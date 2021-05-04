Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The Many Forms of Love

The Many Forms of Love

Better understanding of our relationships means we can not only deepen them but express ourselves in a more intimate way. 

by Leave a Comment

The Ancient Greeks had six forms of love, which are all important in their own way. I would like to see more people adopt these terms when expressing love in its various forms. In my book The Secrets To Living A Fantastic LifeHarriet and I discuss the six forms of love in depth. Today, I would like to focus on the different ways in which we express love.

Eros- Sexual Passion

We’ll get the most common one out of the way first. Everyone is quite familiar with this type of love, whether they have experienced it or see it blasted on media 24/7.

Philia- Deep Friendship

This denotes a deep brotherly love and a sense of commitment often felt by those on the battlefield. Philia shows loyalty and a willingness to sacrifice yourself to someone close to you. While we may not be Grecian soldiers, we can experience Philia with those we are very close to.

Ludus- Playful love

Ludus is an innocent, fun love. It could be young children playing, or two youth enjoying the highs of flirtation. Adults can experience Ludus as well, whether it is a playful relationship with someone we know or someone we casually run into from time to time.

Agape- Love for all

This is the altruistic love we show for all humans. We show Agape when we do work for others, who can offer us nothing in return. We do it because we want good for all. Agape does not have to be a massive undertaking like the work of Mother Teresa. It can be as simple as donating to your local food bank.

Pragma- Long lasting love

This often includes the love shown between couples who have been together for many years. It is an often under-discussed form of love, but it can give you more joy than you could imagine. Think of the elderly couple on a walk, holding hands, and saying no words- because none are needed.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Philautia– Self-love

Simply put, this is the love you have for yourself. There are two forms of Philautia, one associated with narcissism where you become self-absorbed and focused on fame. The other is a love that grows outwards. If you love yourself, you will be better able to love others around you.

The Ancient Greeks were one of the greatest intellectual civilizations to have graced our Earth. We can take a lot away from these various forms of love as they help us to better understand our relationships. Better understanding of our relationships means we can not only deepen them but express ourselves in a more intimate way.

Make sure those in your life know about the love you have for them, whichever kind it may be. Understand that these forms of love can transform over time. In fact, that is quite normal.

I send you all my Agape Love.

 

Previously Published on drallenlycka.com

Shutterstock

About Dr. Allen Lycka

Dr. Allen Lycka has been acknowledged as one of the leading cosmetic dermatologists globally for three decades. A pioneer in cosmetic surgery, he helped develop laser-assisted tumescent liposuction - an advanced body sculpture technique, and Mohs Micrographic Surgery, an advanced means of removing skin cancer with 99% success. He has lived and practiced in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada since 1989. He’s written 17 books, 30+ academic papers and hosted the number one internet radio show in the world on cosmetic surgery – Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today. He is a co-founder of Doctors for the Practice of Safe and Ethical Aesthetic Medicine and founder of The Canadian Skin Cancer Association. He has won the prestigious Consumers Choice Award for Cosmetic Surgery for 16 consecutive years. In 2003, Dr. Lycka’s life changed drastically when he suddenly developed a right foot drop and then misdiagnosed as ALS (Lou Gehrig’s’ disease). Still, he maintained his status as a leading cosmetic doctor for 30 years.

Because of what he learned, he has co-authored the book The Secrets To Living A Fantastic Life with Harriet Tinka, a former fashion model and Woman of Distinction. He is also currently co-authoring two more books: one with Corie Poirier entitled, “bLU Talks Presents: Business, Life and the Universe” and one with Jack Canfield entitled, “Pillars of Success.” Acknowledged as a leading expert in Living A Fantastic Life and Turning Points, he is a transformational speaker, thought leader, life-changing coach, and mentor.

Dr. Lycka is happily married to Dr. Lucie Bernier-Lycka for 39 years, and they have four lovely daughters and seven beautiful grandchildren. He counts his family as his most important accomplishment. For more information, visit www.drallenlycka.com

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x