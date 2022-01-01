The Grieving Don’t Need Pity, Just the Freedom to Mourn

It’s been over five years since my husband died — the anniversary of his death is still a milestone. Lately, I’ve been more emotional than usual. I’m not sure why. Last night the tears dripped down my face for hours. I even fell asleep crying.

I can’t tell you what brought it on or even what I was feeling. All I can say is that I felt hollow. Empty.

Grief is Tough to Share

It’s tough to talk about grief. Not for me, mind you. It’s a relief to be able to share my feelings. Whenever I bring up the topic, though, everyone gets uncomfortable. I see the way their eyes dart about, the way they shift their body weight from one foot to another, and how relieved they sound when I switch topics.

That’s not true on social media, however. There, it’s much easier to type a short post about how I’m doing. I think this is because I know my friends have the luxury of time and can craft the right response, and the internet provides a convenient distance from the subject matter. When words don’t work, we can always fall back on an emoji to convey our sympathies.

Offering support in person is much more difficult.