We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / The Obvious Red Flag You Should Never Ignore When Dating [Video]

The Obvious Red Flag You Should Never Ignore When Dating [Video]

People always ask how to spot red flags in relationships.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

People always ask how to spot red flags in relationships. But often the red flags are right in front of our eyes – we just choose to ignore them.

Here we explain why it happens and how you SHOULD respond when the warning signs appear. . .

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
[Music]
00:03
steve there is a
00:04
quite well-known maya angelou quote that
00:08
struck me as being extraordinarily
00:11
important when it comes to relationships
00:13
and she was once famously speaking to
00:16
oprah
00:16
and she said when people show you who
00:19
they are
00:20
believe them they know themselves
00:24
much better than you do and she was
00:27
referring to those moments where people
00:28
say
00:29
i’m a selfish person i’m not a kind
00:34
person i don’t think of other people
00:38
a lot you know when people i’m a mean
00:41
person when people say those things
00:45
and we shrug them off i’ve had that on
00:48
first dates i’ve had people go like
00:50
i i’m just really mean i can be just so
00:53
i can just be so nasty
00:55
yeah and that’s a moment where you
00:57
should believe someone
01:00
it’s not when your brother or your
01:02
sister
01:04
or your son or your daughter says that
01:07
to you
01:08
your job’s to see the best in them your
01:10
job is to see
01:12
what they can be your job is to
01:14
encourage them to be their best that’s
01:16
what you do for family or for people you
01:18
love you see
01:19
you’re the the generous thing you can do
01:23
for someone you love is to see the best
01:25
in them even when they don’t see it in
01:27
themselves
01:28
so that they can be better through your
01:30
love sometimes with family
01:33
it’s not always an equal exchange
01:37
with family we do things for family
01:39
because we love them
01:41
and we’re not trying to get anything we
01:44
just want to love them that’s the job
01:45
right
01:46
and if a family is member is toxic or is
01:49
truly detrimental or dangerous for your
01:50
life that’s a different story and you
01:52
have to decide how close you can keep
01:53
that person but
01:55
but that aside you
01:58
can love a family member without
02:00
expectation
02:02
without wanting something in return the
02:05
same is not true of romantic love
02:08
that if you love someone without
02:10
expectation that’s
02:12
unrequited that’s a recipe for
02:14
unrequited love where you can just love
02:16
someone who’s
02:17
who’s not good for your life or is
02:18
ignoring you or is not investing back
02:21
that’s a
02:22
that’s a disaster that’s misappropriated
02:25
generosity and
02:29
when someone tells us i’m i’m a mean
02:32
person i’m selfish
02:34
i’m unkind i’m i don’t think of other
02:36
people
02:37
i’m not looking for something when we
02:40
ignore that
02:44
it’s at our own peril
02:48
because they’re telling us something
02:50
about themselves
02:53
and we have to assume they have no
02:55
reason to lie to me right now
02:59
yeah right so if someone says they’re
03:01
jealous
03:02
they don’t surprise you by never being
03:04
jealous you know oh you said you’re
03:05
jealous but you’re never you’re never
03:07
right they know themselves much
03:10
better than you do so when people say
03:14
things like that what what’s going on
03:16
that we don’t heed their warning why
03:18
don’t we
03:18
take that face value it’s this
03:22
idea that our job when we feel something
03:26
intensely for somebody is to just keep
03:29
loving them but you don’t just have one
03:33
job in life
03:34
loving someone or showing love giving
03:37
love in life is only one of our jobs
03:40
the other job is to protect ourselves
03:45
in a boxing ring what does the ref say
03:48
at the beginning of every fight there’s
03:51
the
03:51
same line that gets said from every
03:54
boxing referee
03:56
in every fight that ever happens looks
03:59
at both boxes
04:01
and says protect yourself at all times
04:08
when at a certain point in a fight a
04:10
referee
04:13
determines that one of the fighters is
04:15
no longer capable of protecting
04:17
themselves
04:19
because they’re punched drunk they’re
04:21
not putting their arms up anymore
04:22
they’re not guarding punches
04:25
they are just taking a beating that’s
04:27
putting them in
04:28
in genuine peril genuine danger
04:32
and could be causing serious long-term
04:34
harm
04:36
that referee stops the fight protect
04:38
yourself at all times
04:40
and when the fighter can no longer
04:42
protect themselves
04:43
they stop the fight the problem in love
04:48
is that there is no referee
04:51
that comes along and stops the fight if
04:54
you’re no longer protecting yourself
04:57
your job is to be that referee
05:00
your job is to be both the fighter and
05:03
the referee
05:04
in that fight and if you get to a point
05:08
where you can no longer protect yourself
05:12
if you get to a point where you realize
05:15
i’m just taking a beating
05:17
emotionally i’m spiritually
05:20
my soul is taking a beating in this
05:23
relationship
05:24
your job is to stop the fight
05:28
and remove yourself from the ring
05:31
but too many people ignore what they
05:33
know about someone
05:36
ignore how someone makes them feel
05:40
and keep in the ring with that person
05:42
taking that punishment
05:46
they forget that they have two jobs not
05:48
just one
05:50
one job is to go out and love in the
05:52
world
05:53
the other one is to protect yourself for
05:56
all times why
05:58
because that’s a form of self-love
06:01
that’s a form of self-care that’s a form
06:04
of self-preservation because if you
06:06
don’t protect yourself from someone who
06:08
means you
06:08
harm whether it’s directly means you
06:10
harm or just
06:12
causes you harm because of what they do
06:14
unconsciously they’re an
06:15
unconscious person who’s being driven by
06:18
selfish desires egoic desires
06:22
if you don’t protect yourself from that
06:24
person no one else can protect you
06:27
and you’ll be harming yourself and when
06:28
you harm yourself like that you diminish
06:30
your ability to give love to other
06:32
people
06:33
so what is it then that gives you that
06:35
ability to be your own
06:38
referee to be the person who throws in
06:40
the towel and calls the fight and says
06:42
like that’s enough
06:43
i’m done i’m out what is it wisdom is it
06:46
is it a particular kind of courage
06:48
it’s taking responsibility
06:52
for looking after yourself for your own
06:55
well-being
06:57
instead of just seeing it as your
06:58
responsibility
07:00
to love somebody because oh my god they
07:02
know when you really get to know them
07:03
they’re wonderful
07:04
oh but you don’t understand we have such
07:06
great chemistry we have such a great
07:07
connection
07:08
that’s all seeing your job as being to
07:11
love them
07:12
but that’s not your only job that’s not
07:13
your only responsibility
07:15
is to take care of you and when you say
07:18
your only job is to
07:20
be loving towards someone else you’re
07:22
abdicating responsibility
07:25
for loving yourself your job is not to
07:28
mindlessly take punishment is to protect
07:31
yourself because protecting yourself
07:32
means more love for everyone else and
07:34
everything else in your life
07:36
it means your soul your love what you
07:38
have to give is not diminished
07:41
by the person in front of you and for
07:44
anyone by the way who
07:46
is ready right now to start taking
07:49
better care of themselves
07:51
who’s ready to start loving themselves
07:54
on a different level and building a
07:56
different level of
07:57
confidence with themselves have a
07:58
different relationship with themselves
08:00
our virtual retreat is coming up it’s on
08:04
march
08:04
19th to the 21st and it’s going to be
08:07
three days of coaching immersion
08:09
that is going to change the way you
08:11
relate to yourself
08:12
forever and when you change the way you
08:15
relate to yourself
08:17
you change your results in life you
08:19
change how happy you are you change how
08:21
at peace you are and you change how much
08:23
you rely on
08:24
any person to make you feel good enough
08:28
and when your strength comes from within
08:30
you make all sorts of wonderful choices
08:32
that are previous you would not have
08:34
made and that’s when your life begins to
08:36
change
08:37
because you start making different
08:38
choices
08:40
so if you want to sign up to that if you
08:42
want to find out more
08:43
it is upon us if you this is the last
08:47
chance to be a part of this
08:48
it is at mhvirtualretreat.com
08:53
we’ll see you there
08:55
[Music]
09:13
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

