The Mistakes You Really Don’t Need To Make (3)

Not trying to turn lemons into lemonade.

In this series, I want to share lessons I’ve gleaned over the years to offer some perspective to co-travelers on life’s journey, because learning from others’ experiences means avoiding unnecessary pitfalls, and charting more fulfilling courses for ourselves.

Life is but a series of twists and turns and unforeseen challenges that we shouldn’t let defeat us! It’s easy viewing challenges as obstacles to be avoided but I’ve learned, obstacles also present opportunities!

So viewing challenges only as setbacks is a mistake when they’re potential stepping stones toward a brighter future. Of course, our natural instinct may be to retreat from adversity, but stepping up with a willingness to learn is what leads to valuable lessons that help us become better.

Remember, your tough times are opportunities to dig deep into your inner resources to emerge stronger. Therefore, don’t shrink away from challenges: they’re like doors through which you discover your true capabilities. With a mindset like this you never really lose!

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Jake Charles on Unsplash

 

About Tim Dahi

Attorney and Mediator by day avid reader/writer hybrid all other times. I write on life, personal development, relationships and any other stuff I am interested in.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@timdahi60

