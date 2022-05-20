The “No Contact Rule” Explained [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:00
the no contact rule
0:03
after a breakup let’s talk about it in
0:06
this video i want to talk about
0:08
what the no contact rule is
0:12
why it’s important
0:14
and what do you do if you’re doing no
0:17
contact but the person who broke up with
0:19
you reaches out to you
0:21
during the no contact period of any
0:24
program i have ever created
0:29
the idea
0:30
of the no contact guiding principle
0:34
after a breakup
0:36
is probably the idea that elicits the
0:39
most questions from people who have the
0:42
program there’s a particular program i
0:44
created called get him running back to
0:46
you which jameson i still find to be a
0:48
questionable name for the program in
0:50
fact the program itself is one that i
0:53
had to have a giant debate within my own
0:56
mind and with my team about whether we
0:58
were going to create in the first place
1:00
because the idea of any kind of program
1:03
that helps you win someone back
1:05
just seemed icky the problem was of all
1:08
the questions i get
1:10
a staggering number of them are to do
1:13
with how to get someone back after a
1:15
breakup what i realized was people are
1:18
gonna try and get someone back anyway so
1:21
if they’re gonna do it i want them to do
1:23
it in the most healthy way i want them
1:26
to do it in a way that doesn’t do
1:28
anything special to get someone back in
1:31
fact i want it to be all about their
1:33
growth so that even if that relationship
1:37
doesn’t rekindle because let’s face it a
1:39
lot of people break up for a reason they
1:42
can move on strong anyway and i wanted
1:45
everything in this program to be
1:47
something that helped people move on
1:48
strong no matter what happened with that
1:50
person
1:54
in this program i spoke of i talk about
1:57
a 21 day no contact period
2:00
which is designed to be more of a
2:03
principle in practice than a rule what
2:06
it’s really about is
2:08
having 21 days of a true break
2:13
from this person which is a funny thing
2:15
to say in a situation where someone has
2:17
broken up with us we would say you’ve
2:20
been given your break there’s a breakup
2:23
but we all know that in the wake of a
2:25
breakup it’s rarely clean it’s rarely
2:29
black and white
2:31
someone may still reach out to us we may
2:34
find ourselves reaching out to them
2:36
there are all manner of ways that we try
2:39
and engage with each other the 21 day no
2:42
contact period is about
2:44
detoxing
2:45
from this situation for 21 days giving
2:49
21 days of space the hard thing about
2:52
this idea of a no contact period after a
2:55
breakup
2:57
is that
2:59
i’m well aware
3:01
that if you’re watching this from a
3:02
place of crushing pain
3:05
right now
3:06
it is the last thing you want to hear
3:10
and it is the last thing you want to do
3:12
[Music]
3:15
in the days and weeks after a breakup
3:19
we are a kind of
3:22
i would say we’re a living zombie
3:25
but
3:26
it’s worse than that
3:28
we’re this zombie that’s incapable
3:31
of doing
3:33
very much at all in our lives we’re
3:35
lucky if we can get out of bed
3:37
but it’s fully capable of feeling
3:41
to the extreme now why
3:44
is the 21-day no contact period
3:47
important or firstly so that we can get
3:50
space
3:51
so we can
3:53
begin
3:54
the healing process that it’s certainly
3:56
not going to take 21 days it’s
3:58
likely to take significantly longer than
4:01
that but the space
4:03
at least means that we aren’t
4:06
consistently reactivating that wound
4:09
every time we talk to someone the second
4:12
reason is so that we don’t do something
4:14
impulsive that we’ll regret in the
4:17
immediate aftermath of a breakup we are
4:19
in a highly emotional highly volatile
4:22
state and we’re liable to say and do
4:25
things that we will later wish we hadn’t
4:28
done number three when we do things like
4:31
that
4:32
we might push someone away at the very
4:35
time
4:36
where deep down we would like them to be
4:39
reconsidering the relationship the more
4:42
we
4:43
lay all of our hurt all of our panic all
4:46
of our anguish on somebody all of our
4:49
fears
4:51
the more likely we are to push them away
4:54
not bring them closer number four the no
4:56
contact period leaves room for mystery
4:59
you may be having your own painful
5:01
journey
5:02
but the space away from someone allows
5:05
them
5:06
to
5:07
have to think about where you are what
5:10
you’re doing the manner in which you’re
5:12
moving on and when someone breaks up
5:14
with you they’re not entitled
5:16
to know everything about what you’re
5:18
feeling every day about what your
5:20
journey is your journey is no longer
5:23
their journey
5:25
it’s a separate thing and that mystery
5:28
can actually be a good
5:30
thing number five it raises the stakes
5:34
for the person who broke up with you
5:37
now what do i mean by this
5:40
a lot of the time
5:42
in order to break up with a person
5:45
we if we’re the person doing the
5:47
breaking up
5:49
have to psych ourselves up for that
5:51
moment
5:53
we may have some doubt we may not be
5:55
entirely sure whether it is the right
5:57
decision
5:58
so what we have to do is get to a place
6:00
of real certainty
6:02
where we know
6:04
okay this is the right thing i need to
6:06
do this i need to do this i need to do
6:08
this and then we break up with someone
6:10
after a breakup has happened
6:12
if the person we’ve broken up with
6:15
stays in our lives
6:17
is calling us constantly texting us
6:20
constantly answering our messages
6:22
constantly
6:24
we’re not actually feeling the pain of
6:26
that breakup we’ve made the decision but
6:29
we don’t feel the stakes
6:31
of having made that decision because
6:34
there are no consequences right now to
6:36
having made that decision and that
6:38
actually starts to
6:41
warp
6:42
the effect of the breakup
6:45
or perhaps
6:46
a more important word to use would be it
6:49
dilutes
6:50
the effect of the breakup someone in a
6:52
sense gets to have it both ways i’ve
6:55
broken up with you i’ve done this really
6:57
difficult thing
6:59
but i don’t even feel the consequences
7:01
of that
7:02
not the true consequences and if i don’t
7:04
feel the true consequences of that
7:06
then
7:07
i’m not even getting a chance to
7:09
evaluate truly whether this was the
7:11
right thing or not because i haven’t
7:12
really lost it what we have to do if
7:14
we’re on the receiving end of a breakup
7:17
is go through this period of space of no
7:20
contact
7:21
so that the other person actually feels
7:24
the magnitude of what they’ve done
7:27
they actually feel your absence they
7:29
actually understand viscerally
7:32
that there is a person in my life i have
7:35
lost
7:36
there is a relationship that is no
7:38
longer there because of my decision when
7:41
we because of our own fears
7:44
because of our own need to hang on and
7:46
because thinking that hanging on is the
7:48
best way to keep someone around
7:51
when we do this
7:53
we are removing the emotional
7:57
out
7:58
of the break up from that person
8:00
and in doing so we’re not actually
8:02
giving them a clear picture of what
8:05
their life is going to be like without
8:07
us in it
8:12
it doesn’t hurt to send someone a
8:15
message or a letter
8:18
accepting
8:20
their decision in the get him running
8:22
back to you program i call this a
8:25
goodbye letter but the way i think about
8:27
it today it would be more apt to call it
8:30
a
8:31
i’m taking your decision seriously
8:35
letter when you send this text what
8:38
you’re really saying to someone is i
8:42
as you know don’t think this is the
8:44
right thing i care about you
8:46
i think that we’re
8:48
awesome together and i think that we
8:50
would have an awesome future together
8:52
i’m prepared to work on the things that
8:55
aren’t working right now
8:57
i’m prepared to
8:59
do the things to make our relationship
9:01
amazing
9:03
but
9:04
for that i need a teammate and
9:07
that means someone who’s willing to work
9:08
on them with me and you obviously are
9:11
not because you’ve decided to end it so
9:14
while i think that
9:16
this is the wrong thing
9:18
i have to respect that you’ve made this
9:20
decision
9:22
and
9:23
i intend to move on with my life
9:26
and i wish you the best if you think
9:28
about it in a breakup one of the
9:30
repellents
9:32
is neediness one of the repellents is
9:35
desperation
9:36
and
9:37
that’s a sad truth because that’s
9:39
exactly what we feel in a breakup
9:42
we feel probably the neediest we’ve ever
9:44
felt in our lives we feel the most
9:47
desperate we’ve ever felt in our lives
9:51
we’re like a
9:52
a junkie who just needs their fix i
9:56
can’t
9:57
lose you i’ll do anything to keep you
10:00
and it’s precisely that energy that has
10:03
the potential to push someone away i
10:06
wish we lived in a world where saying to
10:08
someone i’ll do anything what can i do
10:10
i’ll do anything to keep you i wish we
10:12
lived in a world where that
10:14
was an aphrodisiac
10:16
but
10:17
it’s not
10:18
what it does is put an immense amount of
10:21
emotional weight on someone at exactly
10:25
the time where they have decided for
10:27
whatever reason that
10:29
they need to break up break off so
10:32
putting that amount of pressure on
10:34
someone
10:36
may have the effect
10:38
of eliciting tremendous guilt it may
10:41
have the effect of eliciting
10:44
a
10:45
an avalanche of sympathy and
10:48
that may even be something that makes
10:50
them
10:51
[Music]
10:52
buckle
10:53
and take you back for a moment but it
10:55
will only be for a moment it will only
10:57
be until their sympathy subsides and the
11:00
original reasons they decided to do it
11:02
reappear
11:03
or
11:04
it won’t make them buckle it will just
11:06
make them more resolute that
11:08
they need to distance themselves from
11:10
you because this is all too much i can’t
11:13
handle this emotional weight so it
11:16
pushes them away
11:17
neediness and desperation are a
11:20
repellent after a breakup the opposite
11:22
of those things
11:24
independence
11:25
strength the knowledge that even though
11:28
you are devastated
11:31
you will be okay and you will
11:34
find something or someone else you will
11:37
move on with your life those things are
11:40
very compelling and this kind of a
11:43
message
11:44
says to someone
11:46
just in case
11:48
you thought i was waiting around that
11:51
i’m gonna now harbor a hope just in case
11:53
you thought i’m gonna now put my life on
11:56
hold until you’re ready i am moving on
12:00
not because i want to
12:02
that’s game playing
12:04
right not because i want to i’ve been
12:06
honest i think this is the wrong thing i
12:09
think you and i are amazing together
12:12
i want to be with you but my standard
12:16
is that i’ll never be with someone who
12:18
doesn’t feel the same way i’ll never sit
12:21
here waiting for someone who has decided
12:24
that they don’t want to be the kind of
12:25
teammate
12:26
in my relationship with them as i want
12:28
to be so i’m moving on it shows you take
12:32
the decision seriously and in doing so
12:35
you have raised the stakes
12:38
you have showed this person that there
12:40
are now real consequences to what
12:42
they’ve done
12:43
[Music]
12:46
what if they reach out to you during the
12:49
no contact period
12:51
we just mentioned that term standards
12:53
this is a time
12:55
when
12:56
you have to do the hardest thing in the
12:59
world which is maintaining your
13:02
standards
13:03
when it’s difficult to do so the thing
13:06
you want most in the world right now is
13:08
to hear from the person
13:10
that ended things because hearing from
13:12
them feels like hope
13:14
so in that moment
13:16
there’s a kind of snap to attention
13:18
effect of they messaged me
13:21
and then we obsessed what do i text back
13:23
what should i say and then we start
13:25
investing not to mention we’re just oh
13:28
reopening that wound if they text you
13:31
some version of i’m so confused
13:34
i miss you i keep thinking about you if
13:37
they message you any of these things
13:40
what’s about to happen
13:42
is you’re gonna get entangled
13:45
in a dialogue
13:47
might last five messages it might last
13:50
an entire day
13:52
it might snowball into you two just
13:54
texting each other constantly now over
13:56
the next couple of weeks in the wake of
13:58
this breakup all because
14:01
in our emotional state in this
14:03
vulnerable position we’re in
14:05
we overvalue
14:07
that little bit of communication they
14:09
have given us what we have to do is be
14:12
much more discerning we have to say what
14:16
actually represents hope
14:19
and what just represents weakness on
14:21
their part think about it this way
14:25
the person that broke up with you
14:27
shouldn’t be reaching out
14:31
for any reason
14:33
other than
14:35
i’ve made a terrible mistake
14:38
and
14:40
i want you back
14:41
and even then
14:43
there’s a whole other video we could
14:45
make
14:46
on what to do in that situation that may
14:49
not involve immediately saying okay
14:52
but
14:54
if someone is sending you any less
14:57
than
14:58
i’ve made a mistake
15:01
can we can we talk
15:03
it’s a selfish text
15:05
anything less than that text
15:07
is just someone else’s way of soothing
15:10
their pain breakups are hard for both
15:12
parties if you’re the one who broke up
15:14
with someone you’re still gonna have
15:15
doubts most likely and even if you don’t
15:17
have doubts you may not have doubts but
15:20
you may still miss them you may still be
15:22
in pain you may still feel a sadness and
15:25
sometimes reaching out is driven by your
15:27
own sadness of missing someone and
15:29
sometimes the reaching out is driven by
15:30
guilt
15:32
neither one holds hope for you neither
15:34
one is a statement of intent it’s just
15:38
an expression of pain and they’re making
15:40
their pain
15:41
your problem at a time when you’re going
15:44
through the ultimate pain the rejection
15:46
of a breakup the anguish of a breakup
15:50
the
15:50
the weight of this decision that was not
15:54
your own that you had no part in
15:58
that you now have to live with when
16:00
someone is reaching out it feels like
16:02
hope but nine times out of ten it is a
16:05
selfish act a selfish act that by the
16:08
way
16:09
should be
16:10
a kind of turn off it should be
16:13
something that repels
16:15
you
16:16
not something that you grab onto and
16:19
this by the way is where character is
16:22
built
16:23
character is not built in holding to a
16:26
standard when it’s easy
16:29
it’s like being kind in life right it’s
16:31
easy to be kind when it’s with someone
16:33
you want something
16:34
from but character is being kind when
16:37
someone can’t do something for you
16:39
character is being kind when no one is
16:41
watching character is being kind when
16:43
it’s difficult well it’s the same in a
16:45
breakup
16:46
character is built when we uphold our
16:49
standard
16:51
at a time when
16:52
more than anything in the world we want
16:55
to run to someone’s door and bang on it
16:57
until they answer and the standard has
17:00
to be
17:01
that if this person is reaching out and
17:04
giving you little bits of attention
17:05
essentially
17:07
breadcrumbing you
17:08
post relationship
17:10
our standard has to be
17:12
hey
17:13
i appreciate
17:15
you’re
17:16
in a tough place i appreciate you miss
17:18
me i appreciate that this is painful for
17:21
you but
17:22
i need a break
17:24
from you so that i can heal and move on
17:26
and
17:27
these little messages are inappropriate
17:31
given that you’ve made the decision for
17:33
us not to be
17:34
together what you’re really saying to
17:36
someone is hey look this wasn’t my call
17:40
this was your call
17:42
you decided this
17:43
but you keep messaging me
17:46
and if you keep messaging back
17:49
all you’re going to do is create a
17:50
feeling of safety
17:52
for that person
17:54
that if the intention is but by
17:56
messaging back we could rekindle
17:58
something and it could go somewhere
18:01
the responding actually makes it less
18:04
likely that that will happen because
18:06
we’re creating safety
18:08
for that person
18:09
and safety
18:11
makes people
18:13
relax safety
18:15
makes people stall and stay where it’s
18:18
comfortable oh this is comfortable right
18:20
now i know you’re still there
18:22
i know you’re in pain and though i may
18:24
not wish for you to be in pain
18:27
there’s there is a safety in knowing
18:29
that you’re there and in pain and i can
18:31
reach out to you anytime i want because
18:33
i know for as long as that’s true
18:36
you’re probably not going anywhere
18:38
and as long as i feel you’re not going
18:40
anywhere
18:42
there’s no real motivation for me to
18:44
decide anything
18:46
i’m just going to maintain the status
18:48
quo right now
18:50
i’m not going to get back with you i’m
18:51
just going to keep doing this because
18:54
you’re still there i’m not saying that
18:56
people think about this from some kind
18:58
of there’s no evil mastermind here
19:01
trying to
19:02
make all of these calculations it’s
19:05
unconscious
19:06
there is an unconscious feeling of if i
19:09
feel safe i’m not moved to action in
19:12
either direction
19:14
we cannot give that to someone
19:16
during this time you’ve made your
19:18
decision it is not my job
19:21
to make you feel better about that
19:23
decision
19:25
my job is to go and heal myself now
19:28
my job is to pick up on that forward
19:31
momentum in my life
19:34
the exact kind of forward momentum that
19:36
when you realize it’s happening for me
19:38
might make you question
19:41
whether you really do want to lose me
19:43
after all it’s also worth noting that
19:45
while we may think that messaging
19:47
someone back constantly or picking up
19:50
the phone when they call will keep us
19:52
top of mind for them
19:54
that may backfire
19:56
because what it may allow them to do is
19:58
actually
19:59
heal themselves and get stronger all
20:02
from a nice soft launch pad there’s no
20:06
steep
20:07
healing curve for them it’s just oh
20:10
you’re still there i’m going to move on
20:13
and do all of the things that i need to
20:14
do to build up my life and move on and
20:16
meet other people and do all of those
20:18
things but you’re still there so i’m
20:22
still getting my fix from you i’m still
20:24
getting my safety from you while i’m
20:26
building my life over here meanwhile
20:30
you’re maintaining your attachment to
20:32
them while putting your life on hold in
20:35
the hope
20:36
that this contact is going to make them
20:38
come back
20:40
it is a terrible bet to make
20:42
[Music]
20:47
this
20:48
isn’t necessarily a literal
20:52
no contact
20:54
rule i’ve already suggested reaching out
20:57
a few days later to
20:59
send that goodbye message or the
21:03
i’m taking you seriously on this
21:06
decision message and i’m also saying
21:08
that when this person does reach out
21:11
you can get back to them so that’s not
21:14
no
21:14
contact but what you’re really doing
21:18
there
21:19
in your response is reinforcing
21:22
that no contact is what has to happen
21:24
right now unless
21:27
this person wants to come back with a
21:29
different decision
21:31
but what we’re saying is you reached out
21:33
to me
21:34
that’s not okay because you’re not
21:37
reaching out with a different decision
21:38
you’ve you’re staying true to your
21:40
decision which is fine great for you but
21:45
if you’re staying true to that decision
21:47
then
21:48
i don’t want to hear from you
21:50
that’s beneath my
21:52
standard
21:54
if i hear from you it’s because
21:56
something has changed i don’t mean your
21:59
feelings
22:00
i don’t mean something’s changed because
22:01
you miss me a lot today i don’t mean
22:03
something’s changed because you were
22:05
experiencing a lot of confusion this
22:07
evening i mean something has changed in
22:10
your actual decision
22:12
if nothing has changed in your decision
22:15
then this is unfair and inappropriate
22:18
for you to be reaching out to me right
22:20
now that’s
22:22
what needs to be communicated and that
22:24
is the essence of the no contact period
22:28
what the no contact period is in essence
22:31
is a time where you are maintaining the
22:33
ultimate standard
22:35
the ultimate act of self-love
22:38
in a time when every cell in your body
22:41
is screaming to violate your standards
22:45
because you want this person back more
22:47
than anything in the world and you feel
22:48
like you’ll do anything to make that
22:51
happen and that instinct is the
22:53
dangerous one
22:55
the no contact period is when the walls
22:57
go up
22:59
and during that time the only thing that
23:01
gets through
23:02
the only thing that is worth your time
23:06
as a conversation is a genuine
23:08
expression of intent from your ex
23:11
to make it work i want to direct
23:14
anyone who is going through this right
23:16
now to a free guide i have called move
23:20
on strong
23:21
it’s at moveonstrong.com
23:23
and it is a video that i did just for my
23:26
members
23:27
where i talked about
23:29
how to
23:30
heal
23:31
in the wake of a breakup
23:33
in a way that also serves
23:37
the relationship if it is ever to come
23:40
back together again i am huge on this
23:43
message
23:45
that nothing you do
23:47
after a breakup that is intended to try
23:51
and win someone back
23:53
should be at odds
23:54
with what you should do to move on from
23:57
them if they never come back in other
23:59
words the strategy
24:02
for rekindling a relationship and the
24:04
strategy for moving on with your life
24:08
and being happy again without them
24:10
are actually the same thing go to this
24:12
video at
24:15
moveonstrong.com i’ll explain more about
24:17
what this means
24:19
i’m sorry if you’re in pain right now
24:21
it’s the worst feeling ever
24:24
but we’re here together and the healing
24:27
either way starts now
24:37
[Music]
24:48
you
