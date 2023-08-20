The 25 Ideas About Relationships I’ve Learned Over the Years

Life can feel like a perpetual game of whack-a-mole. Once you solve one problem, another one pops up right in its place. It can be easy to become overwhelmed or to start feeling despondent when this happens.

Through and through though, having people in our corners makes life easier, more fulfilling, and more gratifying. Family, friendships, and romances will always be one of the best aspects this life has to offer….and can also cause great levels of stress and pain.

Here are 25 things I’ve learned about relationships in my few years on this earth so far.

…

Relationships are both the most joyous and the most painful part of life.

People don’t want your sympathy; they want somebody who can both listen and believe in them.

You never know when the last time you’ll see somebody is, so take advantage of as many opportunities as you can.

Friendships might become fewer as you age, but they should hopefully become deeper, more fulfilling, and more meaningful.

You get to choose who you spend your time with; don’t give more of yourself to the energy vampires.

One of the most crucial things to recognize about disagreements is that somebody is coming from a completely different frame of reference than you.

Yelling and losing control of yourself with somebody else is like un-pinning a grenade and waiting for it to explode in your hands.

Everybody needs at least one person (preferably two or three) they can call when everything is going south in their life.

Sometimes what you need to say to a loved one is what they don’t want to hear.

Everybody will experience moments when they need to lean on others for support, no one is entirely independent.

One of the greatest joys in life is to give and be generous to the people you love.

Romances are great, but you need to have your own life outside of them also.

Your mental health will suffer greatly if you constantly allow others to dictate the direction of your life.

Even if it scares you, try telling your best friend that you love them.

Your childlike self seems to always come out around your siblings.

Slight differences in opinion aren’t a good reason to NOT have a relationship with somebody.

You’re worthy of being treated with respect and dignity, and you’re the first person who needs to recognize this.

Never reject a heartfelt gift from somebody, you can do damage to the bond by doing so.

Certain relationships might only be for a season of your life and it’s important to recognize and let go when this is the case.

Rudeness and a lack of kindness are a reflection of how that person feels about themself.

The way somebody responds to you being vulnerable will tell you a lot about the strength and safety of the relationship.

Your loved ones deserve a second chance, and possibly even a third chance depending on the issue.

It’s critical to make sure you do your fair share of giving and aren’t only taking and taking from the people in your life.

Be discerning about when you choose to share certain opinions with others.

Some people aren’t ready, willing, or able to be deeply vulnerable with another.

…

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you enjoyed this article, buy me a ko-fi or join my email list.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: Duy Pham on Unsplash