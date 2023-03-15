The Memory of a Day Like That Day

It was our day
improbable, impractical
impossible, illogical
After so long
so many innuendos
together finally
for this one time
Sharing, talking
laughing, crying
An impossible future pushed reality aside for now
hours of what ifs and why nots?
Our first fully honest conversation
feelings exposed, dreams admitted
nuance left behind
So much to say after such a long time
understanding the impossibility
but questioning why
Years of friendship
have all led to this
our time, our chance
Our date
I think we knew this was the end
we’re all in for today
this was where we knew
we’d inevitability be
Finally speaking our truth
admitting what we mean to each other
pushing past that final taboo
Did we know we’d end up here?
Was it written in the stars?
No kids, no spouse, no other love
just us
We knew this one dance
was our one time together
Passion unlike we’ve known
rising and sated
all night long
Equally given
equally desired
We knew it was over
as the morning sun washed over your blue eyes
We didn’t need to say a word
the completeness of my departure was understood
before it was spoken
As the door closed behind me that morning
so did the chapter of us
After so long
it was more than we expected
beyond what we could have imagined
and heart-breakingly final
It was never meant to be
it was never going to be
but we lived every moment
and loved every minute
Even now I wonder if you think of me
as time has passed
and “we” have passed
I hear you’re happy
that’s all I ever wanted
Even if it couldn’t be with me
I don’t regret a minute
I don’t regret a memory
Because a memory of a day like that day
can get me through the rest of my life
—
This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.
***
—
