The 6 Laws for a Life Well-Lived

“Life is a one-time offer, and it’s up to us to make the most of it.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

Life is complex, filled with uncertainties and challenges, and it doesn’t come with a universal guidebook. What works for one person may not work for another. However, amidst this diversity, some common themes emerge as universally practical advice — laws that apply to all, regardless of their circumstances.

These laws are like valuable tools that can transform your life. I’ve harnessed them to build my own “personal good life” engine, a system that I’ve relied on repeatedly.

These are not abstract concepts; they are the practical tools you need to shape your future. They will equip you with the wisdom, resilience, and purpose to navigate life’s complexities effectively.

Each law can be a game-changer, propelling you from where you are to where you want to be. Embrace them, make them a part of your life, and allow them to guide you on your journey toward a life that’s not just good but truly great.

Law 1 — The “Know Thyself”

To make meaningful strides in life, you must first uncover the depths of your own being and chart a course that aligns with your true desires.

For me, this law led me to decline a tempting job offer in favour of building my personal brand online. I recognized that my passion lay in creative freedom and a career in writing.

Socrates wisely advised, “An unexamined life is not worth living,” and urged us to “Know thyself.” This self-awareness forms the foundation for a life that resonates with your aspirations.

“Delve deep into what brings you joy and what leaves you disheartened. Familiarize yourself with your true desires. Utilize these insights to shape the life you envision for yourself.” — George Harrison

Remember, “If you don’t know where you’re going, any road will take you there.”

In essence, the law of “Know Thyself” reminds us that self-discovery is the compass that guides us toward a life of purpose and fulfillment.

Law 2 — The Learning Engine

“Learn from the wisest, grow every day” is my life’s motto. I devour biographies because they’re a goldmine of practical wisdom.

Never stop learning; it’s the key to staying ahead. Seek fresh knowledge, skills, and experiences, and your progress will flourish.

Education isn’t confined to classrooms; it’s a lifelong journey.

Lifelong learning is like having a superpower. Everyone you meet has something to teach you if you’re open to learning.

Even just 30 minutes of daily learning can transform your life. Smart individuals are fountains of knowledge; tap into their insights.

“Learn as if you were to live forever.” — Gandhi

Keep learning always: your best life depends on it.

Law 3 — The Value of Time Freedom

Time is your most precious asset, and it defines your existence. You have a choice: either squander it or invest it wisely.

Time freedom is your ticket to living life on your terms. It means having the freedom to work from anywhere, take breaks when you desire, and follow your passions.

Even better, it’s the power to explore your interests, cherish moments with loved ones, and build a life that resonates with your deepest desires.

Time freedom is the cornerstone of a fulfilling life. It hands you the reins to create a meaningful and gratifying existence.

“The difference between successful people and very successful people is that very successful people say ‘no’ to almost everything.” — Warren Buffett

I embraced this wisdom by prioritizing what truly matters and letting go of time-wasting distractions.

Remember, the ultimate goal is time freedom. You seek more wealth not to endure what you despise but to reclaim your time. Prioritize the essentials and liberate your time for experiences and relationships that truly enrich your life.

Law 4 — The 80/20 Rule

In life, not all efforts are created equal. Just like the 80/20 rule suggests, roughly 80% of your outcomes stem from a mere 20% of your actions and habits.

Think about it: it’s not the scarcity of time that should concern us, but the inclination to squander the majority of our time on low-value pursuits.

As Richard Koch articulates in “The 80/20 Principle: The Secret to Achieving More with Less”, the key lies in recognizing the few actions and experiences that yield the most significant results.

Identify your ‘vital few’ and distinguish them from the ‘trivial many.’ When you focus on these pivotal tasks that truly make a difference, your productivity and effectiveness will skyrocket.

The 20% life system isn’t about working harder; it’s about working smarter. I’ve personally witnessed how this approach can revolutionize your work and life.

Law 5 — The Grit Mindset

Success isn’t solely about talent, but about persisting through challenges, setbacks, and unexpected hurdles.

“Life is a marathon, not a sprint.” — Angela Duckworth

When times get tough, your grit becomes your lifeline.

I’ve been on my online writing journey for nearly a decade, and it’s my tenacity, constant refinement, and adaptability that keep me going.

Grit is a game-changer. Life’s journey is more like a rollercoaster, with ups and downs. Grit is the muscle that strengthens with each challenge you conquer.

Grit is a mindset. It’s having a growth-oriented perspective, focusing on long-term goals, and adapting to reach them.

Cultivate mental resilience to face adversity, persist, and emerge stronger.

Law 6 — The Power of Simplicity

I’ve always found wisdom in the words of author and philosopher Vernon Howard, who said, “You have succeeded in life when all you really want is only what you really need.”

Success can be measured by your ability to find contentment in life’s essentials: love, health, and meaningful relationships, rather than in the relentless pursuit of wealth.

In your journey, let your core needs and values be your guide to shaping a life of simplicity.

Life is a marathon, not a sprint; complicating it unnecessarily can lead to stress and anxiety. Focus on what truly resonates with your heart, and let go of everything that drags you down. Simplicity is like a compass, directing your energy toward what matters most in your life.

We live in a world filled with complexity.

Our lives are often cluttered with possessions, commitments, and constant distractions. Yet, the true essence of life is found in its simplicity. By clearing away the excess, concentrating on the essentials, and embracing simplicity, you can invite peace and serenity into your life.

“Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.” — Leonardo da Vinci

When you silence the noise, prioritize what truly matters, and bring clarity to your life, you’ll discover a new sense of purpose and fulfillment.

…

—

