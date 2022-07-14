The CEO Mindset

Digitization is a global phenomenon that provokes fundamental changes in how companies operate and how they deliver value to their customers.

Today a level of digitalization integrated into every aspect of the society, including businesses, government, healthcare, mass media, science, etc. So you would say, that’s that then, far from it.

Many businesses have significant opportunities to digitise and in doing-so foundationally change their go to market business model. For other established firms mastering digitalization is about embedding a capability for future new tech applications for making a life of the enterprise more streamlined with a redoubled focus on quality of customer experience.

Why digitise? Why digitise to stay ahead of the curve?

Customer Experience

Organisations that digitise typically experience a high correlation with customer satisfaction levels and the digitisation success rate. Customer experience is the lifeblood of any business. Therefore, it’s crucial to understand the quality of customer satisfaction to appreciate the ‘memorable human moments and the areas easily digitised’ together with the strategies for success.

Enhanced Effectiveness

Enhanced effectiveness and is a significant drive for digital transformation. Businesses are shifting from manual interventions, and effectiveness is beginning to become crucial for them. Thus, when manual processes are replaced with electronic versions, the process becomes quicker, making any company a success story to reckon.

Enhanced Performance

Digital transformation executed correctly does absolutely have the customer at the centre and drives customer experience and as it results in higher profits through margins and ultimately business growth. The higher the gains, the more the motivation of the workers, and the trust of the shoppers in the brand.

7 key steps to ensure your business stays ahead of the digitisation curve:

Be Clear About the Business You Have Chosen

Knowing the purpose of your business and ensuring the c-suite are aligned is essential to ensure the digitisation is aligned with the core capabilities of the business and creates value in an aligned way that is coherent in the marketplace and enables standout.

Lead from the Front

Digital transformation refers to the digitization of nearly every aspect of the customer experience, including marketing, content management, service delivery, processes, workflow, team collaboration, and customer engagement

Identity Your Digital Gap

There are a variety of dimensions of digitisation, from customer experience, service line alignment, legacy estate simplification, customer and colleague interfaces and data management. Detailed assessments are available to support in accelerating through the gap assessment.

As part of identifying the gap, ensure you devote sufficient time and expertise in understanding Back Office Systems. Once you have understood the legacy estate, take the opportunity to clean up and make Things easy again!

Create a Clear Plan

How you create the plan is as important as what is included within the plan. Development of a coherent and realistic yet audacious plan is an art, requiring careful interjection of conversations and an assessment of team chemistry together with the capability of the leadership team to be effective through the digital transition.

Make Your Data Digital

Managing your digital data saves time and cost. all the critical business data available in real-time on a mobile device, you and your employees access it any time from virtually everywhere.

Effectively held data also ensures regulatory compliance standards are met and centralised management of data security.

Digitally stored documents optimize your expenses. Less paper, less office space, and less resources to maintain physical document management.

Prepare Your IT Infrastructure

Without a proper IT infrastructure in place, a firm is likely to face challenges and uncertainty while going digital. Therefore, it is crucial to ensure that the enterprise has a robust technology foundation and takes time to prepare the IT infrastructure.

Catalyst within the mobilisation include network connectivity information security features, and infrastructure bandwidth to make the digital transition procedure success.

Choosing, maintaining, and introducing the right software, processes and systems to your business can have a transformative effect on your ability to be productive, efficient, and effective at work.

Upskill Your Workforce

Your people are the key to digitising effectively. For digitalisation to be an embedded way of working there will be a significant deepening in skills ranging from collaboration to digitisation and enterprise leadership. To leverage enterprise digital transformation effectively; the workforce also needs to clearly understand digital trends like data science, machine learning, among others. Upskilling the workforce also creates a motivation within the firm and a recognition of investment in the core assets of the business.

If you follow the six key steps outlined here this will ensure that you are able to leverage the benefits of digitisation including an uplift in customer experience, Enhanced organisational effectiveness and as a result enhanced performance. Each firm’s journey of digitisation is unique and there are always organisational barriers to work though for the digitisation to become embedded as such digitisation experts are often called in.

Here are some additional tips to ensure as smooth a digitisation path as possible …..

Be prepared to diversity of views, particular within the leadership team as you embark on the digitisation journey

Be prepared to manage a spectrum of expectations for measuring ROI.

How you collaborate internally and externally is integral to digital transformation – ensure you have sufficient investment in collaboration

Understanding what business challenges are being solved.to ensure anxiety over new technology is addressed

Remember in today’s world, CEOs and C-Suite Executives are necessitated to invest in a digitisation strategy, to make a move in order to adopt the technology. Having invested in the digitisation strategy, ensuing its successful implementation is crucial and requires careful attention of the c-suite to deliver the results for customers, clients, colleagues and shareholders.

—

Shutterstock image