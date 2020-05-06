Get Daily Email
Surviving the Impossible

Surviving the Impossible

Imagine being misdiagnosed with a mental illness at 14 years old, then being wrongly placed in Psychiatric care by your parents and given years of medication that would have a permanent impact on your physical and mental health.

by

In the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic, I struggled with the idea of releasing any content that wasn’t directly related to providing tools on how to cope and push forward in all of this chaos.

Then, as I relistened to my interview with Craig Lewis I was hit with a powerful realization that his story and his message are needed now more than ever.

To say that Craig Lewis is a “survivor” is a gross understatement of someone who has become a living an example of resilience, empathy, and love for countless people across the world.

 

About Ken Cervera

Ken Cervera is the host of the Own Your Truth Podcast, and the Director of Wellness for Mind Health Institute, Pasadena. With over four years of clinical experience in mental health, he has played a vital role in the successful integration of movement, mindfulness, and nutrition as part of a collaborative treatment model for anxiety, ADHD, and depression. As the host of Own Your Truth, his mission is to create an archive of inspiration for people to connect and share their stories of resilience, fear, vulnerability, trauma, and growth. e-mail: [email protected], or Instagram @ownyourtruthpodcast

