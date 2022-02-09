The Psychology Behind Procrastination

Most of us procrastinate at one point or another. We find ourselves cleaning out our pantry instead of writing a paper or making those phone calls we’ve had on our list all week. Maybe you find yourself in a pattern of putting off important tasks until the last minute, intensifying feelings of anxiety and stress around getting it done. Why do we do this? In this article, we are going to look at what the research says about why we procrastinate, and strategies that we can implement to overcome the cycle of procrastination.

Why Do We Procrastinate?

Extensive research has been conducted on the science behind procrastination. This term can be defined by delaying an important task despite later negative consequences. Researchers have identified that the act of procrastination is irrational. Despite knowing that waiting until the last minute is unwise and will increase distress later, one still decides to put off the task at hand. This may be because the roots of procrastination run deeper than difficulties with task management.

According to experts, procrastination is tied to difficulty with regulating negative moods and challenging emotions. We may avoid a task due to it being unpleasant or incredibly boring itself. Or we may find that certain tasks spur feelings of anxiety, self-doubt, or insecurity. We may question our abilities and worry if we will be able to complete a project successfully. There may be an element of fearing judgment or criticism from others. Feelings of low self-esteem can play a significant role in maintaining the cycle of procrastination.

While delaying an overwhelming or anxiety producing task may provide memontary relief, procrastination is shown to spur negative outcomes in the long run. Chronic patterns of procrastination are linked with ongoing stress, symptoms of anxiety and depression, and increased risk for disease.

5 Strategies for Overcoming Procrastination

Overcoming procrastination involves more than just simple time management techniques. Remember: it is about learning to manage your emotions differently, not about increasing productivity. Here are five strategies that may be helpful for breaking out of the cycle of chronic procrastination:

Be kind to yourself. One study revealed that individuals who procrastinate frequently exhibit low levels of self-compassion. Being hard on oneself is only going to perpetuate the cycle of self-criticism and negative feelings. Instead of fixating on the fact that you may be procrastinating on something, extend yourself compassion and kindness. Research has noted that self-compassion actually serves to increase our motivation.

Photo Credit: iStock