

eye had to see you sir Lee boutique’s

00:37

use of shaky handheld shots increases

00:39

over the course of the film echoing

00:41

Nina’s growing uncertainty and paired

00:46

with the magic realism depictions of her

00:48

delusions we can feel her losing her

00:49

mind

This post was previously published on Youtube.

