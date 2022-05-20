The “No Contact Rule” Explained [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

the no contact rule

0:03

after a breakup let’s talk about it in

0:06

this video i want to talk about

0:08

what the no contact rule is

0:12

why it’s important

0:14

and what do you do if you’re doing no

0:17

contact but the person who broke up with

0:19

you reaches out to you

0:21

during the no contact period of any

0:24

program i have ever created

0:29

the idea

0:30

of the no contact guiding principle

0:34

after a breakup

0:36

is probably the idea that elicits the

0:39

most questions from people who have the

0:42

program there’s a particular program i

0:44

created called get him running back to

0:46

you which jameson i still find to be a

0:48

questionable name for the program in

0:50

fact the program itself is one that i

0:53

had to have a giant debate within my own

0:56

mind and with my team about whether we

0:58

were going to create in the first place

1:00

because the idea of any kind of program

1:03

that helps you win someone back

1:05

just seemed icky the problem was of all

1:08

the questions i get

1:10

a staggering number of them are to do

1:13

with how to get someone back after a

1:15

breakup what i realized was people are

1:18

gonna try and get someone back anyway so

1:21

if they’re gonna do it i want them to do

1:23

it in the most healthy way i want them

1:26

to do it in a way that doesn’t do

1:28

anything special to get someone back in

1:31

fact i want it to be all about their

1:33

growth so that even if that relationship

1:37

doesn’t rekindle because let’s face it a

1:39

lot of people break up for a reason they

1:42

can move on strong anyway and i wanted

1:45

everything in this program to be

1:47

something that helped people move on

1:48

strong no matter what happened with that

1:50

person

1:54

in this program i spoke of i talk about

1:57

a 21 day no contact period

2:00

which is designed to be more of a

2:03

principle in practice than a rule what

2:06

it’s really about is

2:08

having 21 days of a true break

2:13

from this person which is a funny thing

2:15

to say in a situation where someone has

2:17

broken up with us we would say you’ve

2:20

been given your break there’s a breakup

2:23

but we all know that in the wake of a

2:25

breakup it’s rarely clean it’s rarely

2:29

black and white

2:31

someone may still reach out to us we may

2:34

find ourselves reaching out to them

2:36

there are all manner of ways that we try

2:39

and engage with each other the 21 day no

2:42

contact period is about

2:44

detoxing

2:45

from this situation for 21 days giving

2:49

21 days of space the hard thing about

2:52

this idea of a no contact period after a

2:55

breakup

2:57

is that

2:59

i’m well aware

3:01

that if you’re watching this from a

3:02

place of crushing pain

3:05

right now

3:06

it is the last thing you want to hear

3:10

and it is the last thing you want to do

3:12

[Music]

3:15

in the days and weeks after a breakup

3:19

we are a kind of

3:22

i would say we’re a living zombie

3:25

but

3:26

it’s worse than that

3:28

we’re this zombie that’s incapable

3:31

of doing

3:33

very much at all in our lives we’re

3:35

lucky if we can get out of bed

3:37

but it’s fully capable of feeling

3:41

to the extreme now why

3:44

is the 21-day no contact period

3:47

important or firstly so that we can get

3:50

space

3:51

so we can

3:53

begin

3:54

the healing process that it’s certainly

3:56

not going to take 21 days it’s

3:58

likely to take significantly longer than

4:01

that but the space

4:03

at least means that we aren’t

4:06

consistently reactivating that wound

4:09

every time we talk to someone the second

4:12

reason is so that we don’t do something

4:14

impulsive that we’ll regret in the

4:17

immediate aftermath of a breakup we are

4:19

in a highly emotional highly volatile

4:22

state and we’re liable to say and do

4:25

things that we will later wish we hadn’t

4:28

done number three when we do things like

4:31

that

4:32

we might push someone away at the very

4:35

time

4:36

where deep down we would like them to be

4:39

reconsidering the relationship the more

4:42

we

4:43

lay all of our hurt all of our panic all

4:46

of our anguish on somebody all of our

4:49

fears

4:51

the more likely we are to push them away

4:54

not bring them closer number four the no

4:56

contact period leaves room for mystery

4:59

you may be having your own painful

5:01

journey

5:02

but the space away from someone allows

5:05

them

5:06

to

5:07

have to think about where you are what

5:10

you’re doing the manner in which you’re

5:12

moving on and when someone breaks up

5:14

with you they’re not entitled

5:16

to know everything about what you’re

5:18

feeling every day about what your

5:20

journey is your journey is no longer

5:23

their journey

5:25

it’s a separate thing and that mystery

5:28

can actually be a good

5:30

thing number five it raises the stakes

5:34

for the person who broke up with you

5:37

now what do i mean by this

5:40

a lot of the time

5:42

in order to break up with a person

5:45

we if we’re the person doing the

5:47

breaking up

5:49

have to psych ourselves up for that

5:51

moment

5:53

we may have some doubt we may not be

5:55

entirely sure whether it is the right

5:57

decision

5:58

so what we have to do is get to a place

6:00

of real certainty

6:02

where we know

6:04

okay this is the right thing i need to

6:06

do this i need to do this i need to do

6:08

this and then we break up with someone

6:10

after a breakup has happened

6:12

if the person we’ve broken up with

6:15

stays in our lives

6:17

is calling us constantly texting us

6:20

constantly answering our messages

6:22

constantly

6:24

we’re not actually feeling the pain of

6:26

that breakup we’ve made the decision but

6:29

we don’t feel the stakes

6:31

of having made that decision because

6:34

there are no consequences right now to

6:36

having made that decision and that

6:38

actually starts to

6:41

warp

6:42

the effect of the breakup

6:45

or perhaps

6:46

a more important word to use would be it

6:49

dilutes

6:50

the effect of the breakup someone in a

6:52

sense gets to have it both ways i’ve

6:55

broken up with you i’ve done this really

6:57

difficult thing

6:59

but i don’t even feel the consequences

7:01

of that

7:02

not the true consequences and if i don’t

7:04

feel the true consequences of that

7:06

then

7:07

i’m not even getting a chance to

7:09

evaluate truly whether this was the

7:11

right thing or not because i haven’t

7:12

really lost it what we have to do if

7:14

we’re on the receiving end of a breakup

7:17

is go through this period of space of no

7:20

contact

7:21

so that the other person actually feels

7:24

the magnitude of what they’ve done

7:27

they actually feel your absence they

7:29

actually understand viscerally

7:32

that there is a person in my life i have

7:35

lost

7:36

there is a relationship that is no

7:38

longer there because of my decision when

7:41

we because of our own fears

7:44

because of our own need to hang on and

7:46

because thinking that hanging on is the

7:48

best way to keep someone around

7:51

when we do this

7:53

we are removing the emotional

7:57

out

7:58

of the break up from that person

8:00

and in doing so we’re not actually

8:02

giving them a clear picture of what

8:05

their life is going to be like without

8:07

us in it

8:12

it doesn’t hurt to send someone a

8:15

message or a letter

8:18

accepting

8:20

their decision in the get him running

8:22

back to you program i call this a

8:25

goodbye letter but the way i think about

8:27

it today it would be more apt to call it

8:30

a

8:31

i’m taking your decision seriously

8:35

letter when you send this text what

8:38

you’re really saying to someone is i

8:42

as you know don’t think this is the

8:44

right thing i care about you

8:46

i think that we’re

8:48

awesome together and i think that we

8:50

would have an awesome future together

8:52

i’m prepared to work on the things that

8:55

aren’t working right now

8:57

i’m prepared to

8:59

do the things to make our relationship

9:01

amazing

9:03

but

9:04

for that i need a teammate and

9:07

that means someone who’s willing to work

9:08

on them with me and you obviously are

9:11

not because you’ve decided to end it so

9:14

while i think that

9:16

this is the wrong thing

9:18

i have to respect that you’ve made this

9:20

decision

9:22

and

9:23

i intend to move on with my life

9:26

and i wish you the best if you think

9:28

about it in a breakup one of the

9:30

repellents

9:32

is neediness one of the repellents is

9:35

desperation

9:36

and

9:37

that’s a sad truth because that’s

9:39

exactly what we feel in a breakup

9:42

we feel probably the neediest we’ve ever

9:44

felt in our lives we feel the most

9:47

desperate we’ve ever felt in our lives

9:51

we’re like a

9:52

a junkie who just needs their fix i

9:56

can’t

9:57

lose you i’ll do anything to keep you

10:00

and it’s precisely that energy that has

10:03

the potential to push someone away i

10:06

wish we lived in a world where saying to

10:08

someone i’ll do anything what can i do

10:10

i’ll do anything to keep you i wish we

10:12

lived in a world where that

10:14

was an aphrodisiac

10:16

but

10:17

it’s not

10:18

what it does is put an immense amount of

10:21

emotional weight on someone at exactly

10:25

the time where they have decided for

10:27

whatever reason that

10:29

they need to break up break off so

10:32

putting that amount of pressure on

10:34

someone

10:36

may have the effect

10:38

of eliciting tremendous guilt it may

10:41

have the effect of eliciting

10:44

a

10:45

an avalanche of sympathy and

10:48

that may even be something that makes

10:50

them

10:51

[Music]

10:52

buckle

10:53

and take you back for a moment but it

10:55

will only be for a moment it will only

10:57

be until their sympathy subsides and the

11:00

original reasons they decided to do it

11:02

reappear

11:03

or

11:04

it won’t make them buckle it will just

11:06

make them more resolute that

11:08

they need to distance themselves from

11:10

you because this is all too much i can’t

11:13

handle this emotional weight so it

11:16

pushes them away

11:17

neediness and desperation are a

11:20

repellent after a breakup the opposite

11:22

of those things

11:24

independence

11:25

strength the knowledge that even though

11:28

you are devastated

11:31

you will be okay and you will

11:34

find something or someone else you will

11:37

move on with your life those things are

11:40

very compelling and this kind of a

11:43

message

11:44

says to someone

11:46

just in case

11:48

you thought i was waiting around that

11:51

i’m gonna now harbor a hope just in case

11:53

you thought i’m gonna now put my life on

11:56

hold until you’re ready i am moving on

12:00

not because i want to

12:02

that’s game playing

12:04

right not because i want to i’ve been

12:06

honest i think this is the wrong thing i

12:09

think you and i are amazing together

12:12

i want to be with you but my standard

12:16

is that i’ll never be with someone who

12:18

doesn’t feel the same way i’ll never sit

12:21

here waiting for someone who has decided

12:24

that they don’t want to be the kind of

12:25

teammate

12:26

in my relationship with them as i want

12:28

to be so i’m moving on it shows you take

12:32

the decision seriously and in doing so

12:35

you have raised the stakes

12:38

you have showed this person that there

12:40

are now real consequences to what

12:42

they’ve done

12:43

[Music]

12:46

what if they reach out to you during the

12:49

no contact period

12:51

we just mentioned that term standards

12:53

this is a time

12:55

when

12:56

you have to do the hardest thing in the

12:59

world which is maintaining your

13:02

standards

13:03

when it’s difficult to do so the thing

13:06

you want most in the world right now is

13:08

to hear from the person

13:10

that ended things because hearing from

13:12

them feels like hope

13:14

so in that moment

13:16

there’s a kind of snap to attention

13:18

effect of they messaged me

13:21

and then we obsessed what do i text back

13:23

what should i say and then we start

13:25

investing not to mention we’re just oh

13:28

reopening that wound if they text you

13:31

some version of i’m so confused

13:34

i miss you i keep thinking about you if

13:37

they message you any of these things

13:40

what’s about to happen

13:42

is you’re gonna get entangled

13:45

in a dialogue

13:47

might last five messages it might last

13:50

an entire day

13:52

it might snowball into you two just

13:54

texting each other constantly now over

13:56

the next couple of weeks in the wake of

13:58

this breakup all because

14:01

in our emotional state in this

14:03

vulnerable position we’re in

14:05

we overvalue

14:07

that little bit of communication they

14:09

have given us what we have to do is be

14:12

much more discerning we have to say what

14:16

actually represents hope

14:19

and what just represents weakness on

14:21

their part think about it this way

14:25

the person that broke up with you

14:27

shouldn’t be reaching out

14:31

for any reason

14:33

other than

14:35

i’ve made a terrible mistake

14:38

and

14:40

i want you back

14:41

and even then

14:43

there’s a whole other video we could

14:45

make

14:46

on what to do in that situation that may

14:49

not involve immediately saying okay

14:52

but

14:54

if someone is sending you any less

14:57

than

14:58

i’ve made a mistake

15:01

can we can we talk

15:03

it’s a selfish text

15:05

anything less than that text

15:07

is just someone else’s way of soothing

15:10

their pain breakups are hard for both

15:12

parties if you’re the one who broke up

15:14

with someone you’re still gonna have

15:15

doubts most likely and even if you don’t

15:17

have doubts you may not have doubts but

15:20

you may still miss them you may still be

15:22

in pain you may still feel a sadness and

15:25

sometimes reaching out is driven by your

15:27

own sadness of missing someone and

15:29

sometimes the reaching out is driven by

15:30

guilt

15:32

neither one holds hope for you neither

15:34

one is a statement of intent it’s just

15:38

an expression of pain and they’re making

15:40

their pain

15:41

your problem at a time when you’re going

15:44

through the ultimate pain the rejection

15:46

of a breakup the anguish of a breakup

15:50

the

15:50

the weight of this decision that was not

15:54

your own that you had no part in

15:58

that you now have to live with when

16:00

someone is reaching out it feels like

16:02

hope but nine times out of ten it is a

16:05

selfish act a selfish act that by the

16:08

way

16:09

should be

16:10

a kind of turn off it should be

16:13

something that repels

16:15

you

16:16

not something that you grab onto and

16:19

this by the way is where character is

16:22

built

16:23

character is not built in holding to a

16:26

standard when it’s easy

16:29

it’s like being kind in life right it’s

16:31

easy to be kind when it’s with someone

16:33

you want something

16:34

from but character is being kind when

16:37

someone can’t do something for you

16:39

character is being kind when no one is

16:41

watching character is being kind when

16:43

it’s difficult well it’s the same in a

16:45

breakup

16:46

character is built when we uphold our

16:49

standard

16:51

at a time when

16:52

more than anything in the world we want

16:55

to run to someone’s door and bang on it

16:57

until they answer and the standard has

17:00

to be

17:01

that if this person is reaching out and

17:04

giving you little bits of attention

17:05

essentially

17:07

breadcrumbing you

17:08

post relationship

17:10

our standard has to be

17:12

hey

17:13

i appreciate

17:15

you’re

17:16

in a tough place i appreciate you miss

17:18

me i appreciate that this is painful for

17:21

you but

17:22

i need a break

17:24

from you so that i can heal and move on

17:26

and

17:27

these little messages are inappropriate

17:31

given that you’ve made the decision for

17:33

us not to be

17:34

together what you’re really saying to

17:36

someone is hey look this wasn’t my call

17:40

this was your call

17:42

you decided this

17:43

but you keep messaging me

17:46

and if you keep messaging back

17:49

all you’re going to do is create a

17:50

feeling of safety

17:52

for that person

17:54

that if the intention is but by

17:56

messaging back we could rekindle

17:58

something and it could go somewhere

18:01

the responding actually makes it less

18:04

likely that that will happen because

18:06

we’re creating safety

18:08

for that person

18:09

and safety

18:11

makes people

18:13

relax safety

18:15

makes people stall and stay where it’s

18:18

comfortable oh this is comfortable right

18:20

now i know you’re still there

18:22

i know you’re in pain and though i may

18:24

not wish for you to be in pain

18:27

there’s there is a safety in knowing

18:29

that you’re there and in pain and i can

18:31

reach out to you anytime i want because

18:33

i know for as long as that’s true

18:36

you’re probably not going anywhere

18:38

and as long as i feel you’re not going

18:40

anywhere

18:42

there’s no real motivation for me to

18:44

decide anything

18:46

i’m just going to maintain the status

18:48

quo right now

18:50

i’m not going to get back with you i’m

18:51

just going to keep doing this because

18:54

you’re still there i’m not saying that

18:56

people think about this from some kind

18:58

of there’s no evil mastermind here

19:01

trying to

19:02

make all of these calculations it’s

19:05

unconscious

19:06

there is an unconscious feeling of if i

19:09

feel safe i’m not moved to action in

19:12

either direction

19:14

we cannot give that to someone

19:16

during this time you’ve made your

19:18

decision it is not my job

19:21

to make you feel better about that

19:23

decision

19:25

my job is to go and heal myself now

19:28

my job is to pick up on that forward

19:31

momentum in my life

19:34

the exact kind of forward momentum that

19:36

when you realize it’s happening for me

19:38

might make you question

19:41

whether you really do want to lose me

19:43

after all it’s also worth noting that

19:45

while we may think that messaging

19:47

someone back constantly or picking up

19:50

the phone when they call will keep us

19:52

top of mind for them

19:54

that may backfire

19:56

because what it may allow them to do is

19:58

actually

19:59

heal themselves and get stronger all

20:02

from a nice soft launch pad there’s no

20:06

steep

20:07

healing curve for them it’s just oh

20:10

you’re still there i’m going to move on

20:13

and do all of the things that i need to

20:14

do to build up my life and move on and

20:16

meet other people and do all of those

20:18

things but you’re still there so i’m

20:22

still getting my fix from you i’m still

20:24

getting my safety from you while i’m

20:26

building my life over here meanwhile

20:30

you’re maintaining your attachment to

20:32

them while putting your life on hold in

20:35

the hope

20:36

that this contact is going to make them

20:38

come back

20:40

it is a terrible bet to make

20:42

[Music]

20:47

this

20:48

isn’t necessarily a literal

20:52

no contact

20:54

rule i’ve already suggested reaching out

20:57

a few days later to

20:59

send that goodbye message or the

21:03

i’m taking you seriously on this

21:06

decision message and i’m also saying

21:08

that when this person does reach out

21:11

you can get back to them so that’s not

21:14

no

21:14

contact but what you’re really doing

21:18

there

21:19

in your response is reinforcing

21:22

that no contact is what has to happen

21:24

right now unless

21:27

this person wants to come back with a

21:29

different decision

21:31

but what we’re saying is you reached out

21:33

to me

21:34

that’s not okay because you’re not

21:37

reaching out with a different decision

21:38

you’ve you’re staying true to your

21:40

decision which is fine great for you but

21:45

if you’re staying true to that decision

21:47

then

21:48

i don’t want to hear from you

21:50

that’s beneath my

21:52

standard

21:54

if i hear from you it’s because

21:56

something has changed i don’t mean your

21:59

feelings

22:00

i don’t mean something’s changed because

22:01

you miss me a lot today i don’t mean

22:03

something’s changed because you were

22:05

experiencing a lot of confusion this

22:07

evening i mean something has changed in

22:10

your actual decision

22:12

if nothing has changed in your decision

22:15

then this is unfair and inappropriate

22:18

for you to be reaching out to me right

22:20

now that’s

22:22

what needs to be communicated and that

22:24

is the essence of the no contact period

22:28

what the no contact period is in essence

22:31

is a time where you are maintaining the

22:33

ultimate standard

22:35

the ultimate act of self-love

22:38

in a time when every cell in your body

22:41

is screaming to violate your standards

22:45

because you want this person back more

22:47

than anything in the world and you feel

22:48

like you’ll do anything to make that

22:51

happen and that instinct is the

22:53

dangerous one

22:55

the no contact period is when the walls

22:57

go up

22:59

and during that time the only thing that

23:01

gets through

23:02

the only thing that is worth your time

23:06

as a conversation is a genuine

23:08

expression of intent from your ex

23:11

to make it work i want to direct

23:14

anyone who is going through this right

23:16

now to a free guide i have called move

23:20

on strong

23:21

it’s at moveonstrong.com

23:23

and it is a video that i did just for my

23:26

members

23:27

where i talked about

23:29

how to

23:30

heal

23:31

in the wake of a breakup

23:33

in a way that also serves

23:37

the relationship if it is ever to come

23:40

back together again i am huge on this

23:43

message

23:45

that nothing you do

23:47

after a breakup that is intended to try

23:51

and win someone back

23:53

should be at odds

23:54

with what you should do to move on from

23:57

them if they never come back in other

23:59

words the strategy

24:02

for rekindling a relationship and the

24:04

strategy for moving on with your life

24:08

and being happy again without them

24:10

are actually the same thing go to this

24:12

video at

24:15

moveonstrong.com i’ll explain more about

24:17

what this means

24:19

i’m sorry if you’re in pain right now

24:21

it’s the worst feeling ever

24:24

but we’re here together and the healing

24:27

either way starts now

24:37

[Music]

24:48

you

