Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Taneshanicole – March [Video]

Taneshanicole – March [Video]

I'm tired of marching, tired of marching for something that should have been ours at birth.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

TaneshaNicole, performing at Park Square Theater in St. Paul, MN.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
I can hear my people crying I can’t
00:06
breathe now I’m in the struggle and I
00:12
can’t leave calling out their violence
00:17
and I pray Hittle sings
00:21
we ain’t gonna stop to our people huh
00:26
free
00:27
we ain’t gonna stop to our people huh
00:31
free this newfound mantra is all I have
00:34
left to hold on to as we march in
00:36
protest swing the walls of injustice
00:38
down but I’m tired of marching tired of
00:41
marching for something that should have
00:42
been ours at birth I am so goddamn tired
00:45
of being told to quit pulling the race
00:47
card because I am light-skinned is
00:50
assumed my future is bright I am tired
00:52
of being told the reason I can’t see
00:54
this future they speak of is because I
00:56
can’t let go of the past but letting go
00:58
of the past means letting go of December
01:00
1st 1955 Rosa Parks refuses to give up
01:03
her seat when instructed by a Montgomery
01:04
bus driver being a 381 day boycott
01:06
September 1957 nine african-american
01:10
students walk into an all-white High
01:11
School in Little Rock Arkansas February
01:13
1st 1960 the Greensboro student movement
01:16
begins July 2nd 1964 the first civil
01:19
rights act is passed April 4th 1968
01:22
Martin Luther King is assassinated seven
01:25
days later on April 11th 1968 the second
01:28
civil rights act is enacted letting go
01:30
of the past means letting go of our
01:31
progress but without that progress I
01:33
wouldn’t be standing here today but
01:35
that’s not enough fast forward to the
01:37
summer of 1991 my parents are featured
01:40
on a new segment about interracial
01:41
dating and the interviewer blatantly
01:44
asks my father so what’s it like to date
01:46
a white woman to which my father
01:48
responds I am NOT dating a white woman
01:50
I’m dating a woman I love who happens to
01:53
be white an amusement-park 2001 my
01:56
sisters and I are screaming for our mom
01:58
but the right operator won’t let X go to
01:59
her until my father comes from the other
02:01
side of the park to verify that she is
02:03
not trying to kidnap us it is 2020 and I
02:06
and still hyper aware of how quickly my
02:08
hands missed a pocket for wallet I never
02:11
carry bills over 20 on me because I’m
02:13
reminded of the time when I
02:14
to a Walmart up the street from my house
02:16
handed the cashier the 50 that I had
02:18
only for her to check it three times
02:20
have her fellow so she check it twice
02:22
before accepting it and giving me my
02:25
change I’m tired of having to
02:29
take precautions to be sure that I don’t
02:31
end up as another headline in the news
02:33
or a hashtag on Twitter I am tired for
02:35
fighting for this basic human experience
02:37
and I am tired of marching tired of
02:40
marching and feeling like we never move
02:42
forward but the March will go on cuz we
02:45
ain’t gonna stop til her people are free
02:47
no we ain’t gonna stop to our people huh
02:52
free
02:54
[Applause]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x