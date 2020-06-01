You know what? It’s a really good idea to stop and think about the things in life that we have to smile about, especially when passing through a period where it would be so much easier to list the things that make it difficult to smile.

And so, in the spirit of being grateful for what we have in life, I offer ten things to smile about from my week:

1. Cat One pooped on the carpet right inside the front door while we were all out running errands the other day. Inexplicably (and miraculously), nobody stepped in it when we came home and found it.

2. Kidzilla had a particularly hefty ADHD day this week. Thanks to our personal experience and loads of ongoing learning, Fab Hub and I were able to easily recognize it for what it was, and deal accordingly. The day turned out better than anyone expected. We may get the hang of this after all.

3. This summer supper…

Grab the recipe for Greek Style Tri-Color Quinoa Salad at www.sugarfreemom.com or grab the pin from my Pasta, Rice, and Grains board on Pinterest. I made two small substitutions, but they are negligible. Fast, easy, fresh, and good for you. Oh, and farm fresh tomatoes with lemon basil dressing next to it. Delicious.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

4. Rainy mornings. Not the humid, muggy kind. Those are awful. But there is something wonderful about a cool, dark, rainy morning…especially if you don’t particularly have to get up and go anywhere right away.

5. A good book. Even better? A good book that you finally finish reading! I have one that’s been on the back burner for five years. I know, I know, if it were so good, why didn’t I finish it? I do that…picked up other things first and didn’t keep that one at the top of the pile. But this baby is going down.

6. A cup of tea. Tea is warmth, comfort, and health all wrapped up in one steamy cup of happiness. Have some every day. You’ll be amazed how good it feels. Add a cup to #4 and #5 above and you’re all set.

7. Good coffee. Forgive me for not being mainstream here, but by “good” coffee, I mean gold old-fashioned plain old brewed coffee. Not a whipped, blended, icy fancy thing. Just a good cup of coffee. Lucky for me, my Fab Hub makes the best coffee on the planet. Ask anyone who’s had it.

8. Unsolicited hugs and kisses from your kid. Self-explanatory.

9. Afternoon naps. I really don’t understand why we all fought this concept as children. Honestly. When I was a kid and my Mom used to grab twenty minutes in the afternoon I thought she was insane. Now, though, I love a good afternoon nap. It feels decadent, like I’m somehow getting away with something I shouldn’t be. And a long weekend nap? Also great. Those Rotten Cats may be onto something.

10. New blooms on the back deck. (Bonus points to the Fab Hub for also getting the gorgeous sky in the photo. We get some seriously cool sky views up here on Witch Mountain.)

Bonus: I can think of at least ten more things to add to this list…now that’s something to smile about!

—

This post was previously published on The Meaning of Me and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock