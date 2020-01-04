The Perfect Morning

Mindset is the only thing you control.

Is the alarm clock your enemy or ally?

Do you hit the snooze button as the first action of your day?

If so, the first thing you did on a brand new day – is lie to yourself.

Why not view the alarm clock as your friend, who wakes you up to new opportunities, new possibilities, new experiences, new challenges, new chances to grow?

After waking, do you consider that it is a blessing to have a brand new day? Do you consider that you are likely warm in a bed?

Do you consider that you were safe throughout the night? Do you consider that your roof kept you dry? Do you consider that you have running water to bathe and hydrate?

Do you consider all of the thousands of things you have in your life, or do you consider all of the things you do not have in your life?

Do you feel the breath of your partner and children? Do you fully realize that it is a blessing to still have them breathing? Do you fully consider the opportunity you have again to love them deeply?

When you begin your day, you can face the day with a mindset that will create positive energy, or a mindset that will create negativity the remainder of the day.

If you think you just magically flip a switch, consider reality.

Do you want to launch into the day, or sleepwalk through the day?

Consider that you might be causing your own pain and suffering with the mindset that you bring to each day.

Consider that tomorrow does not need to be the same as today.

Change your mindset, change your life.

Change your life, change the lives of those around you.

Change the lives of those around you, and reap the rewards of a fulfilled life – capable of attracting even more blessings and opportunities.

Mindset matters.

