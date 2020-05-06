Surviving the Impossible

In the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic, I struggled with the idea of releasing any content that wasn’t directly related to providing tools on how to cope and push forward in all of this chaos.

Then, as I relistened to my interview with Craig Lewis I was hit with a powerful realization that his story and his message are needed now more than ever.

Imagine being misdiagnosed with a mental illness at 14 years old, then being wrongly placed in Psychiatric care by your parents and given years of medication that would have a permanent impact on your physical and mental health.

To say that Craig Lewis is a “survivor” is a gross understatement of someone who has become a living an example of resilience, empathy, and love for countless people across the world.

Shutterstock