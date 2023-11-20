The Power of Your Words: Be Careful What You Say

My family had just moved to a new town.

I was invited to a sleepover for one of my classmate’s birthdays. We all went around in a circle and shared what we liked and didn’t like about a person.

It was my turn, and I refused to say anything bad about anyone. Then, the ‘It’ girl got to me. I have no clue what positive thing she said about me because it was overshadowed.

“You’re too angry.”

I was hurt. I felt like I had been attacked and I was a wounded animal.

Years later, I still remember it.

Something so small had a lasting impact.

That’s the power of your words.