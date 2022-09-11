The Lion and the Lamb: Chapter 4

Yes, yesterday was his birthday.

Now you will see how my 24 hours passed as of August 5th.

As the clock approaches 00:00, I want to get away from the phone. In case I see his photo, if I see his face, we share a mutual friend..

Maybe in case I see that you are happy without me and I can understand it.. How strange it is to love someone even when he is not there..

To be able to still love in spite of it..

I have a lot of wishes about your new age.. I used to say that this year was separate but this is your last separate birthday.. (I never knew that we would never celebrate a birthday together)

Now I would love to be with you, to be the first to hug you.. But it doesn’t happen when it doesn’t.

I hope you will be happy.. Every path you choose, every decision you make will make you never look back even for a day. Every step you take always compares with better ones.

I would love to be with you.. But it was destiny to love you from afar..

I have many wishes that I wish to be with you.. I will not say. You will never know either.

I’m glad you’re here, glad you touched my life.

Happy Birthday..

This post was previously published on medium.com.

