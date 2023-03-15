The Benefits to Being DIRECT on Dating Apps

Sorry. But I refuse to play the “game.”

I’m not wasting precious words debating the pineapple-on-pizza conundrum on my dating profile.

Nor will I state “good vibes only” (isn’t that just implied anyway? Aren’t we all in agreement that good vibes are what we are all looking to interact with?”

I’m pretty straight up on my dating profile: “I desire a life partner to have a family with.”

Some people are a bit intimidated by that.

GREAT!

Those that aren’t aligned with the direct communication of my desires, aren’t for me.

Some people tell me, after hearing the non-negotiables I have for a partner, “ooo, Shae, that really limits the dating pool for you…”

GREAT!

There’s somuch less overwhelm by too much choice! Now I can focus on a smaller pool of people.

I’m all about standing for what you want & need in relationships.

Along my journey, I’ve not truly allowed myself to claim my highest desires.

I didn’t believe I could have it.

Or that I deserved it.

Thankfully, I’m moving far away from those stories.

So, my message today is:

Run, don’t walk towards your desires.

I don’t mean like an aggressive sprint that has you leaving all presence & spontaneity in the dust behind you.

Stop & smell those roses, and bathe in trust that you’ll be given all that you desire if you stay committed to honoring those desires…

What I mean by RUNNING towards them is: CLAIM what you really want for your life.

No one else will but YOU.

Rather than timidly tip-toe in the general direction of a life you want, go after it.

Speak it aloud.

Create it.

What you desire, desires you. It just needs to hear you loud enough to come towards you, too.

If you don’t like the language of “running” toward your desires, perhaps frolic works better…

That works for me.

I’m frolicking towards a delicious solid partnership with babies & great communication & commitment & play & adventure & all the things.

What about you?

