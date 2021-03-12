The Fit Dad Lifestyle, With Leroy Faure

Episode 9

﻿ ﻿

Leroy Faure has been helping dads regain their fitness and confidence for over a decade. His Fit Dad Lifestyle business supports a worldwide network of dads who are on a mission to be good role models and leaders for their children.

In this interview, Leroy shares his story of working in the military before moving to the fitness industry where he founded two group fitness businesses. He then became a dad (with two young boys) and discovered his calling to help other dads live fitter and healthier lives.

The Fit Dad Lifestyle provides a mobile app with short workouts and diet plans for busy dads and they have recently launched a range of energy supplements designed for dads. Leroy explains the recent changes in the business and makes a big announcement regarding their mobile app, which is now free for all dads to use.

Leroy has a lot of experience helping dads with their physical and mental health and shares some wonderful insights on how dads can regain their confidence through fitness.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Today’s Guest

Leroy Faure spent six years in the military before moving to the fitness industry where he founded two Group Fitness businesses. After becoming a dad, he discovered an opportunity for dads to include kids in their fitness programs. This was the idea that led to the launch of The Fit Dad Lifestyle, which has now grown to reach an online community of over 20,000 dads.

Leroy believes that dads can use fitness as a way to regain their confidence and become the role models and the leaders that they want to be. He’s passionate about physical and mental health for men and shares daily inspirations and ideas via his active social media pages.

The Fit Dad Lifestyle business provides information, support and products aimed at dads including the Fit Dad App (with daily workouts and diet plans), the blog, social channels and their recently launched range of Fit Dad Fuel.

What you’ll learn

Leroy’s background in the military and then running group fitness programs

Why he founded The Fit Dad Lifestyle

Their mission to help fathers regain their fitness and confidence

Common reasons dads neglect their fitness

What’s included in The Fit Dad Lifestyle App: 50 hours of educational content Daily workouts (15 – 20 minutes) Diet and nutrition plans

How to set up a home gym for about $100

Leroy’s daily fitness routine

Recent changes in the business Launching – Fit Dad Fuel. A big announcement regarding The Fit Dad Lifestyle app – it’s now free!



Quotes by Leroy Faure

“Kids imitate what they see a lot more than what you tell them”

“That person that you were before kids, matters. Don’t lose touch with that person.”

—

Previously published on thedadtrain.com

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Scott Davison