The Guide To Dealing With Difficult People

Dealing with difficult people can be an unpleasant experience. It’s hard to remain calm when someone is making you angry, and it’s even more difficult if that person has power over your job or career.

We all know at least one person who is challenging to be around. They might never return your calls, they might make you feel bad about yourself, or they might generally rub you the wrong way.

Whatever the case may be, it’s essential that we learn how to deal with these people healthily. This article will teach you how to deal with difficult people.

“The difficulties in life are vital for our personal growth and well-being.”

― Lailah Gifty Akita

Part I: Who Can Be Considered A Difficult Person?

First, it is crucial that we recognize what makes someone a “difficult person” in the first place.

Generally speaking, this type of person might be insecure or have something lacking in their own life.

Maybe they are constantly looking for praise from others because no one has ever told them otherwise.

The second thing to remember when dealing with these types of people is not to take things personally by thinking about why that person’s behavior bothers you so much.

They may just lack social skills and could possibly feel threatened by your success at work or school.

Whatever their reasoning might be, try taking yourself out of the situation before reacting negatively toward them, and it will help keep your emotions under control.

Part II: The Strategies

After you have recognized what makes this person difficult and how to take yourself out of the situation, it is time to start thinking about some strategies that will help keep you cool.

1. Decrease interactions

One thing you can do when around these people are try not to engage them in conversations.

If they are constantly making negative comments toward others without an end in sight, simply walk away from the conversation instead of engaging with them.

2. Speak up

Another effective strategy for dealing with a problematic person is speaking up if their behavior bothers you.

This may be hard at first because we fear confrontation but sometimes, having someone confront us or tell us our opinion on something helps shield us against future attacks by that same individual.

Also, remember that just because one person might come across as meaner than the next, it doesn’t mean they are wrong.

3. Don’t take things personally

Always remember not to take things personally when a problematic person insults you.

They might be trying to get under your skin, but as long as you have the right attitude about it, they won’t affect your self-esteem or feelings of confidence.

4. Always treat people with respect

Treat people with respect, no matter how difficult they might be to deal with.

Be sure not to insult them back if they’re insulting you, and try your best to avoid engaging in conversations about topics that are outside the scope of work or school-related.

Remember why this person acts so hostile toward you, which could be because of their own lack of self-esteem or insecurity. Try your best not to take things personally by thinking about what makes them act like that instead. This will help keep you calm while working with these types of people.

5. Expectations and Boundaries

It’s also vital that we recognize our own expectations from others so we can avoid conflict with someone who doesn’t meet those same standards.

If you expect people to treat you in a certain way. In that case, it may come across as offensive if another individual isn’t showing signs of empathy toward you based on how much energy is put into explaining yourself every time something bothers them at work or school.

This will not always work out for everyone, though, so make sure that before setting boundaries or expectations, you think through what is best for yourself, given the circumstances surrounding each situation where difficult people come into play.

6. Try focusing on a solution and not the problems themselves

One more effective strategy for dealing with difficult people is focusing on a solution instead of the problem.

This can be hard because when problems arise, we are taught to fix them right away but focusing too much on why they’re causing issues might end up in an argument before you know it.

Try thinking about how you could come together and work out some sort of resolution without getting into all the reasons behind what’s bothering one another first.

Remember that not everyone will agree on things, but if both sides are willing to try working through any disagreements or conflicts, then there shouldn’t be anything standing in your way from moving forward successfully at school or work, no matter who else is involved.

7. What is there to win?

It might also help if you recognize that nothing good can come out of these arguments unless something drastic changes within this person’s personality first.

If so much as one positive thing comes from such interactions, then there was no harm done whatsoever on either side.

The same principle goes for dealing with negative people outside of work, either family members or even strangers.

8. Ignore and walk away

If you feel the situation is becoming too much to handle or that your emotions are getting out of hand, it’s best to ignore them and either find a way to leave the room so they don’t see how affected you actually were their behavior.

Never engage in arguments with such people, especially if there isn’t any resolution or compromise that could end up helping both sides along the line.

Remember that not every argument needs two parties involved because sometimes all this does cause more problems than is necessary to be dealt with at once instead of thinking about what might work better for everyone else around us given each specific scenario we constantly encounter throughout our lives.

“Always remember that you can explain things for people, but you can’t comprehend for them.”

― Shannon L. Alder

Conclusion

Remembering these strategies when dealing with someone who may seem annoying can help keep our moods positive while also helping us avoid making other individuals feel bad about themselves without a good reason for doing so.

If someone rubs you the wrong way, simply try to remove yourself from their presence and let them know how they make you feel if it happens again.

