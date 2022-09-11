The Lion and the Lamb: Chapter 4

Yes, yesterday was his birthday.
Now you will see how my 24 hours passed as of August 5th.
As the clock approaches 00:00, I want to get away from the phone. In case I see his photo, if I see his face, we share a mutual friend..
Maybe in case I see that you are happy without me and I can understand it.. How strange it is to love someone even when he is not there..
To be able to still love in spite of it..
I have a lot of wishes about your new age.. I used to say that this year was separate but this is your last separate birthday.. (I never knew that we would never celebrate a birthday together)
Now I would love to be with you, to be the first to hug you.. But it doesn’t happen when it doesn’t.
I hope you will be happy.. Every path you choose, every decision you make will make you never look back even for a day. Every step you take always compares with better ones.
I would love to be with you.. But it was destiny to love you from afar..
I have many wishes that I wish to be with you.. I will not say. You will never know either.
I’m glad you’re here, glad you touched my life.
Happy Birthday..
—
This post was previously published on medium.com.
***
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|White Fragility: Talking to White People About Racism
|Escape the “Act Like a Man” Box
|The Lack of Gentle Platonic Touch in Men’s Lives is a Killer
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
—
Photo credit: Brianna R. on Unsplash