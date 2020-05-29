A video essay analyzing a particular filmmaking technique – the subjective camera. The dynamic, subjective camera in Black Swan keeps us close to Nina, seeing the world through her eyes.
Xena pushes herself to let go she cracks
under pressure and the camera mirrors
and intensifies Nina’s unraveling attack
it attack a mom cinematographer Matthew
Lee batik uses different techniques such
as handheld follow shops and kinetic
spinning camera to situate the viewer in
Nina’s unstable perspective the camera
stays close to Nina’s we can see through
her eyes grasping the dynamic life of a
dancer who never stops moving we stay
within Nina’s head even when her mind’s
eye had to see you sir Lee boutique’s
use of shaky handheld shots increases
over the course of the film echoing
Nina’s growing uncertainty and paired
with the magic realism depictions of her
delusions we can feel her losing her
mind
