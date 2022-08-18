Ten Ways Dating a Narcissist Can Change You

A narcissist is a person who admires himself very much. He needs excessive attention. He usually has a deficiency of empathy for others. He usually has an inflated sense of self-admiration. He exploits others. He usually has haughty tendencies. He believes in his power and considers others as lower creatures. Generally, he makes false promises. And he does not feel guilt. Therefore, dating a narcissist affects your life badly. It creates highly unpleasant relationships. Dating a narcissist generates a rotten relationship. You have to idealize him, and in return, he devalues you. You have to suffer from his emotional abuse.

I am presenting here ten basic ways that may affect you.

1. You have a fear of rejection.

2. You lose your personality.

3. You defend emotional abuse.

4. You minimize your response.

5. You lose empathy for others.

6. You may feel emotionally abandoned.

7. You set your boundaries.

8. You become self-conscious.

9. You avoid conflict.

10. You become dependent.

You have a fear of rejection.

A narcissist only seeks his benefit. He does not care about your emotions. You are just a puppet in his hands. When you date a narcissist, you lose your self-trust. You always have a fear of rejection. You try hard to keep your partner happy, but he rejects you due to narcissists aptitude. But you keep on trying to maintain this relationship.

You lose your personality.

A narcissist usually handles only his praise. He cannot bear any criticism. When you date such a crazy person, he mocks you. He questions your identity. You become so involved in him that you do not find any way of relief. His mental disorder shatters your personality constantly. You often lose your temper. You used to follow an irritating attitude with your family members.

You defend emotional abuse.

If you are dating a narcissist, you may face emotional abuse constantly because a narcissist does not have control of his emotions. As a result, he uses in-human treatment with others. During your relationship, you become habitual of this abuse. Instead of criticizing this behavior, you start defending his abuse. You do not ask him to mend his behavior due to his offending remarks.

You minimize your response.

While dating a narcissist, you learn that there is no importance to your words in front of your partner. You prefer silence instead of presenting your point of view. You do not communicate with someone else. Yet, you keep on remembering the words of your partner. As a result, you lose yourself in the love of your partner.

You lose empathy for others.

A narcissist is always a self-centered person. He usually does not have sympathy for others. He entangles you in himself. When you date such an individual, he demands your full attention. He hopes that you may give him genuine affection. When you show your interest in him, you ignore other individuals. You do not want to keep a relationship with someone else.

You may feel emotionally abandoned.

Although dating enables you to enjoy a romantic relationship, you will feel isolated in the case of a narcissist. He frequently destroys your emotions in his carelessness. Sometimes he hurts your loveliest sentiments. He pulls your ego badly, and you become a victim of isolation. As a result, you spend your remaining life like a rejected individual.

You set your boundaries.

When you date a narcissist, you cannot share your problems with him. You do not address your challenges with your partner. Instead, you resolve your interpersonal issues on your behalf. Consequently, you limit your relationship with him. He sets a parameter for you to whom you cannot cross.

You become self-conscious

You develop trust issues, usually with a narcissist. You keep your secrets in your heart. When your narcissist partner disappoints you, you realize your importance. You recognize your genuine understanding of a relationship.

You avoid conflict

A narcissist does not like your interruption. You generally do not criticize your partner. Often you do not present severe contrasting arguments. You cannot do anything if there is any opinion of your narcissistic partner hurting you. Therefore, you mostly avoid your suggestion in front of your partner.

You become dependent

When you are in a dating relationship with a narcissist, you have to follow a submissive attitude. He will not like your bold attitude. You cannot move with him independently. In this way, you lose your freedom.

Conclusion

A narcissist looks out for himself. He cares only about himself. You have to face different challenges in a relationship with a narcissist. You may experience frequent emotional distress and abusive behavior if you date a narcissist. You do not ask him to change because of his abusive relationship. Dating a narcissist teaches you that your words are meaningless in front of your lover. He makes you a part of himself. Although dating allows you to have a love connection, with a narcissist, you will feel alone. You live the rest of your days feeling like an alien. You cannot discuss your difficulties with a narcissist you like. Shortly, dating narcissists affect your life badly.

