The Memory of a Day Like That Day

It was our day

improbable, impractical

impossible, illogical

After so long

so many innuendos

together finally

for this one time

Sharing, talking

laughing, crying

An impossible future pushed reality aside for now

hours of what ifs and why nots?

Our first fully honest conversation

feelings exposed, dreams admitted

nuance left behind

So much to say after such a long time

understanding the impossibility

but questioning why

Years of friendship

have all led to this

our time, our chance

Our date

I think we knew this was the end

we’re all in for today

this was where we knew

we’d inevitability be

Finally speaking our truth

admitting what we mean to each other

pushing past that final taboo

Did we know we’d end up here?

Was it written in the stars?

No kids, no spouse, no other love

just us

We knew this one dance

was our one time together

Passion unlike we’ve known

rising and sated

all night long

Equally given

equally desired

We knew it was over

as the morning sun washed over your blue eyes

We didn’t need to say a word

the completeness of my departure was understood

before it was spoken

As the door closed behind me that morning

so did the chapter of us

After so long

it was more than we expected

beyond what we could have imagined

and heart-breakingly final

It was never meant to be

it was never going to be

but we lived every moment

and loved every minute

Even now I wonder if you think of me

as time has passed

and “we” have passed

I hear you’re happy

that’s all I ever wanted

Even if it couldn’t be with me

I don’t regret a minute

I don’t regret a memory

Because a memory of a day like that day

can get me through the rest of my life

