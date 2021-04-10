Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / The Bigger the Ego

The Bigger the Ego

… the weaker they feel inside.

by

 

The bigger their ego…

… the less confidence they have.

The more they lead with outer strength…

… the weaker they feel inside.

The more they lead with wealth and materials…

… the bigger their struggle to find happiness.

The more they hurt you…

… the more they are suffering inside.

Be kind.

Love them anyway.

Know they are fragile.

They are doing the best they can.

They are struggling to find themselves.

They need love and understanding more than they express.

They are empty and are trying to become full.

They have no idea how to find the happiness they seek.

Show them love. Show them the way.

Protect yourself from their unintended harm.

Boundaries are key.

But show them love. Show them the way.

They are lost.

The bigger our ego…

… the less confidence we have.

The more we lead with outer strength…

… the weaker we feel inside.

The more we lead with wealth and materials…

… the bigger our struggle to find happiness.

The more we hurt others…

… the more we are suffering inside.

Be kind.

Love yourself anyway.

Know you are fragile.

You are doing the best you can.

You are struggling to find yourself.

You need your own love and understanding more than you know.

You are empty and are trying to become full.

You have not found how to find the happiness you seek.

Show yourself love. That is the way.

Protect yourself from your own unintended harm.

Boundaries are key.

But show yourself love. Show yourself the way.

You are lost for now. Just for now.

This post was previously published on mikekitko.com

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Mike Kitko

Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author who helps business owners increase success and happiness in their lives. A Marine with an MBA, Mike has experience in executive leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he felt like an imposter. No matter how much success he achieved, he always felt unsuccessful, unfulfilled, and unhappy.

His inability to understand his body, mind, and emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger and rage, and the abuse of everything he cared about in life.

Today, Mike has an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence and courage that matches how people perceive him externally. He has found success and happiness, and he wants to help you do the same.

