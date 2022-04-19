The Only Way To Turn Negative Energy Into Positive Energy

Negative energy, what is it?

How does it impact us mentally, physically, and spiritually?

Why should you take the time to learn about this topic and how can you redirect negative energies in your life?

Just keep reading and I’ll answer all those questions.

Negative energy has many different definitions. What is most clear is that it is something not seen, but felt, and thus I think the most accurate definition is that negative energy is a vibrational wavelength.

It’s sent from one living being and travels to project and hold onto another living being. I like to visualize this as light traveling from one person to another — my mind imagines it with great similarity to the photo above.

As a young girl, I understood people’s presence produced energy — although not so intellectually — I knew that when I saw some people I have filled with feelings of excitement, uncomfort, or joy.

I was introduced to collective energy through political and social movements. Think about political groups or religious sects. Although thousands of individuals follow them, oftentimes, they produce collective energy. They represent an idea that produces certain energy within us.

We all have experienced being negative or having negative energy projected upon us. As a result, we know how it manifests and how it feels when our state is positive or calm.

But, do we truly know how to redirect negative energy?

…

Photo by Riccardo Annandale on Unsplash

The highest vibration is love.

When we operate out of love then negative energy doesn’t attach itself to us as easily. We begin to realize that negative feelings have roots (usually attached to experiences) and begin to decern how to respond to such emotions.

Oftentimes, it takes a leader to understand that a bully is a person who learned the wrong behavior and needs love and positive reinforcement.

When negative energy approaches you don’t dismiss it.

Engage with what you perceive its source is, and if you are really brave, you may be a hero for someone in need of a good lesson.

…

—

***