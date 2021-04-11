Sunday Dinner [Video]

By Omeleto

The siblings of a large, loving and passionate Italian family gather for a meal of pasta and meatballs on Sunday evening. Their parents of the Castellano family have passed away, and the rest of the group wants to maintain family traditions in the face of their loss.

But when Don confesses a secret that puts him at odds with his family, all hell breaks loose — and the volume around the dinner table rises in the face of a revelation that goes so far against the family traditions. As the family bickers, they see Don’s secret as a betrayal of their parents’ legacy.

Warmhearted and expressive, this short family dramedy — directed by Kevin Mead and written by Don Fanelli — puts viewers at the center of a gathering of a large, garrulous clan, giving us a close-range POV of the different, and often competing, personalities. These psychological fault-lines are often smoothed over or ignored in favor of togetherness and belonging, but one of their differences comes to the fore, chaos erupts… loudly.

With its compressed, intimate location and narrative scope — essentially one evening meal in one place — the writing and performances do much of the heavy lifting in the storytelling, though the clean, polished visuals situate us clearly, helping viewers get their bearings within this large gathering. The dialogue expertly captures the tenor of the family, and these siblings talk to one another in a boisterous, lively way.

There’s no doubt there is a lot of love in the family, but each member is not afraid to give each other a hard time and stand up for their viewpoints, and much of the humor is found in their give-and-take. The dialogue feels free-wheeling and true to life, but structurally, it takes great care to give each character a distinctive role and perspective.

The ensemble cast brings the Castellanos to life, with each performer balancing their distinctive personality with the way that families echo and influence one another’s mannerisms, rhythms and body language. Viewers will easily believe this is a real family, and the effort pays off when one of the flock reveals a decision that differs drastically from how they’ve grown up — and the differences flare up into drama with a capital D.

In a time of social distancing and changes wrought by a global pandemic, “Sunday Dinner” has an unexpected resonance, especially now that many of us more keenly appreciate what it means to gather and commune over food, drink and conversation with our loved ones.

There’s nothing flashy in the craftsmanship, but its quiet excellence allows for viewers to feel like unofficial members of the family, with a seat at the table. We feel the warmth of belonging, and also understand the unique role of gathering in creating this sense of connection. Like Don, we feel tension and anxiety at the idea of doing something that can threaten that bond. But we also learn that true belonging doesn’t require making ourselves smaller or invisible, but thrives when we’re at our most authentic and honest with the people we love.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:07 dear lord jesus

00:08 thank you for allowing us to get

00:09 together to continue this tradition

00:12 of sunday dinner with the family i know

00:14 mom and dad are standing next to you

00:16 looking down on us and smiling so much

00:19 jesus

00:20 christ you know it’s something with you

00:21 oh what now you got me swearing to him

00:23 i’m supposed to be praying to him

00:24 just let me let’s get to the meal all

00:26 right bless us so lord for these

00:28 meatballs and sauce which we’re about to

00:30 receive through thy bounty of christ our

00:32 lord

00:32 amen amen amen amen amen

00:38 [Music]

00:42 amen

00:56 um

01:03 what kind of wine is this it’s right in

01:06 front of you dude

01:07 okay i didn’t see it you just poured

01:09 yourself a glass with

01:10 this just please eat in peace just i

01:13 mean every goddamn time okay well he’s

01:14 lazy

01:16 oh yeah well you should have seen him

01:17 yesterday at grimaldi’s he’s putting

01:19 around on his phone and i’m gonna need

01:21 to sink sweating my ass

01:22 i would jump in the yankees on the

01:24 goddamn radio i didn’t need you to check

01:25 it and so grimaldi walks in and he has

01:27 to see my

01:28 employee standing there with his dick in

01:30 his hand why’d you pull your dick out i

01:31 didn’t put him on bobby hey gal come on

01:33 what do you think about me

01:35 i take it out in the bathroom where

01:38 or when you take a [ __ ] out okay i’m not

01:40 interested

01:41 demand what’s wrong with your food don

01:45 you okay you think about mom and dad

01:49 no oh god i hope they get the angels

01:53 wings jesus

01:54 look don guys i know it’s different but

01:57 that doesn’t mean we stop having sunday

01:59 dinner just because mom and dad aren’t

02:00 here to cook for us

02:02 you know it’s that’s how we honor them

02:04 by keeping this tradition alive i’m

02:06 vegan

02:16 the [ __ ] do you say oh christ i just

02:17 want to eat in peace we have no time for

02:19 your happy [ __ ]

02:20 just have a few meatballs and we can

02:22 keep moving i’m sorry i

02:23 i don’t need any meat or cheese anymore

02:28 what’s the wedding what did you say

02:30 insane those words don’t make sense i

02:32 don’t eat any animals or any animal

02:33 byproducts by products wait wait wait no

02:36 view no oh so buco no no gabagoo no

02:39 super sod no what about mortadelle no

02:41 what about projects oh

02:42 porchetta no ham no no sausages what

02:45 about hot dogs

02:46 no gobble ghoul no gabagool what about

02:49 gamma mod

02:56 no golem what are we going to do

02:59 we want to need presents gobble ghoul

03:02 no you don’t know no what is everyone

03:05 not [ __ ] getting here

03:07 no animals well what are you eating then

03:08 you’re too skinny

03:10 i eat a lot of whole grains a lot of

03:11 vegetables ugh kill me

03:14 first you’re queer and now you don’t eat

03:16 meat hey

03:17 oh think before you speak dino how do

03:19 you feel about all this

03:21 oh well i just told him he’s being a

03:23 great a cooch excuse me

03:25 what i think you’re trying to say chooch

03:28 choo-choo ah oh yeah yes

03:32 sunday dinners at my house consisted of

03:34 a lean cuisine in my bedroom

03:36 plus you know dawn still gets his fair

03:38 share of meat my

03:40 britjole oh this guy

03:43 that needs peanuts right yes it does

03:45 mean peanuts okay but eliminate the

03:47 penis talk at the table

03:48 it’s because i cook the meatballs isn’t

03:50 it bobby no absolutely nothing

03:52 has nothing to do with it they will

03:54 never be your mother’s meatballs yeah

03:56 but i followed that recipe to a tea i

03:57 got the polio and i got the shoprite

03:59 beef and i did it but they just don’t

04:00 taste the same

04:01 your mother all right she had magic

04:03 hands and i don’t and i um

04:04 i’m sorry cheating bobby come on

04:08 don are you [ __ ] happy now talk i

04:11 haven’t even tried them they were

04:12 delicious they taste a little bit like

04:14 papa knock it off all right she worked

04:16 all day on those stuff busting her balls

04:17 i’m blasting her balls right into my

04:18 mouth

04:19 that was in himself i’m not trying to

04:21 bust her balls

04:22 i’m i’m just trying to be healthy do you

04:24 know what these animals go through why

04:25 don’t you tell us captain planet babe

04:27 just

04:28 no no no imagine living your whole life

04:31 in a cage being force-fed a bunch of

04:32 steroids that sounds like dino

04:34 one time i got caught in a cage just

04:36 picture it you’re you’re

04:38 you can’t see the sunlight and and

04:40 you’re living in your own piss and [ __ ]

04:41 come on it’s still a dinner table don

04:43 you’re a sick man with sick ideas and

04:46 you make me sick to my stomach

04:48 everybody in this [ __ ] house is

04:50 delusional okay

04:52 i think we get it oh yeah yeah well you

04:54 agree with me and here you are eating

04:55 like you got four [ __ ]

04:57 it’s once in a blue moon okay babe

05:03 bobby it’s not how you made the

05:04 meatballs okay bobby these meatballs are

05:07 immaculate tastes a little bit like

05:08 palmolive what i don’t understand

05:10 is even if you hate my meatballs i don’t

05:12 hate your meatballs yeah yeah

05:14 yeah i’m just saying that this is what

05:16 brings us together

05:17 right it’s food it’s communal it’s

05:20 family

05:20 i’m here what am i [ __ ] skyping in

05:22 well you might as well be there it’s not

05:24 enough just to be

05:25 here this this is what it’s about this

05:29 is the tradition

05:30 without this there’s no family

05:35 i respect tradition okay then why don’t

05:38 you uh

05:39 respectfully put a couple of those balls

05:40 in your mouth josh okay

05:43 guys the last thing i ever want to do is

05:45 mess up anything mom and dad built

05:47 okay but when they died it really [ __ ]

05:49 me up it [ __ ] us all up

05:52 i’m just saying it made me think about

05:54 my health and made me think about their

05:55 health guys they ate this [ __ ]

05:57 all the time not just on sundays don’t

05:59 you disrespect mom and dad by saying

06:01 they died from [ __ ] meatballs i

06:03 respect them but it’s true they didn’t

06:05 die from meatballs don

06:06 i’m not saying just from [ __ ]

06:08 meatballs man i’m saying the traditional

06:10 [ __ ]

06:10 is now filled with non-traditional [ __ ]

06:12 okay so your additives

06:14 your [ __ ] perspective yes yeah yeah

06:16 whatever you want to come over there and

06:17 smack you in your [ __ ] college

06:19 educated come over here and smack me on

06:20 my head

06:21 trip over your [ __ ] tip afraid you

06:22 might accidentally eat some meat in the

06:24 [ __ ] scuffle humans gotta change we

06:26 gotta evolve or we die

06:33 what about [ __ ] can i still eat that

06:35 jesus please

06:36 leave the room dino you are so gross

06:39 come on when’s the last time you even

06:40 touched a woman huh

06:42 it’s been hard since tina oh my god

06:46 she died from mesothelioma in the eighth

06:49 grade

06:50 move on you’re in your 30s okay i did

06:53 the chick down in sanducci’s

06:55 whenever i go in there and order a

06:56 sandwich she’s all over my saucy

06:58 you sick [ __ ] she’s slow she’s not that

07:01 slow

07:02 so what life moves by so

07:05 fast all the time i think she’s the one

07:08 that’s okay you know what you know what

07:09 no

07:09 you shut up all of you shut up and you

07:12 eat for one second i just want five

07:14 minutes of goddamn piece i really don’t

07:16 think that’s asking that much

07:17 thank you

07:28 meatball’s gonna get lodged in your

07:30 [ __ ] heart i hope so

07:32 me too

07:39 um well you know uh don got the saint

07:42 peter’s job

07:44 well at church no tell him come on

07:49 i was uh commissioned to help restore

07:52 add some architecture you know

07:54 don’t want mom and dad get married yeah

07:58 that’s great thanks

08:04 i was telling josh before about the time

08:07 the uh house alarm went off

08:08 no when that fell down the stairs oh my

08:10 god it was

08:20 i never heard mom laughs so loud in my

08:22 entire life

08:45 what the [ __ ] is that i brought some

08:48 stuff

08:48 it smells like a dog’s tooth oh this

08:51 smells like outside what is that green

08:53 [ __ ] is that mold

08:54 okay you know what i’ll put it away okay

08:56 what reaction did you expect from us don

08:58 you’re pulling out food at [ __ ]

08:59 sunday dinner we cooked for you

09:01 you said it smell like [ __ ] okay so what

09:02 the [ __ ] you want from me yeah you

09:04 brought yourself one individual little

09:05 tupperware you can’t [ __ ] share with

09:07 me you’re not gonna be eating it what

09:08 the [ __ ] yeah

09:09 you know meatballs with my [ __ ] wife

09:10 busted a hump all day it’s not about

09:12 us eating it it’s about the [ __ ]

09:14 principle of you providing food for one

09:16 another you know you’re not gonna live

09:17 forever yeah but i wanna live as long as

09:18 i can okay don’t you guys

09:20 what’s the point of living if you’re not

09:22 really [ __ ]

09:23 living you know correct death has no

09:25 agenda there’s no calendar

09:27 he doesn’t give a [ __ ] about you you’re

09:28 gonna be walking out of the [ __ ]

09:30 health food store

09:30 nibbling on a [ __ ] slice of tofurkey

09:33 and boom a bus will [ __ ] hit you and

09:35 kill you and you’re gone

09:37 helicopter full of pianos falls right on

09:40 your head

09:40 when you’re eating tofu boom

09:45 what that too anything could happen

09:48 anything

09:48 chaos the area i just worst you know

09:51 what everybody eat whatever you want

09:52 okay say hi to mom and dad for me

09:54 because you’re all gonna [ __ ] die

09:55 oh no that is too far no i don’t think

09:58 it is i don’t think

09:59 there’s nobody to [ __ ] die let me

10:02 tell you a story my friend

10:04 let me tell you a little story

10:07 a young boy meets a young girl in the

10:10 lunchroom

10:11 his lunch stinks like anchovies and

10:14 cherry tomatoes

10:15 but she comes over anyway she comes over

10:18 and she asked

10:20 if she could borrow his homework

10:23 looks in her eyes and he realizes

10:26 he’s gonna marry that girl one day

10:30 except he doesn’t give her his homework

10:32 because he didn’t do it either

10:35 two years later that girl dies

10:47 what the [ __ ] are you talking about me

10:48 the girl was tina oh and the young boy

10:51 was me

10:52 he never cut him she should have done my

10:53 homework this whole family’s giving me

10:55 hodgid oh you got high blood pressure

10:56 probably

10:56 why don’t you eat a dick dr oz oh sorry

10:59 a dick’s a by-product

11:00 why don’t you eat a beyond dick or an

11:02 impossible dick nobody gives a [ __ ]

11:04 about tina you know what no one’s saying

11:05 nobody

11:07 talking about it excuse me can i just

11:08 [ __ ] die she was the love of my life

11:14 shine your [ __ ] mouths

11:19 thank you i you know

11:22 i think most people would

11:26 envy this this

11:29 passion you guys have for family

11:33 food health uh tradition

11:37 and love you guys

11:40 love each other

11:44 you you yell at each other but that’s

11:47 because

11:48 you care i haven’t

11:51 spoken to my family in years because

11:57 you know

12:00 and i would do anything just to sit down

12:02 with them but i can’t

12:05 you guys accept me and this is the

12:07 closest thing i have

12:09 to a family and i appreciate it

12:14 so much

12:17 you guys have each other and we

12:21 have each other that’s really all that

12:24 matters

12:25 right

12:30 this [ __ ] guy huh love you guys

12:34 i’m sorry

12:40 hey who wants tiramisu huh yeah this guy

12:43 does

12:44 okay with no milk for don sorry i’m

12:46 vegan

12:49 but seriously i mean i can’t i can’t

12:54 who cares

13:08 i’m so sorry i’m sure it’s delicious

13:20 that’s right

13:41 [Music]

13:47 you

14:01 you

