Home / Featured Content / Subjective Camera in Black Swan

Subjective Camera in Black Swan

A video essay analyzing a particular filmmaking technique.

by

A video essay analyzing a particular filmmaking technique – the subjective camera. The dynamic, subjective camera in Black Swan keeps us close to Nina, seeing the world through her eyes.

.

.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:00
Xena pushes herself to let go she cracks
00:03
under pressure and the camera mirrors
00:05
and intensifies Nina’s unraveling attack
00:08
it attack a mom cinematographer Matthew
00:12
Lee batik uses different techniques such
00:14
as handheld follow shops and kinetic
00:17
spinning camera to situate the viewer in
00:19
Nina’s unstable perspective the camera
00:21
stays close to Nina’s we can see through
00:23
her eyes grasping the dynamic life of a
00:25
dancer who never stops moving we stay
00:29
within Nina’s head even when her mind’s
00:30
eye had to see you sir Lee boutique’s
00:37
use of shaky handheld shots increases
00:39
over the course of the film echoing
00:41
Nina’s growing uncertainty and paired
00:46
with the magic realism depictions of her
00:48
delusions we can feel her losing her
00:49
mind

This post was previously published on Youtube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

