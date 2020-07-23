The 17 Most Offensive Things About Trump’s “Mask” Tweet

1) It took him 109 days to admit what scientists, doctors and children everywhere had already long-since embraced.

2) He mocked wearing masks and resisted wearing one for months, even in places that required it, while Americans died every day. And he expects you to forget about that.

3) We are NOT “united.” Most of the country made huge sacrifices to stop the virus. The President went off to the golf course and refuted the CDC and WHO’s advice.

4) He is only finally wearing a mask because his poll numbers have been in the toilet since he failed to help America “flatten the curve” and 144,000 Americans died.

5) “United” is erroneously capitalized.

6) He is still pursuing a racist agenda of vilifying China by using it as his descriptor of the virus, rather than simply calling it the Coronavirus and aligning with the rest of the world’s messaging.

7) He doesn’t endorse wearing a mask because it saves lives, but because “Many people say it is Patriotic.”

8) “Patriotic” is erroneously capitalized.

9) He declines to endorse wearing a mask because it’s what virologists, epidemiologists and other MDs recommend, insulting the scientific community by leaving them by leaving them out of the conversation.

10) Instead he is apparently taking his cues from ordinary civilians, otherwise known as “Many people.”

11) He refers to this virus as “Invisible,” as if most viruses are completely visible in the air, demonstrating he has zero understanding of disease.

12) “Invisible” is erroneously capitalized.

11) “Virus” is erroneously capitalized, although it’s good to see him finally taking it seriously.

13) “Patriotic” is erroneously capitalized for the 2nd time.

14) That a president who has done almost nothing to stop the spread of the worst pandemic since 1918 pretends for a second he is “Patriotic,” when in fact his actions have directly let to the US having the highest case numbers and death toll in the world.

15) “President” is erroneously capitalized since it is used in the generic phrasing here, not as a formal title, such as “President Trump” or “the President,” not that any intelligent person in the country with the slightest understanding of science, grammar, character or human decency has ever recognized him as worthy of the title.

16) There’s no one more “Patriotic” than you? If you sell out your country’s interests to Russia, cozy up to dictators like Kim Jong Un, abandon Puerto Rico after a hurricane or actively ignore the medical community’s advice while you allow 144,000 Americans to die, you can’t yourself a “patriot.”

17) He is gaslighting the American people by telling them that he is their “favorite” president, when his poll numbers show quite plainly that he is reviled by the majority of the American public for his staggering failure to contain this virus, unlike the other global leaders who have largely put this virus behind them.