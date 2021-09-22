Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Real Men Feel: The Power of Traumatic Stories [Podcast]

Real Men Feel: The Power of Traumatic Stories [Podcast]

Healing through integration.

by

When you change your perspective, you change your story, and you change your life.

Listen to Real Men Feel, #251, “The Power of Traumatic Stories” here:

Nathaniel Brown is a speaker, coach, author, and survivor of childhood sexual abuse who believes we can all learn to “re-see” our traumatic experiences with a new perspective, allowing us to engage with life differently.

“I’ve always had this thirst for understanding more, instead of going out to play I’d rather read a book.” ~ Nathaniel Brown

Suppressing a traumatic event for almost 30 years will always eventually force its way to the surface. For Nathaniel, this manifested in night terrors, isolation, and spurts of rage. After years of living with distrust of the world coupled with a vow of silence, Nathaniel was met with an ultimatum of healing his inner damaged child or continuing on in a life of misery.

In 2019, the shift from mindset to integration began to materialize.

It came with an understanding of generational trauma passed on in our genetic makeup combined with the ideology of manhood in the Black community. This allowed for Nathaniel to do the deep work within himself and become at peace with his inner child.

Highlights and Topics:

  • (01:33) Why does Nathaniel call himself a perspective coach?
  • (08:31) Is it possible to grow up and not have trauma to some degree?
  • (10:29) What was Nathaniel’s most life-impacting trauma?
  • (17:24) How Nathaniel discovered doing inner work to achieve integration.
  • (21:18) Why did Nathaniel hide his traumatic experience?
  • (23:27) What helped overcome the trauma?
  • (31:07) Understanding why the easiest way for men to live is unemotionally.
  • (38:01) How Nathaniel helped his first suicidal client.
  • (42:46) What inspired the title for Nathaniel’s new podcast Inspire Beyond?

◊♦◊

Watch Real Men Feel, #251, “The Power of Traumatic Stories” August 10, 2021

“We bought into a narrative of being a man based on a slave master’s model, so you’re always still enslaved to the trauma.” ~ Nathaniel Brown

◊♦◊

Connect with Nathaniel Brown:

Website: Theperspectivecoach.us

Instagram: TheRealNathanielBrown

LinkedIn: ThePerspectiveCoach

Facebook:  ThePerspectiveCoach

This post was previously published on RealMenFeel.org.

 

Photo by Joshua Earle on Unsplash

About Real Men Feel

Real Men Feel encourages men to allow, share and feel whatever is going on for them. All human beings have the right to be human, the right to feel and express all of their emotions. You define what it means to be a man. Your definition is the only one that matters. 

The Real Men Feel Show is a weekly podcast hosted by author and coach, Andy Grant.

Subscribe to the Real Men Feel onApple Podcasts

See a directory of past shows here.

Like the show on Facebook facebook.com/realmenfeelshow

Watch Real Men Feel on YouTube

Join our private Facebook group: facebook.com/groups/realmenfeel/
Enjoy Real Men Feel on Stitcher, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pippa, and other top podcast outlets.

Let us know what you thought here in the comments or shoot an email to [email protected]

