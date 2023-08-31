The most stressed out states in America

Nevada is the most stressed out state in America, where unemployment rates are the highest in America at 5.4%.

Texas came second and has 20.4% of its under-65 population lacking health insurance, a number that is more than double the 9.4% national average.

Vermont is the least stressed out state and has seen house prices gain 5.9% in the past year.

Nevada has been named America’s most stressed out state in a new study.

The analysis undertaken by Leafwell took the latest information from the Census Bureau, the BLS, the CDC, Google, HUD, and the Federal Reserve to analyze seven key metrics and uncover which state is the most stressed out.

These metrics included Google searches for ‘HELOC’ and common stress-related search terms, such as ‘stress relief’ and ‘stress remedies,’ employment metrics including unemployment rates, commute times, and household incomes, changes to housing prices, and the number of uninsured citizens, and gave a combined maximum stress score of 80.

The study found that Nevada is the most stressed out state in America, with a stress score of 67.42 out of 80. The Silver State has the highest unemployment rate in the nation at 5.4 percent and the second-highest house value loss at -7 percent.

It also ranks twelfth overall for stress-related Google searches, with residents searching for ‘Insomnia’ and ‘Anxiety’ more than any other terms.

Texas comes second with a stress score of 64.64 out of 80. Of its under-65 population, 20.4 percent lack any health insurance. This ranks the Lone Star State highest in the nation and surpasses the national average of 9.4 percent.

Additionally, Texas recorded a 4.1 percent unemployment rate, ranking fourth overall and exceeding the national average by 1 percent.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Georgia takes the third spot with a stress score of 62.87 out of 80. The Peach State has the second highest stress-related Google searches, with around one in every 100 people searching for terms such as ‘insomnia’ and ‘sleep meditation.’ It also has the fifth-highest percentage of citizens without health insurance, at 14.7 percent, 56 percent higher than the national average.

California ranks fourth with a stress score of 62.6 out of 80. The Golden State has the second worst employment rate in America, with 4.6 percent of its citizens out of work, and every month, 2,791.6 (around 59 school buses of people) search for stress-related Google search terms, placing it fourth highest nationally for this metric.

Arizona receives a stress score of 61.96 out of 80 and rounds off the top five. According to Zillow data, the Copper State has had the third highest drop in housing prices, -6.5 percent in the past year, equating to a loss of around $30,000.

Still, even with this drop in house value, Arizona ranked top 10 for HELOC searches, (a HELOC is a credit line secured by the equity in a homeowner’s property, allowing them to borrow against that equity as needed.)

Florida ranks sixth with a stress score of 60.55 out of a possible 80, ranking third overall for the most people under 65 without health insurance at 15.1 percent, 5.7 percent higher than the national average, and North Carolina comes seventh with a score of 59.31. The Old North State ranks ninth overall for stress-related searches, which equates to around 9 in every 100 people searching for terms like ‘depression’ and ‘depression symptoms’ each month.



Washington places eighth with a stress score of 59.06 out of 80, ranking fifth in the housing metric overall by losing an average -5.4 percent, around $33,000, on house value in the past 12 months, and New York places ninth with a stress score of 57.48. The Empire State has the highest mean travel time to work in America at 33.3 minutes, and the third highest stress-related Google searches, with around one in 100 people searching for ‘relaxing music’ and ‘stress relievers’ each month.

Colorado received a stress score of 56.92 out of 80 and rounds off the top ten. The Centennial State ranked first for ‘HELOC’ searches in America. A HELOC is like a credit card, but the limit is based on how much your house is worth minus what you owe on it and can be used by people to access cash to overcome financial challenges.

Mitch Doucette, Ph.D., Director of Research at Leafwell commented:



“The results from this study offer revealing insights into how causes of stress can range widely from state to state.”

“For instance, Texans feeling the stress from having the nation’s fourth highest unemployment rate of 4.1 percent could react to stress differently than a state like Nevada which has seen a drop of 7 percent on house prices in the previous 12 months.”

“By analyzing metrics ranging from Google search trends to housing and employment statistics, we can see a comprehensive picture of the unique pressures each state grapples with.”

The most stressed out states in America

Rank State Stress score (out of 80) 1. Nevada 67.42 2. Texas 64.64 3. Georgia 62.87 4. California 62.6 5. Arizona 61.96 6. Florida 60.55 7. North Carolina 59.31 8. Washington 59.06 9. New York 57.48 10. Colorado 56.92 11. Illinois 56.7 12. New Jersey 56.19 13. Hawaii 55.82 14. Tennessee 55.69 15. Virginia 55.41 16. South Carolina 55.18 17. Maryland 55.08 18. Mississippi 54.66 19. Louisiana 54.57 20. Delaware 53.95 21. Utah 53.78 22. Oregon 53.74 23. Pennsylvania 53.53 24. Massachusetts 52.86 =25. Connecticut 52.50 =25. New Mexico 52.50 26. Idaho 52.24 27. Alabama 52.19 28. Ohio 51.37 29. Oklahoma 51.34 30. Rhode Island 51.18 31. Michigan 51.17 32. Missouri 50.22 33. Indiana 49.82 34. Kentucky 49.70 35. West Virginia 49.52 36. Arkansas 48.73 37. Minnesota 48.37 38. Alaska 47.91 39. Maine 47.37 40. New Hampshire 47.33 41. Kansas 46.44 42. Wisconsin 46.43 43. Wyoming 46.23 44. Nebraska 45.25 45. Montana 44.62 46. North Dakota 43.61 47. Iowa 43.25 48. South Dakota 42.92 49. Vermont 41.89

—

This post was previously published on leafwell.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock