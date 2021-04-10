The Bigger the Ego

The bigger their ego…

… the less confidence they have.

The more they lead with outer strength…

… the weaker they feel inside.

The more they lead with wealth and materials…

… the bigger their struggle to find happiness.

The more they hurt you…

… the more they are suffering inside.

Be kind.

Love them anyway.

Know they are fragile.

They are doing the best they can.

They are struggling to find themselves.

They need love and understanding more than they express.

They are empty and are trying to become full.

They have no idea how to find the happiness they seek.

Show them love. Show them the way.

Protect yourself from their unintended harm.

Boundaries are key.

But show them love. Show them the way.

They are lost.

The bigger our ego…

… the less confidence we have.

The more we lead with outer strength…

… the weaker we feel inside.

The more we lead with wealth and materials…

… the bigger our struggle to find happiness.

The more we hurt others…

… the more we are suffering inside.

Be kind.

Love yourself anyway.

Know you are fragile.

You are doing the best you can.

You are struggling to find yourself.

You need your own love and understanding more than you know.

You are empty and are trying to become full.

You have not found how to find the happiness you seek.

Show yourself love. That is the way.

Protect yourself from your own unintended harm.

Boundaries are key.

But show yourself love. Show yourself the way.

You are lost for now. Just for now.

—

This post was previously published on mikekitko.com