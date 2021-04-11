Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Sunday Dinner [Video]

Sunday Dinner [Video]

An Italian-American man comes out as vegan to his traditional family.

By Omeleto

.

.

The siblings of a large, loving and passionate Italian family gather for a meal of pasta and meatballs on Sunday evening. Their parents of the Castellano family have passed away, and the rest of the group wants to maintain family traditions in the face of their loss.

But when Don confesses a secret that puts him at odds with his family, all hell breaks loose — and the volume around the dinner table rises in the face of a revelation that goes so far against the family traditions. As the family bickers, they see Don’s secret as a betrayal of their parents’ legacy.

Warmhearted and expressive, this short family dramedy — directed by Kevin Mead and written by Don Fanelli — puts viewers at the center of a gathering of a large, garrulous clan, giving us a close-range POV of the different, and often competing, personalities. These psychological fault-lines are often smoothed over or ignored in favor of togetherness and belonging, but one of their differences comes to the fore, chaos erupts… loudly.

With its compressed, intimate location and narrative scope — essentially one evening meal in one place — the writing and performances do much of the heavy lifting in the storytelling, though the clean, polished visuals situate us clearly, helping viewers get their bearings within this large gathering. The dialogue expertly captures the tenor of the family, and these siblings talk to one another in a boisterous, lively way.

There’s no doubt there is a lot of love in the family, but each member is not afraid to give each other a hard time and stand up for their viewpoints, and much of the humor is found in their give-and-take. The dialogue feels free-wheeling and true to life, but structurally, it takes great care to give each character a distinctive role and perspective.

The ensemble cast brings the Castellanos to life, with each performer balancing their distinctive personality with the way that families echo and influence one another’s mannerisms, rhythms and body language. Viewers will easily believe this is a real family, and the effort pays off when one of the flock reveals a decision that differs drastically from how they’ve grown up — and the differences flare up into drama with a capital D.

In a time of social distancing and changes wrought by a global pandemic, “Sunday Dinner” has an unexpected resonance, especially now that many of us more keenly appreciate what it means to gather and commune over food, drink and conversation with our loved ones.

There’s nothing flashy in the craftsmanship, but its quiet excellence allows for viewers to feel like unofficial members of the family, with a seat at the table. We feel the warmth of belonging, and also understand the unique role of gathering in creating this sense of connection. Like Don, we feel tension and anxiety at the idea of doing something that can threaten that bond. But we also learn that true belonging doesn’t require making ourselves smaller or invisible, but thrives when we’re at our most authentic and honest with the people we love.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:07
dear lord jesus
00:08
thank you for allowing us to get
00:09
together to continue this tradition
00:12
of sunday dinner with the family i know
00:14
mom and dad are standing next to you
00:16
looking down on us and smiling so much
00:19
jesus
00:20
christ you know it’s something with you
00:21
oh what now you got me swearing to him
00:23
i’m supposed to be praying to him
00:24
just let me let’s get to the meal all
00:26
right bless us so lord for these
00:28
meatballs and sauce which we’re about to
00:30
receive through thy bounty of christ our
00:32
lord
00:32
amen amen amen amen amen
00:38
[Music]
00:42
amen
00:56
um
01:03
what kind of wine is this it’s right in
01:06
front of you dude
01:07
okay i didn’t see it you just poured
01:09
yourself a glass with
01:10
this just please eat in peace just i
01:13
mean every goddamn time okay well he’s
01:14
lazy
01:16
oh yeah well you should have seen him
01:17
yesterday at grimaldi’s he’s putting
01:19
around on his phone and i’m gonna need
01:21
to sink sweating my ass
01:22
i would jump in the yankees on the
01:24
goddamn radio i didn’t need you to check
01:25
it and so grimaldi walks in and he has
01:27
to see my
01:28
employee standing there with his dick in
01:30
his hand why’d you pull your dick out i
01:31
didn’t put him on bobby hey gal come on
01:33
what do you think about me
01:35
i take it out in the bathroom where
01:38
or when you take a [ __ ] out okay i’m not
01:40
interested
01:41
demand what’s wrong with your food don
01:45
you okay you think about mom and dad
01:49
no oh god i hope they get the angels
01:53
wings jesus
01:54
look don guys i know it’s different but
01:57
that doesn’t mean we stop having sunday
01:59
dinner just because mom and dad aren’t
02:00
here to cook for us
02:02
you know it’s that’s how we honor them
02:04
by keeping this tradition alive i’m
02:06
vegan
02:16
the [ __ ] do you say oh christ i just
02:17
want to eat in peace we have no time for
02:19
your happy [ __ ]
02:20
just have a few meatballs and we can
02:22
keep moving i’m sorry i
02:23
i don’t need any meat or cheese anymore
02:28
what’s the wedding what did you say
02:30
insane those words don’t make sense i
02:32
don’t eat any animals or any animal
02:33
byproducts by products wait wait wait no
02:36
view no oh so buco no no gabagoo no
02:39
super sod no what about mortadelle no
02:41
what about projects oh
02:42
porchetta no ham no no sausages what
02:45
about hot dogs
02:46
no gobble ghoul no gabagool what about
02:49
gamma mod
02:56
no golem what are we going to do
02:59
we want to need presents gobble ghoul
03:02
no you don’t know no what is everyone
03:05
not [ __ ] getting here
03:07
no animals well what are you eating then
03:08
you’re too skinny
03:10
i eat a lot of whole grains a lot of
03:11
vegetables ugh kill me
03:14
first you’re queer and now you don’t eat
03:16
meat hey
03:17
oh think before you speak dino how do
03:19
you feel about all this
03:21
oh well i just told him he’s being a
03:23
great a cooch excuse me
03:25
what i think you’re trying to say chooch
03:28
choo-choo ah oh yeah yes
03:32
sunday dinners at my house consisted of
03:34
a lean cuisine in my bedroom
03:36
plus you know dawn still gets his fair
03:38
share of meat my
03:40
britjole oh this guy
03:43
that needs peanuts right yes it does
03:45
mean peanuts okay but eliminate the
03:47
penis talk at the table
03:48
it’s because i cook the meatballs isn’t
03:50
it bobby no absolutely nothing
03:52
has nothing to do with it they will
03:54
never be your mother’s meatballs yeah
03:56
but i followed that recipe to a tea i
03:57
got the polio and i got the shoprite
03:59
beef and i did it but they just don’t
04:00
taste the same
04:01
your mother all right she had magic
04:03
hands and i don’t and i um
04:04
i’m sorry cheating bobby come on
04:08
don are you [ __ ] happy now talk i
04:11
haven’t even tried them they were
04:12
delicious they taste a little bit like
04:14
papa knock it off all right she worked
04:16
all day on those stuff busting her balls
04:17
i’m blasting her balls right into my
04:18
mouth
04:19
that was in himself i’m not trying to
04:21
bust her balls
04:22
i’m i’m just trying to be healthy do you
04:24
know what these animals go through why
04:25
don’t you tell us captain planet babe
04:27
just
04:28
no no no imagine living your whole life
04:31
in a cage being force-fed a bunch of
04:32
steroids that sounds like dino
04:34
one time i got caught in a cage just
04:36
picture it you’re you’re
04:38
you can’t see the sunlight and and
04:40
you’re living in your own piss and [ __ ]
04:41
come on it’s still a dinner table don
04:43
you’re a sick man with sick ideas and
04:46
you make me sick to my stomach
04:48
everybody in this [ __ ] house is
04:50
delusional okay
04:52
i think we get it oh yeah yeah well you
04:54
agree with me and here you are eating
04:55
like you got four [ __ ]
04:57
it’s once in a blue moon okay babe
05:03
bobby it’s not how you made the
05:04
meatballs okay bobby these meatballs are
05:07
immaculate tastes a little bit like
05:08
palmolive what i don’t understand
05:10
is even if you hate my meatballs i don’t
05:12
hate your meatballs yeah yeah
05:14
yeah i’m just saying that this is what
05:16
brings us together
05:17
right it’s food it’s communal it’s
05:20
family
05:20
i’m here what am i [ __ ] skyping in
05:22
well you might as well be there it’s not
05:24
enough just to be
05:25
here this this is what it’s about this
05:29
is the tradition
05:30
without this there’s no family
05:35
i respect tradition okay then why don’t
05:38
you uh
05:39
respectfully put a couple of those balls
05:40
in your mouth josh okay
05:43
guys the last thing i ever want to do is
05:45
mess up anything mom and dad built
05:47
okay but when they died it really [ __ ]
05:49
me up it [ __ ] us all up
05:52
i’m just saying it made me think about
05:54
my health and made me think about their
05:55
health guys they ate this [ __ ]
05:57
all the time not just on sundays don’t
05:59
you disrespect mom and dad by saying
06:01
they died from [ __ ] meatballs i
06:03
respect them but it’s true they didn’t
06:05
die from meatballs don
06:06
i’m not saying just from [ __ ]
06:08
meatballs man i’m saying the traditional
06:10
[ __ ]
06:10
is now filled with non-traditional [ __ ]
06:12
okay so your additives
06:14
your [ __ ] perspective yes yeah yeah
06:16
whatever you want to come over there and
06:17
smack you in your [ __ ] college
06:19
educated come over here and smack me on
06:20
my head
06:21
trip over your [ __ ] tip afraid you
06:22
might accidentally eat some meat in the
06:24
[ __ ] scuffle humans gotta change we
06:26
gotta evolve or we die
06:33
what about [ __ ] can i still eat that
06:35
jesus please
06:36
leave the room dino you are so gross
06:39
come on when’s the last time you even
06:40
touched a woman huh
06:42
it’s been hard since tina oh my god
06:46
she died from mesothelioma in the eighth
06:49
grade
06:50
move on you’re in your 30s okay i did
06:53
the chick down in sanducci’s
06:55
whenever i go in there and order a
06:56
sandwich she’s all over my saucy
06:58
you sick [ __ ] she’s slow she’s not that
07:01
slow
07:02
so what life moves by so
07:05
fast all the time i think she’s the one
07:08
that’s okay you know what you know what
07:09
no
07:09
you shut up all of you shut up and you
07:12
eat for one second i just want five
07:14
minutes of goddamn piece i really don’t
07:16
think that’s asking that much
07:17
thank you
07:28
meatball’s gonna get lodged in your
07:30
[ __ ] heart i hope so
07:32
me too
07:39
um well you know uh don got the saint
07:42
peter’s job
07:44
well at church no tell him come on
07:49
i was uh commissioned to help restore
07:52
add some architecture you know
07:54
don’t want mom and dad get married yeah
07:58
that’s great thanks
08:04
i was telling josh before about the time
08:07
the uh house alarm went off
08:08
no when that fell down the stairs oh my
08:10
god it was
08:20
i never heard mom laughs so loud in my
08:22
entire life
08:45
what the [ __ ] is that i brought some
08:48
stuff
08:48
it smells like a dog’s tooth oh this
08:51
smells like outside what is that green
08:53
[ __ ] is that mold
08:54
okay you know what i’ll put it away okay
08:56
what reaction did you expect from us don
08:58
you’re pulling out food at [ __ ]
08:59
sunday dinner we cooked for you
09:01
you said it smell like [ __ ] okay so what
09:02
the [ __ ] you want from me yeah you
09:04
brought yourself one individual little
09:05
tupperware you can’t [ __ ] share with
09:07
me you’re not gonna be eating it what
09:08
the [ __ ] yeah
09:09
you know meatballs with my [ __ ] wife
09:10
busted a hump all day it’s not about
09:12
us eating it it’s about the [ __ ]
09:14
principle of you providing food for one
09:16
another you know you’re not gonna live
09:17
forever yeah but i wanna live as long as
09:18
i can okay don’t you guys
09:20
what’s the point of living if you’re not
09:22
really [ __ ]
09:23
living you know correct death has no
09:25
agenda there’s no calendar
09:27
he doesn’t give a [ __ ] about you you’re
09:28
gonna be walking out of the [ __ ]
09:30
health food store
09:30
nibbling on a [ __ ] slice of tofurkey
09:33
and boom a bus will [ __ ] hit you and
09:35
kill you and you’re gone
09:37
helicopter full of pianos falls right on
09:40
your head
09:40
when you’re eating tofu boom
09:45
what that too anything could happen
09:48
anything
09:48
chaos the area i just worst you know
09:51
what everybody eat whatever you want
09:52
okay say hi to mom and dad for me
09:54
because you’re all gonna [ __ ] die
09:55
oh no that is too far no i don’t think
09:58
it is i don’t think
09:59
there’s nobody to [ __ ] die let me
10:02
tell you a story my friend
10:04
let me tell you a little story
10:07
a young boy meets a young girl in the
10:10
lunchroom
10:11
his lunch stinks like anchovies and
10:14
cherry tomatoes
10:15
but she comes over anyway she comes over
10:18
and she asked
10:20
if she could borrow his homework
10:23
looks in her eyes and he realizes
10:26
he’s gonna marry that girl one day
10:30
except he doesn’t give her his homework
10:32
because he didn’t do it either
10:35
two years later that girl dies
10:47
what the [ __ ] are you talking about me
10:48
the girl was tina oh and the young boy
10:51
was me
10:52
he never cut him she should have done my
10:53
homework this whole family’s giving me
10:55
hodgid oh you got high blood pressure
10:56
probably
10:56
why don’t you eat a dick dr oz oh sorry
10:59
a dick’s a by-product
11:00
why don’t you eat a beyond dick or an
11:02
impossible dick nobody gives a [ __ ]
11:04
about tina you know what no one’s saying
11:05
nobody
11:07
talking about it excuse me can i just
11:08
[ __ ] die she was the love of my life
11:14
shine your [ __ ] mouths
11:19
thank you i you know
11:22
i think most people would
11:26
envy this this
11:29
passion you guys have for family
11:33
food health uh tradition
11:37
and love you guys
11:40
love each other
11:44
you you yell at each other but that’s
11:47
because
11:48
you care i haven’t
11:51
spoken to my family in years because
11:57
you know
12:00
and i would do anything just to sit down
12:02
with them but i can’t
12:05
you guys accept me and this is the
12:07
closest thing i have
12:09
to a family and i appreciate it
12:14
so much
12:17
you guys have each other and we
12:21
have each other that’s really all that
12:24
matters
12:25
right
12:30
this [ __ ] guy huh love you guys
12:34
i’m sorry
12:40
hey who wants tiramisu huh yeah this guy
12:43
does
12:44
okay with no milk for don sorry i’m
12:46
vegan
12:49
but seriously i mean i can’t i can’t
12:54
who cares
13:08
i’m so sorry i’m sure it’s delicious
13:20
that’s right
13:41
[Music]
13:47
you
14:01
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

