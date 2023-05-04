The Answer Is ‘It’s Capitalism,’ Yet We Hear So Many Others

The first time I yelled “It’s capitalism!” this week was when I attended an anti-war rally hosted by Resist US Led Wars Seattle.

We began in the small, southern parking lot of The Museum of Flight, located next to the King County International Airport, otherwise known as Boeing Field. Over 50 people were there, young and old, representing The Seattle Anti-War Coalition, Veterans for Peace, Extinction Rebellion, the International League of People’s Struggle and others.

Two young people spoke that affected me greatly. They were both students at the University of Washington. Alisha, spoke of growing up loving Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. As she pointed to the planes in the background, an outdoor exhibit of the Museum of Flight, she said it was one of her favorite places to visit as a child. She believed in technology’s ability to make the world a better place.

Then she went to college. She learned that Boeing didn’t make most of it’s money from commercial aviation, but as a defense contractor, with it’s largest customer being the US Government. This was life-changing learning. She turned away from her original dream and set out on a new path of activism.

The other speaker, I didn’t catch her name, I had the presence of mind to record. Here are her words:

Here we are standing in front of all these planes, and, as Alisha said earlier, I similarly loved airplanes and everything STEM. I’m speaking for Resist US Led War Seattle, part of an anti-imperialist network organizing people to fight back against militarism and wars of aggression while working toward building a just peace. I am a climate scientist. I develop and run climate models to better understand how the ocean and the atmosphere move heat around. In particular, I study how the shape of the ocean basins impact the ocean circulation and how that drives our global climate. I chose this field because I thought maybe if I could understand climate change better, I could help find a way to avert the worst impacts of climate change. Can you imagine how my heart sank when a mentor told me during my first year of graduate school that climate science is done? He later clarified what he meant — that much of the work left for scientists involves narrowing our bounds of uncertainty. That the science has reached consensus adequate to serve as the basis for policy. Let me ask you this. What is the root cause of climate change?

It was at this moment that I yelled out “It’s capitalism!” and I was not alone. “Capitalism” rang out among the listening crowd.

Yes, Capitalism. But how many of you have heard the answer — All of us, right? It’s each of our individual emissions. Each of the 8 billion people in the world contributing their share of fossil fuel consumption. How unjust is it to blame people for driving to work when public transit can be unreliable and rising housing costs push people farther away from their places of employment? How unjust it is to blame individuals for living in the way that society has designed for them to live. Climate change is not caused by regular, working-class people. Often, when I tell people I study the climate system, people ask me what they can do to lessen their impact to save the planet. The average American’s carbon foot print is 16 tons of CO2 a year.

Do you want to know what Boeing’s carbon footprint is? Over one million tons a year.

Clearly a focus on individual actions should not be our top priority. Corporations are causing the climate crisis, not working people. Governments and corporations have known for decades that burning fossil fuels will alter our climate rapidly and yet they’ve done nothing to avert the crisis. In fact, they continue to fuel the fire. Less than two weeks ago, Biden approved the Willow project which will allow new oil drilling on the north shore of the Alaskan arctic and is projected to release 280 million tons of greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere. Clearly our government is driven by incentives other than the well being of its people. The driving force behind the ruling class is profit. Monopoly capitalism has allowed the power of corporations to become so concentrated, they become so powerful, that they expand beyond national borders, brokering free trade agreements that give corporations legal standing to sue governments when policies are passed that threaten their ability to make a profit. Profit achieced through violent wars that allow access to natural resources and the exploitation of workers all around the world. This is all in order to satisfy their shareholder’s insatiable demands for more and more profits, quarter after quarter. Imperialism’s requirement of infinite growth is fundamentally incompatible with our planet’s finite limits. As the third largest transnational weapons corporation in the world, Boeing develops technology that has allowed the US Military and other imperialist militaries to cause environmental destruction. The effects are dire. Women and children dying from Boeing made bombs and planes. Indigenous peoples and peasants displaced from their land. The long term poisoning of the soil, the water and the air from intentional spraying and toxic chemical spills. In fact, we are right next to the Duwamish River, a river which was once filled with salmon and home to the Duwamish people. It’s not possible for Boeing to clean up or green up while they manufacture weapons. They will continue to hide in plain sight, buying off our institutions of higher education as well as our politicians — pushing to allow for the continuation, escalation and instigation of US military intervention. As long as war profiteers like Boeing are allowed to sell weapons to imperialist militaries, there will be profit to be made in making war. As long as there is a profit to me made our political and economic system will, as an imperative, try to maximize it.

In response to her question, “What is the root of climate change?” we knew the answer in 2023 — “It’s Capitalism!” It was the obvious answer to the protesters in the crowd.

The second time I yelled, “It’s capitalism!” was at the TV.

I was watching the third episode of Extrapolations, the Apple TV Plus show looking at some possible scenarios for the future of climate crisis and biodiversity loss. This episode was titled The 5th Question.

In the episode, the rabbi, Marshall has returned to Miami. It is 2047. The show focuses on sea level rise mitigation and ties in the Bat Mitzvah of Alana, the daughter of a wealthy power broker in Miami. During Passover dinner she adds a fifth question. Why is God doing this to us?

Alana is a conflicted, questioning teenager. Here are a few of her other questions:

In the middle of a fucking apocalypse does God really care about a Bat Mitzvah?

Do you think God is watching us?

Do you think the flooding is punishment for our bad behavior?

If God made humans in his image, why do they all suck? Or did we all evolve into sucking?

Her 5th question at the Passover seder is ‘Why is God doing this to us?’

This question gets asked several times in the episode and each time the adult answer is “Doing what?”

Will we really get to 2047 and be able to not acknowledge what is happening all around us? Rabbi Marshall becomes extremely annoying by this point. He keeps looking perplexed and taking pauses to think.

“It’s capitalism!” I’m yelling at the screen. (I infrequently yell at my TV screen).

The show’s theme is so focused on individual action, as though ‘curruption’ only applies to Alana’s father’s dirty deals and not the whole system that we’re living in. The show is doing exactly what the young scientist at the anti-war rally warned against. The show implies that ‘humans suck’ when that’s not the problem.

“It’s capitalism!”

When Alana’s Grandmother asks, “What is happening to our world?” I yell, “Capitalism!”

Marshall answers, “Sometimes faith means that we must move forward without an answer, armed only with the knowledge will come in time.” It’s 2047. How long will it take?

The Alana’s final question is “If God Loves us, why so much suffering? Why not intervene?”

Marshall’s answer is, “It’s up to us,” precisely the opposite of the climate activists answer. I hope by the real 2047, and not like in Extrapolations’ fictional story, we’ve figured out the answer, “It’s capitalism.”

Then we can work on the follow up questions like, “What are we going to do about it?”

This post was previously published on An Injustice!.

Photo credit: iStock