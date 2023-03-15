Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The Memory of a Day Like That Day

The Memory of a Day Like That Day

Can get me through the rest of my life.

by Leave a Comment

It was our day
improbable, impractical
impossible, illogical

After so long
so many innuendos
together finally
for this one time

Sharing, talking
laughing, crying

An impossible future pushed reality aside for now
hours of what ifs and why nots?

Our first fully honest conversation
feelings exposed, dreams admitted
nuance left behind

So much to say after such a long time
understanding the impossibility
but questioning why

Years of friendship
have all led to this
our time, our chance

Our date

I think we knew this was the end
we’re all in for today
this was where we knew
we’d inevitability be

Finally speaking our truth
admitting what we mean to each other
pushing past that final taboo

Did we know we’d end up here?
Was it written in the stars?

No kids, no spouse, no other love
just us

We knew this one dance
was our one time together

Passion unlike we’ve known
rising and sated
all night long

Equally given
equally desired

We knew it was over
as the morning sun washed over your blue eyes

We didn’t need to say a word
the completeness of my departure was understood
before it was spoken

As the door closed behind me that morning
so did the chapter of us

After so long
it was more than we expected
beyond what we could have imagined
and heart-breakingly final

It was never meant to be
it was never going to be
but we lived every moment
and loved every minute

Even now I wonder if you think of me
as time has passed
and “we” have passed

I hear you’re happy
that’s all I ever wanted

Even if it couldn’t be with me

I don’t regret a minute
I don’t regret a memory

Because a memory of a day like that day
can get me through the rest of my life

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

 

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Photo credit: iStock.com

 

About craig hellier

Fatherhood, life, love and loss. Non-rhyming poetry, leadership, DEI, workplace culture. Writer and poet adrift on the sea of life but trying to be present in every moment.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@craig_hellier

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x