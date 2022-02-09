Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / The Psychology Behind Procrastination

The Psychology Behind Procrastination

Breaking the cycle of avoidance and stress

by 1 Comment

 

Most of us procrastinate at one point or another. We find ourselves cleaning out our pantry instead of writing a paper or making those phone calls we’ve had on our list all week. Maybe you find yourself in a pattern of putting off important tasks until the last minute, intensifying feelings of anxiety and stress around getting it done. Why do we do this? In this article, we are going to look at what the research says about why we procrastinate, and strategies that we can implement to overcome the cycle of procrastination.

Why Do We Procrastinate?

Extensive research has been conducted on the science behind procrastination. This term can be defined by delaying an important task despite later negative consequences. Researchers have identified that the act of procrastination is irrational. Despite knowing that waiting until the last minute is unwise and will increase distress later, one still decides to put off the task at hand. This may be because the roots of procrastination run deeper than difficulties with task management.

According to experts, procrastination is tied to difficulty with regulating negative moods and challenging emotions. We may avoid a task due to it being unpleasant or incredibly boring itself. Or we may find that certain tasks spur feelings of anxiety, self-doubt, or insecurity. We may question our abilities and worry if we will be able to complete a project successfully. There may be an element of fearing judgment or criticism from others. Feelings of low self-esteem can play a significant role in maintaining the cycle of procrastination.

While delaying an overwhelming or anxiety producing task may provide memontary relief, procrastination is shown to spur negative outcomes in the long run. Chronic patterns of procrastination are linked with ongoing stress, symptoms of anxiety and depression, and increased risk for disease.

For more advice and information about procrastination, visit BetterHelp.

5 Strategies for Overcoming Procrastination

Overcoming procrastination involves more than just simple time management techniques. Remember: it is about learning to manage your emotions differently, not about increasing productivity. Here are five strategies that may be helpful for breaking out of the cycle of chronic procrastination:

  • Be kind to yourself. One study revealed that individuals who procrastinate frequently exhibit low levels of self-compassion. Being hard on oneself is only going to perpetuate the cycle of self-criticism and negative feelings. Instead of fixating on the fact that you may be procrastinating on something, extend yourself compassion and kindness. Research has noted that self-compassion actually serves to increase our motivation.
  • Cultivate awareness over your desire to procrastinate. Whenever you notice that you have the urge to procrastinate on a task, it can be helpful to take the time to check in with yourself. Consider what emotions might be underneath. Are you having overwhelming feelings of self-doubt or insecurity about being able to do what you have to do successfully? Perhaps you find yourself struggling with perfectionism that is keeping you from even getting started. Understanding what lies underneath the urge to procrastinate can help you to determine how to work through these emotions and move forward.
  • Focus on one step at a time. It can be intimidating to think about the amount of time and energy that is involved in the big project due at work or the writing project you are able to embark on. Thinking about all that needs to be done and the pressure you may feel to do it well can prevent you from getting started. Instead, focus on just the next step ahead of you. What is one small thing you can do towards your task today?
  • Reward yourself along the way. Breaking the cycle of procrastination involves introducing new rewards to replace the momentary rewards that come from avoidance. For each small step you take towards your task, treat yourself with watching an episode of your favorite TV show or a comfort snack. Push through the temporary discomfort of difficult emotions around your task and celebrate each step along the way!
  • Seek support. It can be helpful to look to others for support. Consider asking a close friend or family member to hold you accountable to staying on track with what you hope to accomplish instead of delaying. You can process any challenging emotions and resistance that may come up. For some individuals, reaching out for professional support can be beneficial in addressing underlying feelings of self-doubt that may be leading to chronic procrastination. Working with a therapist can help you to develop strategies to improve your self-esteem and confidence which can break the cycle of avoidance and stress.

Photo Credit: iStock

About Marie Miguel

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

Erin Davvis
Guest
Erin Davvis
3 months ago

Great article! Thank you for sharing. Procrastinating can be bad, but it can be done the right way. I read one article saying that we could allow a small burst of procrastination. For example, it’s possible to schedule in short bursts of procrastination. Allow your brain to relax for a time, and then return to your task fresh and ready to continue. You will lose some time, but you will gain motivation to continue. This way, You won’t feel as awful about it, and you’ll be able to do your work on time. In case you are curious, here’s the… Read more »

