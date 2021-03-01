The Cost of Doing Nothing [Live Recording]

IT COSTS TOO MUCH TO CHANGE

“While many people decry the cost of the Green New Deal or similar ambitious energy transition proposals, last week’s disaster (cold snap in Texas) makes clear that the status quo is not cheap. There are solutions to the problems that lie ahead, if Americans are willing to plan and invest in the nation’s future.”

REFERENCE:

https://www.lawfareblog.com/lessons-texas-grid-disaster-planning-and-investing-different-future

THE COST OF DOING NOTHING

“Over the past 40 years, damage from major weather and climate disasters has cost the United States nearly $2 trillion dollars. A closer look at the data reveals that recently the cost of such incidents has been escalating quickly, due in part to human-caused climate change.

“According to NOAA’s assessment of the biggest U.S. weather disasters — those with an inflation-adjusted cost of a billion dollars or more — the economic toll rose from an average of $17.8 billion a year in the 1980s to over $81 billion a year in the 2010s.”

REFERENCE:

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/climate-change-flood-costs-study/

RECORD COSTS: CLIMATE DISASTERS

“From social justice protests to politics to the pandemic, 2020 has been unprecedented in any number of ways. And although it didn’t always receive top billing, the climate crisis and the extreme weather that comes along with it also escalated to levels not experienced before. The U.S. experienced major disasters like the western wildfires, a record-breaking hurricane season and the mid-summer Midwest derecho that caused extensive damage.

“So far this year, NOAA’s National Center for Environmental Information (NCEI) says the U.S. has been bombarded by 16 different weather and climate-related disasters with a financial toll of one billion dollars or more — tied for the most with 2011 and 2017. However, the events included in this year’s count have only been tabulated through the end of September and are expected to blow past that number once the final result is released in early January.

“In a webinar organized by Climate Central on Thursday, Adam Smith, the head of NCEI’s Billion Dollar Weather and Climate effort, said he expects “we will shatter the previous record,” far outpacing the yearly average of 6.6 such events and potentially reaching a total of 20 individual disasters each which cost a billion dollars or more.”

REFERENCE:

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/climate-change-billion-dollar-disasters-2020/

#climatechange #coronavirus #costs

