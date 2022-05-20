Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The “No Contact Rule” Explained [Video]

The “No Contact Rule” Explained [Video]

"The no contact rule after a breakup, let’s talk about it in this video"

by Leave a Comment

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00
the no contact rule
0:03
after a breakup let’s talk about it in
0:06
this video i want to talk about
0:08
what the no contact rule is
0:12
why it’s important
0:14
and what do you do if you’re doing no
0:17
contact but the person who broke up with
0:19
you reaches out to you
0:21
during the no contact period of any
0:24
program i have ever created
0:29
the idea
0:30
of the no contact guiding principle
0:34
after a breakup
0:36
is probably the idea that elicits the
0:39
most questions from people who have the
0:42
program there’s a particular program i
0:44
created called get him running back to
0:46
you which jameson i still find to be a
0:48
questionable name for the program in
0:50
fact the program itself is one that i
0:53
had to have a giant debate within my own
0:56
mind and with my team about whether we
0:58
were going to create in the first place
1:00
because the idea of any kind of program
1:03
that helps you win someone back
1:05
just seemed icky the problem was of all
1:08
the questions i get
1:10
a staggering number of them are to do
1:13
with how to get someone back after a
1:15
breakup what i realized was people are
1:18
gonna try and get someone back anyway so
1:21
if they’re gonna do it i want them to do
1:23
it in the most healthy way i want them
1:26
to do it in a way that doesn’t do
1:28
anything special to get someone back in
1:31
fact i want it to be all about their
1:33
growth so that even if that relationship
1:37
doesn’t rekindle because let’s face it a
1:39
lot of people break up for a reason they
1:42
can move on strong anyway and i wanted
1:45
everything in this program to be
1:47
something that helped people move on
1:48
strong no matter what happened with that
1:50
person
1:54
in this program i spoke of i talk about
1:57
a 21 day no contact period
2:00
which is designed to be more of a
2:03
principle in practice than a rule what
2:06
it’s really about is
2:08
having 21 days of a true break
2:13
from this person which is a funny thing
2:15
to say in a situation where someone has
2:17
broken up with us we would say you’ve
2:20
been given your break there’s a breakup
2:23
but we all know that in the wake of a
2:25
breakup it’s rarely clean it’s rarely
2:29
black and white
2:31
someone may still reach out to us we may
2:34
find ourselves reaching out to them
2:36
there are all manner of ways that we try
2:39
and engage with each other the 21 day no
2:42
contact period is about
2:44
detoxing
2:45
from this situation for 21 days giving
2:49
21 days of space the hard thing about
2:52
this idea of a no contact period after a
2:55
breakup
2:57
is that
2:59
i’m well aware
3:01
that if you’re watching this from a
3:02
place of crushing pain
3:05
right now
3:06
it is the last thing you want to hear
3:10
and it is the last thing you want to do
3:12
[Music]
3:15
in the days and weeks after a breakup
3:19
we are a kind of
3:22
i would say we’re a living zombie
3:25
but
3:26
it’s worse than that
3:28
we’re this zombie that’s incapable
3:31
of doing
3:33
very much at all in our lives we’re
3:35
lucky if we can get out of bed
3:37
but it’s fully capable of feeling
3:41
to the extreme now why
3:44
is the 21-day no contact period
3:47
important or firstly so that we can get
3:50
space
3:51
so we can
3:53
begin
3:54
the healing process that it’s certainly
3:56
not going to take 21 days it’s
3:58
likely to take significantly longer than
4:01
that but the space
4:03
at least means that we aren’t
4:06
consistently reactivating that wound
4:09
every time we talk to someone the second
4:12
reason is so that we don’t do something
4:14
impulsive that we’ll regret in the
4:17
immediate aftermath of a breakup we are
4:19
in a highly emotional highly volatile
4:22
state and we’re liable to say and do
4:25
things that we will later wish we hadn’t
4:28
done number three when we do things like
4:31
that
4:32
we might push someone away at the very
4:35
time
4:36
where deep down we would like them to be
4:39
reconsidering the relationship the more
4:42
we
4:43
lay all of our hurt all of our panic all
4:46
of our anguish on somebody all of our
4:49
fears
4:51
the more likely we are to push them away
4:54
not bring them closer number four the no
4:56
contact period leaves room for mystery
4:59
you may be having your own painful
5:01
journey
5:02
but the space away from someone allows
5:05
them
5:06
to
5:07
have to think about where you are what
5:10
you’re doing the manner in which you’re
5:12
moving on and when someone breaks up
5:14
with you they’re not entitled
5:16
to know everything about what you’re
5:18
feeling every day about what your
5:20
journey is your journey is no longer
5:23
their journey
5:25
it’s a separate thing and that mystery
5:28
can actually be a good
5:30
thing number five it raises the stakes
5:34
for the person who broke up with you
5:37
now what do i mean by this
5:40
a lot of the time
5:42
in order to break up with a person
5:45
we if we’re the person doing the
5:47
breaking up
5:49
have to psych ourselves up for that
5:51
moment
5:53
we may have some doubt we may not be
5:55
entirely sure whether it is the right
5:57
decision
5:58
so what we have to do is get to a place
6:00
of real certainty
6:02
where we know
6:04
okay this is the right thing i need to
6:06
do this i need to do this i need to do
6:08
this and then we break up with someone
6:10
after a breakup has happened
6:12
if the person we’ve broken up with
6:15
stays in our lives
6:17
is calling us constantly texting us
6:20
constantly answering our messages
6:22
constantly
6:24
we’re not actually feeling the pain of
6:26
that breakup we’ve made the decision but
6:29
we don’t feel the stakes
6:31
of having made that decision because
6:34
there are no consequences right now to
6:36
having made that decision and that
6:38
actually starts to
6:41
warp
6:42
the effect of the breakup
6:45
or perhaps
6:46
a more important word to use would be it
6:49
dilutes
6:50
the effect of the breakup someone in a
6:52
sense gets to have it both ways i’ve
6:55
broken up with you i’ve done this really
6:57
difficult thing
6:59
but i don’t even feel the consequences
7:01
of that
7:02
not the true consequences and if i don’t
7:04
feel the true consequences of that
7:06
then
7:07
i’m not even getting a chance to
7:09
evaluate truly whether this was the
7:11
right thing or not because i haven’t
7:12
really lost it what we have to do if
7:14
we’re on the receiving end of a breakup
7:17
is go through this period of space of no
7:20
contact
7:21
so that the other person actually feels
7:24
the magnitude of what they’ve done
7:27
they actually feel your absence they
7:29
actually understand viscerally
7:32
that there is a person in my life i have
7:35
lost
7:36
there is a relationship that is no
7:38
longer there because of my decision when
7:41
we because of our own fears
7:44
because of our own need to hang on and
7:46
because thinking that hanging on is the
7:48
best way to keep someone around
7:51
when we do this
7:53
we are removing the emotional
7:57
out
7:58
of the break up from that person
8:00
and in doing so we’re not actually
8:02
giving them a clear picture of what
8:05
their life is going to be like without
8:07
us in it
8:12
it doesn’t hurt to send someone a
8:15
message or a letter
8:18
accepting
8:20
their decision in the get him running
8:22
back to you program i call this a
8:25
goodbye letter but the way i think about
8:27
it today it would be more apt to call it
8:30
a
8:31
i’m taking your decision seriously
8:35
letter when you send this text what
8:38
you’re really saying to someone is i
8:42
as you know don’t think this is the
8:44
right thing i care about you
8:46
i think that we’re
8:48
awesome together and i think that we
8:50
would have an awesome future together
8:52
i’m prepared to work on the things that
8:55
aren’t working right now
8:57
i’m prepared to
8:59
do the things to make our relationship
9:01
amazing
9:03
but
9:04
for that i need a teammate and
9:07
that means someone who’s willing to work
9:08
on them with me and you obviously are
9:11
not because you’ve decided to end it so
9:14
while i think that
9:16
this is the wrong thing
9:18
i have to respect that you’ve made this
9:20
decision
9:22
and
9:23
i intend to move on with my life
9:26
and i wish you the best if you think
9:28
about it in a breakup one of the
9:30
repellents
9:32
is neediness one of the repellents is
9:35
desperation
9:36
and
9:37
that’s a sad truth because that’s
9:39
exactly what we feel in a breakup
9:42
we feel probably the neediest we’ve ever
9:44
felt in our lives we feel the most
9:47
desperate we’ve ever felt in our lives
9:51
we’re like a
9:52
a junkie who just needs their fix i
9:56
can’t
9:57
lose you i’ll do anything to keep you
10:00
and it’s precisely that energy that has
10:03
the potential to push someone away i
10:06
wish we lived in a world where saying to
10:08
someone i’ll do anything what can i do
10:10
i’ll do anything to keep you i wish we
10:12
lived in a world where that
10:14
was an aphrodisiac
10:16
but
10:17
it’s not
10:18
what it does is put an immense amount of
10:21
emotional weight on someone at exactly
10:25
the time where they have decided for
10:27
whatever reason that
10:29
they need to break up break off so
10:32
putting that amount of pressure on
10:34
someone
10:36
may have the effect
10:38
of eliciting tremendous guilt it may
10:41
have the effect of eliciting
10:44
a
10:45
an avalanche of sympathy and
10:48
that may even be something that makes
10:50
them
10:51
[Music]
10:52
buckle
10:53
and take you back for a moment but it
10:55
will only be for a moment it will only
10:57
be until their sympathy subsides and the
11:00
original reasons they decided to do it
11:02
reappear
11:03
or
11:04
it won’t make them buckle it will just
11:06
make them more resolute that
11:08
they need to distance themselves from
11:10
you because this is all too much i can’t
11:13
handle this emotional weight so it
11:16
pushes them away
11:17
neediness and desperation are a
11:20
repellent after a breakup the opposite
11:22
of those things
11:24
independence
11:25
strength the knowledge that even though
11:28
you are devastated
11:31
you will be okay and you will
11:34
find something or someone else you will
11:37
move on with your life those things are
11:40
very compelling and this kind of a
11:43
message
11:44
says to someone
11:46
just in case
11:48
you thought i was waiting around that
11:51
i’m gonna now harbor a hope just in case
11:53
you thought i’m gonna now put my life on
11:56
hold until you’re ready i am moving on
12:00
not because i want to
12:02
that’s game playing
12:04
right not because i want to i’ve been
12:06
honest i think this is the wrong thing i
12:09
think you and i are amazing together
12:12
i want to be with you but my standard
12:16
is that i’ll never be with someone who
12:18
doesn’t feel the same way i’ll never sit
12:21
here waiting for someone who has decided
12:24
that they don’t want to be the kind of
12:25
teammate
12:26
in my relationship with them as i want
12:28
to be so i’m moving on it shows you take
12:32
the decision seriously and in doing so
12:35
you have raised the stakes
12:38
you have showed this person that there
12:40
are now real consequences to what
12:42
they’ve done
12:43
[Music]
12:46
what if they reach out to you during the
12:49
no contact period
12:51
we just mentioned that term standards
12:53
this is a time
12:55
when
12:56
you have to do the hardest thing in the
12:59
world which is maintaining your
13:02
standards
13:03
when it’s difficult to do so the thing
13:06
you want most in the world right now is
13:08
to hear from the person
13:10
that ended things because hearing from
13:12
them feels like hope
13:14
so in that moment
13:16
there’s a kind of snap to attention
13:18
effect of they messaged me
13:21
and then we obsessed what do i text back
13:23
what should i say and then we start
13:25
investing not to mention we’re just oh
13:28
reopening that wound if they text you
13:31
some version of i’m so confused
13:34
i miss you i keep thinking about you if
13:37
they message you any of these things
13:40
what’s about to happen
13:42
is you’re gonna get entangled
13:45
in a dialogue
13:47
might last five messages it might last
13:50
an entire day
13:52
it might snowball into you two just
13:54
texting each other constantly now over
13:56
the next couple of weeks in the wake of
13:58
this breakup all because
14:01
in our emotional state in this
14:03
vulnerable position we’re in
14:05
we overvalue
14:07
that little bit of communication they
14:09
have given us what we have to do is be
14:12
much more discerning we have to say what
14:16
actually represents hope
14:19
and what just represents weakness on
14:21
their part think about it this way
14:25
the person that broke up with you
14:27
shouldn’t be reaching out
14:31
for any reason
14:33
other than
14:35
i’ve made a terrible mistake
14:38
and
14:40
i want you back
14:41
and even then
14:43
there’s a whole other video we could
14:45
make
14:46
on what to do in that situation that may
14:49
not involve immediately saying okay
14:52
but
14:54
if someone is sending you any less
14:57
than
14:58
i’ve made a mistake
15:01
can we can we talk
15:03
it’s a selfish text
15:05
anything less than that text
15:07
is just someone else’s way of soothing
15:10
their pain breakups are hard for both
15:12
parties if you’re the one who broke up
15:14
with someone you’re still gonna have
15:15
doubts most likely and even if you don’t
15:17
have doubts you may not have doubts but
15:20
you may still miss them you may still be
15:22
in pain you may still feel a sadness and
15:25
sometimes reaching out is driven by your
15:27
own sadness of missing someone and
15:29
sometimes the reaching out is driven by
15:30
guilt
15:32
neither one holds hope for you neither
15:34
one is a statement of intent it’s just
15:38
an expression of pain and they’re making
15:40
their pain
15:41
your problem at a time when you’re going
15:44
through the ultimate pain the rejection
15:46
of a breakup the anguish of a breakup
15:50
the
15:50
the weight of this decision that was not
15:54
your own that you had no part in
15:58
that you now have to live with when
16:00
someone is reaching out it feels like
16:02
hope but nine times out of ten it is a
16:05
selfish act a selfish act that by the
16:08
way
16:09
should be
16:10
a kind of turn off it should be
16:13
something that repels
16:15
you
16:16
not something that you grab onto and
16:19
this by the way is where character is
16:22
built
16:23
character is not built in holding to a
16:26
standard when it’s easy
16:29
it’s like being kind in life right it’s
16:31
easy to be kind when it’s with someone
16:33
you want something
16:34
from but character is being kind when
16:37
someone can’t do something for you
16:39
character is being kind when no one is
16:41
watching character is being kind when
16:43
it’s difficult well it’s the same in a
16:45
breakup
16:46
character is built when we uphold our
16:49
standard
16:51
at a time when
16:52
more than anything in the world we want
16:55
to run to someone’s door and bang on it
16:57
until they answer and the standard has
17:00
to be
17:01
that if this person is reaching out and
17:04
giving you little bits of attention
17:05
essentially
17:07
breadcrumbing you
17:08
post relationship
17:10
our standard has to be
17:12
hey
17:13
i appreciate
17:15
you’re
17:16
in a tough place i appreciate you miss
17:18
me i appreciate that this is painful for
17:21
you but
17:22
i need a break
17:24
from you so that i can heal and move on
17:26
and
17:27
these little messages are inappropriate
17:31
given that you’ve made the decision for
17:33
us not to be
17:34
together what you’re really saying to
17:36
someone is hey look this wasn’t my call
17:40
this was your call
17:42
you decided this
17:43
but you keep messaging me
17:46
and if you keep messaging back
17:49
all you’re going to do is create a
17:50
feeling of safety
17:52
for that person
17:54
that if the intention is but by
17:56
messaging back we could rekindle
17:58
something and it could go somewhere
18:01
the responding actually makes it less
18:04
likely that that will happen because
18:06
we’re creating safety
18:08
for that person
18:09
and safety
18:11
makes people
18:13
relax safety
18:15
makes people stall and stay where it’s
18:18
comfortable oh this is comfortable right
18:20
now i know you’re still there
18:22
i know you’re in pain and though i may
18:24
not wish for you to be in pain
18:27
there’s there is a safety in knowing
18:29
that you’re there and in pain and i can
18:31
reach out to you anytime i want because
18:33
i know for as long as that’s true
18:36
you’re probably not going anywhere
18:38
and as long as i feel you’re not going
18:40
anywhere
18:42
there’s no real motivation for me to
18:44
decide anything
18:46
i’m just going to maintain the status
18:48
quo right now
18:50
i’m not going to get back with you i’m
18:51
just going to keep doing this because
18:54
you’re still there i’m not saying that
18:56
people think about this from some kind
18:58
of there’s no evil mastermind here
19:01
trying to
19:02
make all of these calculations it’s
19:05
unconscious
19:06
there is an unconscious feeling of if i
19:09
feel safe i’m not moved to action in
19:12
either direction
19:14
we cannot give that to someone
19:16
during this time you’ve made your
19:18
decision it is not my job
19:21
to make you feel better about that
19:23
decision
19:25
my job is to go and heal myself now
19:28
my job is to pick up on that forward
19:31
momentum in my life
19:34
the exact kind of forward momentum that
19:36
when you realize it’s happening for me
19:38
might make you question
19:41
whether you really do want to lose me
19:43
after all it’s also worth noting that
19:45
while we may think that messaging
19:47
someone back constantly or picking up
19:50
the phone when they call will keep us
19:52
top of mind for them
19:54
that may backfire
19:56
because what it may allow them to do is
19:58
actually
19:59
heal themselves and get stronger all
20:02
from a nice soft launch pad there’s no
20:06
steep
20:07
healing curve for them it’s just oh
20:10
you’re still there i’m going to move on
20:13
and do all of the things that i need to
20:14
do to build up my life and move on and
20:16
meet other people and do all of those
20:18
things but you’re still there so i’m
20:22
still getting my fix from you i’m still
20:24
getting my safety from you while i’m
20:26
building my life over here meanwhile
20:30
you’re maintaining your attachment to
20:32
them while putting your life on hold in
20:35
the hope
20:36
that this contact is going to make them
20:38
come back
20:40
it is a terrible bet to make
20:42
[Music]
20:47
this
20:48
isn’t necessarily a literal
20:52
no contact
20:54
rule i’ve already suggested reaching out
20:57
a few days later to
20:59
send that goodbye message or the
21:03
i’m taking you seriously on this
21:06
decision message and i’m also saying
21:08
that when this person does reach out
21:11
you can get back to them so that’s not
21:14
no
21:14
contact but what you’re really doing
21:18
there
21:19
in your response is reinforcing
21:22
that no contact is what has to happen
21:24
right now unless
21:27
this person wants to come back with a
21:29
different decision
21:31
but what we’re saying is you reached out
21:33
to me
21:34
that’s not okay because you’re not
21:37
reaching out with a different decision
21:38
you’ve you’re staying true to your
21:40
decision which is fine great for you but
21:45
if you’re staying true to that decision
21:47
then
21:48
i don’t want to hear from you
21:50
that’s beneath my
21:52
standard
21:54
if i hear from you it’s because
21:56
something has changed i don’t mean your
21:59
feelings
22:00
i don’t mean something’s changed because
22:01
you miss me a lot today i don’t mean
22:03
something’s changed because you were
22:05
experiencing a lot of confusion this
22:07
evening i mean something has changed in
22:10
your actual decision
22:12
if nothing has changed in your decision
22:15
then this is unfair and inappropriate
22:18
for you to be reaching out to me right
22:20
now that’s
22:22
what needs to be communicated and that
22:24
is the essence of the no contact period
22:28
what the no contact period is in essence
22:31
is a time where you are maintaining the
22:33
ultimate standard
22:35
the ultimate act of self-love
22:38
in a time when every cell in your body
22:41
is screaming to violate your standards
22:45
because you want this person back more
22:47
than anything in the world and you feel
22:48
like you’ll do anything to make that
22:51
happen and that instinct is the
22:53
dangerous one
22:55
the no contact period is when the walls
22:57
go up
22:59
and during that time the only thing that
23:01
gets through
23:02
the only thing that is worth your time
23:06
as a conversation is a genuine
23:08
expression of intent from your ex
23:11
to make it work i want to direct
23:14
anyone who is going through this right
23:16
now to a free guide i have called move
23:20
on strong
23:21
it’s at moveonstrong.com
23:23
and it is a video that i did just for my
23:26
members
23:27
where i talked about
23:29
how to
23:30
heal
23:31
in the wake of a breakup
23:33
in a way that also serves
23:37
the relationship if it is ever to come
23:40
back together again i am huge on this
23:43
message
23:45
that nothing you do
23:47
after a breakup that is intended to try
23:51
and win someone back
23:53
should be at odds
23:54
with what you should do to move on from
23:57
them if they never come back in other
23:59
words the strategy
24:02
for rekindling a relationship and the
24:04
strategy for moving on with your life
24:08
and being happy again without them
24:10
are actually the same thing go to this
24:12
video at
24:15
moveonstrong.com i’ll explain more about
24:17
what this means
24:19
i’m sorry if you’re in pain right now
24:21
it’s the worst feeling ever
24:24
but we’re here together and the healing
24:27
either way starts now
24:37
[Music]
24:48
you

 

This post was previously published on YouTube.

 

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x