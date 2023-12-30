The most common sleep disorders in America

Insomnia is the most searched-for sleep disorder in America, according to a new study.

Sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, sleep paralysis, and narcolepsy round out the top five.

The research analyzed online search data to reveal the sleep disorders that are most likely to affect Americans.

New data has named the most common sleep disorders in the US.

The study, conducted by sleep experts Eachnight, analyzed online search data to determine the top five most searched-for sleep disorders in the United States, including search terms such as ‘parasomnias’, ‘Kleine-Levin syndrome’, etc.

Insomnia, a condition that makes it difficult to fall and stay asleep, takes the crown as the most common sleep disorder in America, with an average monthly search volume of 410,500. According to research, short-term insomnia affects 30% of adults while long-term insomnia affects 10% of adults throughout America.

Sleep apnea ranks in second place. According to the study, this sleep disorder that prohibits people from breathing during sleep has an average monthly search volume of 388,500. There are three types of sleep apnea – obstructive sleep apnea, central sleep apnea, and complex sleep apnea – that affect roughly 18 million Americans.

Restless leg syndrome, which urges people to move their legs while sleeping, is the third most common sleep disorder with 250,583 average monthly searches. Also known as Willis-Ekbom disease, an estimated seven to 10% of people suffer from this sleep disorder in America.

In fourth place, sleep paralysis has 246,833 average monthly searches nationwide. The sleep disorder prohibits a person from moving while falling asleep or waking up; it may also cause difficulty breathing, chest compressions, and distressing hallucinations. Between 25% to 50% of Americans experience this within their lifetime.

The fifth most common sleep disorder is narcolepsy, a condition that affects around 125,000 to 200,000 people in America, with 242,250 average monthly searches. This sleep disorder causes people to involuntarily fall asleep at various times of the day and night and is characterized by four common symptoms: hallucinations, excessive daytime sleepiness, sleep paralysis, and sleep disruption.

A spokesperson from Eachnight has commented: “In the United States, around 70 million people are reported to suffer from various sleep disorders. By analyzing online search data, this study has revealed the sleep disorders most likely to affect Americans.”

“Insomnia, a condition often triggered by stress that can affect people of all ages, takes the top spot as the most common; this suggests that high-stress lifestyles, both within school and the workplace, could attribute to why insomnia has the highest number of searches in America.”

The most common sleep disorders in America

Rank The most common sleep disorders National average monthly search volume 1 Insomnia 410,500 2 Sleep apnea 388,500 3 Restless leg syndrome 250,583 4 Sleep paralysis 246,833 5 Narcolepsy 242,250

Photo credit: iStock