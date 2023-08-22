The Pain the World Doesn’t See Can Hinder Our Survival

“Every man has his secret sorrows which the world knows not; and often times we call a man cold when he is only sad.”

-Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

It’s easy to fall into the trap of judging others based on what meets the eye. We encounter many individuals who appear distant, reserved, or even “cold,” without realizing that there might be a world of hidden struggles beneath the surface. This timeless wisdom reminds us to be aware that there are layers to people and the importance of empathy and understanding in dealing with them.

If we think about it, we’ve all been there: passing someone in the hallway, seeing them from across the office, or exchanging a passing glance on the street and making assumptions about them based on those brief interactions or appearances. With Longfellow’s wise counsel perhaps it is time to always hold off on our judgments till we get to know people better.

When I first knew Simona, she always seemed distant and unapproachable and this demeanor led many, myself included, to believe she was downright unfriendly. However, a chance encounter during a coffee break began to show me a different side of her. Once the connection was made and with time, I got to learn about her struggles with family issues. It was the weight of all her hidden burdens that caused her to withdraw, creating the barrier isolating her from us.

Simona’s story and others like it taught me a valuable lesson: beneath the surface of our interactions are layers of experiences and emotions that shape who we are.

“It is time to always hold off on our judgments till we get to know people better.”

Empathy can be the bridge that connects us to all these layers. With empathy we can step into another person’s shoes, to get a sense of what they feel, and to have a clearer vision of their unique journey. When we approach people with empathy, we create a safe space for them to share their stories and vulnerabilities. Thus we lay the foundation for authentic connections.

My ace buddy, Alex, once reconnected with his high school crush, Lily who he fondly remembered as always being cheerful and vivacious. Now, somewhat subdued, she opened up about her ongoing battle with anxiety which, was her hidden struggle all those years. It was only then he came to learn that beneath his old crush’s bubbly exterior was a world of turmoil. This revelation deepened their bond and enabled him to offer Lily the needed support and understanding.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It’s not wrong that we generally tend to praise strength and resilience, unfortunately, the flipside is vulnerability gets often misconstrued as weakness. However, we should realize people sharing their hidden sorrows, of course, with the right people is a courageous act in itself and they deserve our praise as well.

The call to action here is, therefore, pretty clear: while acknowledging hidden sorrows within ourselves and the people around us, let’s try to approach our interactions with open hearts and a willingness to listen and share our own struggles and triumphs. Doing so will help establish deeper connections by breaking down the barriers that hinder them.

“It’s not wrong that we generally tend to praise strength and resilience, unfortunately the flipside is vulnerability gets often misconstrued as weakness.”

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Zhivko Minkov on Unsplash