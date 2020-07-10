The Godfather Explained: Cinematography of Shadows

We examine how shadows help shape the characters in The Godfather.

I wanna make them an offer again with

you if it hadn’t been for the Godfather

the dark visual worlds of your favorite

movies and shows today might never exist

the harsh contrasts of light and dark in

the shadowy corleone world visually

embody the battle between good and evil

within the soul of every man and

particularly one man our protagonist

Michael Corleone this is a world of

duality in which people make tough

choices it’s a world of hard rules hard

lines and thus hard light characters are

lit from above or from the side often

without the standard fill light to

illuminate the second side of the face

the half of the face and dark reinforces

that every human being hides some

unknowable piece of himself yes dark had

been done before The Godfather

film noir and German Expressionism

harnessed the power of the shadow in

black and white photography but the

Godfather cinematographer Gordon Willis

earned the nickname Prince of Darkness

for the way he brought the art of shadow

and deliberate under exposure to color

cinematography at the time movies tended

to be bright verging on over lit so

they’d be visible at drive-ins The

Godfather so defiantly floated this

lighting standard that paramount

panicked when they first saw the footage

Willis has said his vision for The

Godfather was based on evil he saw the

dark cinematography as a reflection of

the movies soul the very first shot a

close-up announces we’re about to see a

film about the depths of darkness within

the human soul this slow zoom out

develops into an over-the-shoulder shot

our godfather Marlon Brando’s Don Vito

he’s in control looking down from a

position of power but our vision of him

is obscured the need to emphasize

Brando’s heavy prosthetic makeup led

willis to light brando from above at

times willis provides minimal I light

the dark eyes making Vito a mystery we

can never fully understand the man or

his motivations because the lighting

won’t let us we can’t see inside

Michael’s face is relatively brightly

lit for most of the film but as he gets

mixed up in the family business his face

intermittently slips into the dark as

his innocent and villainous sides

wrestle to dominate him only in the

romantic looking Sicilian sections does

Michael break away into a softer subtler

light that seems to offer the chance of

a carefree richly coloured happiness but

the fantasy of escape is quickly

revealed to be an illusion by the end

the shadows over his eyes signal that

his dark has eclipsed his light at last

he has become the new Godfather here he

looks like an angel of death his face

shrouded and dark is more hidden and

menacing than his father’s ever was the

brooding consigliere Tom tends to be

sideling looking half absorbed by his

thoughts and knowledge of all dark

goings-on

he’s a split person half lawyer half

criminal almost a Corleone but not a

Sicilian god damn it if I had a wartime

consigliere a senior I wouldn’t be in a

shape the face of the hot-headed brother

Sonny is well lit and shown in bright

settings even at the moment of his death

visually reinforcing that he operates

too much out in the open he doesn’t have

the interior life and inner shadow Vito

and Michael possess thus he could never

be Godfather kay is remarkably bright

face symbolizes her fresh-faced naivete

but here after Michael has begun

shutting her out hints of darkness first

cross her face and in the last seen her

face takes shadow as she finally grasps

the truth of who Michael is and she’s no

longer innocent

the duality also represents the outer

versus inner worlds of appearance versus

truth at the start the sunny wedding

which Willis has described as having a

Kodachrome II 1942 kind of feel unfolds

outside projecting the rich happy outer

appearance of a strong family inside the

puppet master works and the reality the

negotiation the manipulation all

happened in the shadows the film is shot

in a painterly tableau style in which

every painstaking frame is so artful it

could hang on the walls of Uffizi

gallery Willis’s rich refined colors

resemble oil paints and his controlled

chiaro-scuro brings to mind DaVinci

Rembrandt Vermeer and most strikingly

the harsh tenebra zhem of Caravaggio

Willis famously lit so precisely that if

actors missed their marks they’d be

engulfed in dark invisible to the camera

the notoriously perfectionist director

of photography insisted on almost no

zooms or modern technology like

helicopters and that every camera

placement must represent a point of view

but director Francis Ford Coppola

persuaded Willis to make a couple of

exceptions like the haunting opening

zoom and the overhead aerial shot when

Vito is attacked as the story goes

Coppola argued to Willis this was still

a POV shot my point of view God’s point

of view Orson Welles is point of view

while the Prince of Darkness may have

been stubborn cinema and TV of the last

half-century are forever indebted to

Gordon Willis’s inspired point-of-view

leave the gun take the cannolis

