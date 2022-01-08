The Definitive Guide To Recognizing One-Sided Relationships

One-sided relationships are often hard to identify because they can be a mix of two people who have different expectations, behaviors, and needs. They may also be a result of one person’s inability to recognize their own feelings or desire for more from the relationship.

In this blog post, we will discuss how you might know if you’re in a one-sided relationship and how it affects your mental health.

Part I: Analyzing One-sided Relationships

What are one-sided relationships?

One-sided relationships are the most common type of dysfunctional relationship. This is when one person wants to be in a committed, intimate relationship, but the other does not.

It can feel like you’re being dragged around by your partner who insists on doing things they enjoy without regard for your feelings or needs.

You may want to end this relationship, but it isn’t that easy because you care about them too much and don’t want to hurt them either.

Unfortunately, their lack of reciprocity doesn’t make it fair for you to sacrifice yourself any longer.

Why do people stay in one-sided relationships?

One of the reasons is the fear of being alone, having no support system should things go south, and facing harsh judgment from friends and family for “failing at life.”

Another reason is that one person may not be fully aware of the dynamics in their relationship and how lopsided it is.

They might think things are okay because their partner hasn’t explicitly expressed that they don’t want a commitment, or they’re too scared to confront them about it.

It’s important to realize that you have options, and you deserve better than this kind of half-assed relationship.

What causes one-sided relationships?

There are many reasons one-sided relationships develop. In fact, they can be a result of two people who have different expectations and needs in their relationship.

It might also be the case that someone is not fully aware of how much it bothers them until they meet someone else who fulfills all their desires without having to ask for anything back.

Or perhaps one person has low self-esteem or feels undeserving of what they want out of life, so they settle for being taken advantage of by others.

What are the effects of one-sided relationships?

One-sided relationships have serious negative consequences for our mental health. Unrequited love can lead to anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem.

It can also cause us to become fixated on the person we’re not getting along with, which will only lead to more pain and frustration.

Part II: 7 Warning Signs

How can I tell if my relationship is one-sided?

There isn’t any definitive answer to this question since people enter into relationships for different reasons. However, there are some signs that can indicate whether your relationship falls more on the one-sided side:

1. Your partner never initiates contact with you

They always wait for you to reach out first, and they never make an effort to see you without your prompting. It’s likely that they don’t respond to you as quickly as you would like or not at all, and it can be challenging waiting for them to come around.

2. Your partner puts their needs over yours

They will only do things with you if it benefits themselves in some way, even when it inconveniences you or takes away from the time that could be spent doing something you both enjoy

.

3. You feel like the “bad” person

It can be very self-defeating when one partner thinks they’re not giving enough in the relationship, but their expectations are never met. When this goes on for too long, it may cause them to question whether there is anything wrong with them instead of seeing how lopsided things really are.

4. You’re always the one doing all the work in this relationship

This could manifest itself as them never reciprocating when you do something nice for them, always expecting favors from you, or even taking advantage of your good nature.

5. You feel taken for granted in this relationship

It feels like you always have to go out of your way to do something nice because they don’t bother you. You feel like you’re constantly having to put in effort without getting anything back, which can be draining.

6. You feel emotionally drained

One-sided relationships are very toxic because they cause a lot of stress and anxiety for the person who wants more closeness than their partner is willing to give them. If this sounds like your relationship, consider yourself lucky that you caught it early on before things got worse.

7. You feel the urge to apologize excessively

This is a sign of guilt, and it’s often followed by you feeling like you’re at fault for something that isn’t your responsibility or that they do to purposely hurt you.

Questions to ask yourself now

In order to determine whether or not you are in a one-sided relationship, ask yourself the following questions:

Do they make most of the decisions without considering your feelings?

Do they initiate conversations and activities while you are most responsive?

Do they put their own needs before yours?

Are they dismissive or uninterested when you try to communicate with them?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, there is a good chance that you are in a one-sided relationship.

Part III: The 3 Most Common Types

There are three types of one-sided relationships: The pursuer-distancer, the caretaker, and the dependent.

Each type has different dynamics that can make it difficult to identify if you’re in one. Let’s take a closer look at each type.

The Pursuer-Distancer Relationship

In this relationship, the pursuer is always trying to get close to their partner while the distancer pulls away or withdraws.

This creates a lot of tension and conflict because the pursuer never feels like they’re getting close enough, while the distancer feels overwhelmed and trapped.

They may also use tactics like withdrawing love, communicating less, or spending more time apart to get their partner to chase them.

The Caretaker Relationship

In this relationship, one person is always giving, and the other person is constantly taking advantage of that.

This can take a toll on the caretaker because they feel exhausted from doing everything for their partner while receiving little in return.

They may also be afraid that if they stop being so selfless, then no one will want them anymore or that people only stay with them out of obligation instead of choice.

They are often too proud or ashamed to express these feelings, which makes it difficult for things to change between them since they don’t know how long it’s been going on.

The Dependent Relationship

This type occurs when two emotionally dependent individuals form an unhealthy connection.

One person is always afraid of being alone, while the other one needs someone to be there for them at all times.

Neither are able to enjoy their own lives without feeling anxious because they feel “empty” inside when it’s not filled with close companionship.

The relationship can often look like codependency, but this type has more in common with addiction since each partner feels incomplete on their own and becomes addicted to the idea that another person will make everything better again.

Part IV: Potential Solutions

How to deal with being in a one-sided relationship

If you are in a one-sided relationship, it’s important to take care of yourself both mentally and emotionally. Seek out counseling or therapy if you feel like you can’t cope anymore.

Talk to your friends and family about what you’re going through so that they can provide support. Spend time doing things that make you happy, and make sure to put yourself first sometimes.

Most importantly, don’t be afraid to end the relationship if it’s not healthy for you. There is no shame in admitting that something isn’t working for you and trying to find a better solution.

If you ever consider breaking up a one-sided relationship, you’re more than welcome to read the story below that will show you how in the most respectful way.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, one-sided relationships can be difficult to identify and even harder to leave. If you’re feeling like you’re not getting what you need from the relationship, it’s important to take a step back and assess the situation.

It is important to remember that you deserve to be happy in your life and if being in this relationship isn’t making you happy, then it’s time to end it.

Seek out counseling or therapy if needed, talk to your friends and family about what you’re going through, and most importantly, don’t be afraid to leave if things aren’t working out for you.

